Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. I’m back from Indianapolis and the NFL scouting combine, but the draft will soon take a back seat. Free agency arrives in a little more than a week, so we’ll be previewing that in the coming days with a focus on what the Bills might do. Until then, let’s get to your questions …

Jim asks: Do you think Leslie Frasier stepped away from his defensive coordinator position to better position himself for a head coach opportunity next year?

Jay: Full disclosure here: Jim laid out why he believes this to be the case in his full email to me, and made some excellent points, but wanted my take on the situation, so here goes: Taking a year off sounds like a very risky strategy if Frazier’s end goal is to become a head coach again. During the next hiring cycle, Frazier will be 64 years old. It’s true if the Bills’ defense collapses in his absence, he can point to that and say "see what happened without me?" But if the Bills’ defense maintains the status quo or even improves in 2023, that won’t bolster Frazier’s candidacy.

More than that, however, is that a year off means Frazier is out of sight, out of mind. After getting three interviews for head-coaching jobs following the 2021 season, he didn’t receive an inquiry after the 2022 season, despite the defense's statistically similar results.

Both on the field and off, Frazier also faced a great deal of adversity, including major injuries to key players and, in a larger sense, everything else the team went through. Through it all, he was a sounding board for head coach Sean McDermott. The respect for Frazier inside the Bills’ locker room runs deep.

He has admitted in the past to being discouraged that he’s had to wait so long to get his second shot at being a head coach. (He was the Minnesota Vikings' head coach from 2011 to 2013.) I do not think that stepping away for the 2023 season, however, is the end result of that discouragement.

GDW asks: At the end of an NFL season, it is a fairly common occurrence for assistant coaches to be fired? Very seldom do they leave on their own. Yet this year, Bills' coaches Chad Hall and Leslie Frazier have voluntarily left the team. Is Sean McDermott that difficult to work with that some coaches want out of a Super Bowl contending organization?

Chad Hall's departure from Buffalo Bills to Jaguars remains a bit of a mystery Hall’s contract with the Bills had expired, although left unanswered is whether the team made an effort to retain him – or Hall simply was ready to move on.

Ed Helinski asks: What do you make of Leslie Frazier stepping out for a year, Chad Hall leaving for Jacksonville, and Jim Salgado being fired? Each of those scenarios has a peculiar aura. In your estimation, do the Bills shake things up by hiring a defensive coordinator from outside the organization, promote from within, or does Sean McDermott take over the defensive calls?

Jay: Here’s the truth: I don’t know what to make of Frazier stepping away. As mentioned above, it’s an odd move if his end goal is to become a head coach. The timing of the decision is the most peculiar. Given when the move was made, the Bills don’t have as many options as they would have if they were interested in looking outside the organization for a replacement. Perhaps Frazier just needed a break, or perhaps the Bills gently nudged him toward this decision – I could be convinced of either.

The Bills seem to be fine with Hall's departure for Jacksonville in a lateral move. Hall's contract had expired. "Sometimes things come up in terms of business decisions and everything on the coaching side of things," McDermott said at the combine. "You wish you could keep everybody, but it's hard to do.” We know Hall’s players loved him, but outside of Stefon Diggs, who would Hall point to as a development success story in 2022? Gabe Davis has developed nicely as a fourth-round draft pick, but he didn’t take the step forward most hoped he would in 2023. The Bills’ best receivers in recent seasons have been “developed” elsewhere. That’s true of Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley. I can totally buy the Bills looking at the production from their receivers in 2022 and being willing to let Hall move on. Now, if the opposite was the case, and Hall left despite the Bills wanting to retain him … that’s a problem.

There is no denying the Bills have had a significant amount of turnover on their coaching staff the past couple of seasons. Any time a coach moves for a lateral position, it’s natural for some eyebrows to be raised. If Hall simply wanted out, it’s fair to wonder if the chemistry the Bills always talk about in the locker room isn’t translating to the coaches’ room.

