Bills Mailbag: Too soon to be worried about offensive line? Will Gabe Davis get more snaps?

Jay: The Twitter name was sort of a dead giveaway that you might feel this way. My thoughts are this: It was one game. Yes, the offensive line struggled against Pittsburgh’s defensive front. Yes, Mike Tomlin got the coaching edge over Sean McDermott. Yes, no takeaways by the defense was a problem, as was the amount of penalties. All of that’s true. Now, let’s stop here to point out that last year, Tom Brady threw a pick-six in the season opener as the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers lost by 11 to the Saints. The Colts lost to the Jaguars. The Browns, who nearly made the AFC championship game, lost by 32! The point is, Week 1 does not always have to be a sign of things to come. There are 16 games left. The glass-half-full view of last week is that now the Bills know there are no weeks off. They didn’t play close to their best game against Pittsburgh, and got the result they deserved. Let’s see how they respond against Miami. A loss to the Dolphins will turn the disappointment of the opener into a full-blown panic.