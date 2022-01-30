Bills Mailbag: Trying to explain the inexplicable – what happened in those '13 seconds'

Jay: See above for how it can be someone other than Bass. If the play call didn’t get to the kicker, that’s not on him. Organizationally, the Bills likely already have closure. McDermott has reviewed the film and exit interviews with players have already taken place. Inside One Bills Drive, they know what happened. It’s the fans who lack any kind of closure. That’s a deliberate choice by McDermott. He could have provided it Tuesday, but chose instead to protect those inside the building. That’s his choice. I’ve had quite a few fans tell me it’s right of the head coach to keep that kind of business in-house, and that fans aren’t entitled to answers. So be it. McDermott is free to share as much, or as little, as he chooses to in press conferences. It’s important for him to realize, though, that by not providing any sort of explanation, he’s allowing fans to make up their own theories about what happened. He’s also losing the support of some fans. That may not be as important as losing support inside the locker room, but it does matter.