As for Salgado, the optics there aren’t great. It’s not his fault Micah Hyde went on injured reserve, Jordan Poyer battled injuries and Damar Hamlin suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest in Cincinnati. The NFL can be a cold business, though, and if McDermott looked at his safeties and thought the development of young players – think Hamlin before he got hurt and Jaquan Johnson – wasn’t to his liking, the change makes a bit more sense.

This could also have been a decision made with more of an eye toward 2023. If Poyer leaves, the Bills could get younger at the position, with or without Hamlin. Given that we know the details behind this decision – meaning the Bills made clear it was made by them – we can conclude McDermott desires more from that job on his staff.

John G. asks: Just heard the news Leslie Frazier is taking a year off. What happened – was this his own decision or was he pressured? In my opinion, there needed to be changes made in the organization to move forward. This wasn’t high on my priority list, but could be a good thing in the long run. Hopefully, a successor is chosen from outside the club to infuse new ideas and outlook. If it’s from within, who do you think would be in line for a promotion?

Jay: My prediction is McDermott will take over the play-calling duties, which would make any appointment of a defensive coordinator a fairly meaningless title. If the Bills decide to name a defensive coordinator from within and hand him play-calling duties, there are plenty of qualified candidates. My prediction in that case is Al Holcomb, who was with McDermott in Carolina and recently joined the staff as a senior defensive assistant. The last resort would be to go outside the organization. I find that to be extremely unlikely given that we’re already into March.

beckwithford asks: I watched Josh Allen very closely this past season. I think the reason he is blitzed so much is that Sean McDermott and Ken Dorsey game-planned him in the shotgun every play. That opened up end blitzes the offensive line couldn't handle. Putting Allen under center would give him the ability to “sell” the play and/or get the defense to jump offside. My question to you is, should the Bills play Allen from under center a lot more?

Jay: According to analytics website Football Outsiders, the Bills were in shotgun 74.1% of the time in 2022, which ranked ninth in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles led the league in snaps from the shotgun, at 90.4%. The Kansas City Chiefs, the Super Bowl champions, were fourth, at 79.3%. The Bengals were right behind at No. 5, at 78.9%. Among teams in the top 10 in shotgun snaps, the Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals, Jaguars and Bills made the playoffs, while the Cardinals, Ravens, Colts, Falcons and Commanders did not. The team that used shotgun the least in the NFL was the Lions, at 52.3%. Shotgun usage continues to rise. According to website the33rdteam.com, the use of shotgun formation has grown more than 30% over the last 13 years, from 37% in 2009 to 67% in 2022.

Al asks: A lot has been mentioned about the numerous dropped balls our receivers had this past year. I don't blame the receivers totally. I think Josh Allen needs to learn to use some finesse in certain weather conditions. You have any insights on this?

Jay: Drops are, by nature, a subjective stat. You should see us in the press box during games, trying to come a consensus on whether a receiver should be charged with a drop. That said, Allen shares in some of the blame. Yes, wide receivers, tight ends and running backs who get paid to catch the ball should do that, but the quarterback can make it easier on them with accurate throws, whether that be velocity or placement. Along the same lines, Allen’s ball placement can lead to more yards after catch if a receiver can keep running instead of having to jump or dive to pull in the ball. That’s an area of Allen’s game he wanted to improve last offseason, and I’m sure will continue to work on this year.

Gerry from Lewiston asks: Love this column. A lot of mock drafts have the Bills grabbing Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the first round. While I do “get it,” I also see the NFL moving away from being a run-first league. It would be great to get a back of this quality, but first round? I always remember Emmitt Smith never being touched until he got 5 yards downfield. Offensive line upgrading is needed. Also, please explain, what happened to Gabe Davis? Can he recapture last year’s output? I feel like Stefon Diggs was truly handicapped with no real threat on the other side. What’s your thoughts? Also, when will coach ever start using his rookies more?

Jay: I’m on team “no running back in the first round.” I just don’t believe the value is there at that position. However, I’m also on the side of spending significant resources on offense this offseason, so it’s not like I’d be calling for Brandon Beane’s job if he took a running back No. 27 overall. At that point in the first round, it’s possible the Bills don’t even have any more players on their board with a first-round grade – sometimes a team might only have 20 prospects graded as first-round talents.

I’m with you, Gerry, in that upgrading the offensive line would be my first priority, followed closely by adding to the wide receiver room. That gets us to your second point about Davis. I think we have to examine what our expectations for him were in 2022. The massive playoff game he had against the Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs perhaps unfairly inflated those expectations, and Davis did gut through an ankle injury that significantly impacted him early in 2022. As many wiseguys on Twitter have pointed out, his ankle shouldn’t have impacted his hands – and drops were undoubtedly an issue. Davis is safely one of the Bills’ top three receivers, but he might be best suited as the No. 3, and not the No. 2. That makes receiver a real consideration this year in the draft, perhaps as early as the first round. Again, surround Allen with as many weapons as possible.

As for McDermott playing rookies, it has happened. Let’s not forget that Christian Benford, a sixth-round pick, started the season opener. Still, the Bills are going to have to rely more on their young players. The big money in Allen’s contract kicks in next year, and that means more than veteran-minimum contracts for primarily special teams players is going to get tougher to do. The best way to navigate the salary cap is to hit on draft picks, who come with cost-controlled rookie deals. That’s part of the reason why this is a huge offseason for Beane.

Jeff Miller asks: Apparently, Kansas City is the new New England? They’ll always be right up there as long as Patrick Mahomes is with them, and of course Cincinnati, too? There’s no way Mahomes will ever be the new Tom Brady, is there? Breaking his records. Of course, us winning the AFC East every year isn’t a given, either. Not if Tua Tagovailoa comes back. We’ll see how the progression of Mac Jones goes under the tutelage of Bill Belichick. The NFC doesn’t have any perpetually winning teams, do they?

Jay: I don’t think Mahomes will catch Brady’s record of seven Super Bowls, only because of what you mentioned. The AFC is deep, and I can see the Bengals getting in the way – or, maybe, the Bills. That’s not even to mention the teams that could be on the rise. If the Chargers can stay healthy, they could make a run. We’ll see how the Jaguars progress with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. The point is, the AFC is loaded with talented, young quarterbacks who could, from time to time, block Mahomes’ path. That being said, Mahomes can already be considered one of the game’s all-time greats, and that’s only likely to continue. He is spectacular in every sense.

As for the Bills, I still consider them the AFC East favorites. The Jets have a great defense, but a huge looming question at quarterback. The Dolphins are a threat, but Tua’s health is a major concern. I’m not buying into Mac Jones with the Patriots. As for the NFC, the Eagles look to be in good shape with a great young quarterback, and the 49ers would be my other choice for sustained success. Kyle Shanahan is a heck of an offensive coach.

John Jarzynski asks: Please rank these by what you think will happen: A. Both Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds re-sign with the Bills. B. One of them will sign with the Bills. C. Both will leave.

Jay: B. I believe the Bills will prioritize bringing back Edmunds above all their other free agents. It’s a good fit for both sides.

C. The only way I don’t see option B happening is if Edmunds gets a crazy-big offer in free agency, and the Bills decide they can’t match it because doing so would blow up their already precarious position under the salary cap.

That leaves option A as my third choice. I find that to be very unlikely, mostly because it feels as if Poyer has one foot out the door. Crazier things have happened, so it’s a possibility he could be back, but all signs appear to be pointing to him cashing in on a lucrative offer in free agency. The only way I don’t see that happening is if Poyer is surprised to find a lukewarm market. Perhaps in that situation, he returns to the Bills on a short-term deal to chase a ring.

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter to @JaySkurski.