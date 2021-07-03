Bills Mailbag: Talking stadium, Stefon Diggs' numbers and Josh Allen's contract

You've got Buffalo Bills questions. I've got answers. Let's go.
Bob Refermat asks: With plans for a new stadium moving along in Orchard Park, are they planning to use the Ralph's footprint? Seems the best way to use the Field House with rebuilding it.
Vic Carucci: I'm not nearly as convinced as some that plans are "moving along" for a new stadium in Orchard Park. There has been reporting to that effect, but nothing I've heard from multiple people who I believe would have a decent handle on the situation convinces me that any plans are as fully formed as at least some of the reports indicated.
Based on conversations I've had with experts in the field of sports facilities, building a new stadium would make the most sense because it would not be much more expensive than upgrading the Bills' existing home.
Could a new facility end up in Orchard Park at or near Highmark Stadium? Sure. But I have yet to hear anything that would rule out downtown or another option.
With substantial public money undoubtedly part of the equation, I'm thinking state and local government officials are going to have just a little something to say about what would easily be the most important construction project in the history of Western New York. When plans for something like that are formed to the extent of what has been reported, it would be hard to imagine political and business types staying all that quiet.
Rick McGuire asks: If the Pegulas do decide to build a new open-air stadium, do you think they'll go with a natural grass turf as opposed to the current artificial field they have now this time?
VC: Terry Pegula has said he would prefer an open-air stadium because he has long believed football is meant to be played in a roofless environment. He sees that as part of the home-field advantage for the Bills, and it obviously would cost less to build a structure minus a dome.
Speaking of cost, I've seen studies that show the cost of maintaining natural turf is significantly greater than the artificial kind. I don't know if that would necessarily rule it out. Given Terry's traditionalist tendencies, he just might favor going the natural route, which has generally worked fine for other NFL teams that deal with a climate similar to Western New York's.
Tim McGlen asks: Love your work, Vic. Q: How many receptions will Stefon Diggs have this year with such a plethora of receiving options and perhaps more run options? Likely he'll be just as effective but with fewer catches. Can't wait to watch.
VC: Appreciate the kind words, Tim. Sounds like you're plotting your fantasy football strategy. Seriously, I do think it's possible, perhaps likely, that Diggs will have less than the 127 receptions he had to lead the NFL last season. Opponents have had an offseason to formulate defensive strategies to try to minimize not only Diggs' impact, but that of Josh Allen and the rest of one of the league's most explosive passing attacks in 2020.
To your point about other receiving options, Diggs is still going to be the focus of the majority of pass plays, as he was last season with a league-high 166 targets, and everyone else running patterns will be everyone else. I also wouldn't hold my breath waiting for the Bills do substantially more running than last year. Barring major injuries to key components of their passing game, their offense is, and will continue to be, a pass-first offense.
Matt Florjancic asks: Is Josh Allen going to wait for Lamar Jackson to sign a long-term deal in Baltimore before he re-signs with the Bills?
VC: I see the logic in playing the wait-and-see game for Allen, Jackson and maybe even Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. Invariably, the quarterback who signs first has his deal "leapfrogged" by the one who signs second and so on.
However, it wouldn't surprise me if Allen acts independently of the other two stars from the QB Class of 2018. There's no argument he's the best of the bunch and should be paid accordingly, which likely will put his average annual salary at the top of the league.
I think he and the Bills will work something out before the start of the season, because waiting holds little benefit for either side. With Allen, there's the risk of injury. With the Bills, there's the likelihood of having to pay him more if a deal is done after this season.
I also do not buy that Allen is willing to give any sort of "hometown discount." I don't doubt that his representatives will be open to working with the team on structuring the contract in a way that might help lessen the massive bite it will take from the salary cap. However, Allen and his agents will be looking to do what any player in Allen's situation virtually always does: Go for the gusto!
John Jarzynski asks: Vic, do you see the Patriots as a real threat to the Bills this year?
VC: Yes. I don't think Bill Belichick was blowing smoke when he said Cam Newton was "way ahead of where he was last year at this time, there's no question about it." With a full offseason of in-person and on-field work that he didn't get a year ago due to the pandemic, and a chance to heal from a hand injury, Newton should perform better.
Will that, alone, be enough to overtake the Bills? Not necessarily, but it should help the Patriots get the sort of production they had in mind by adding a couple of standout tight ends, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, to his array of targets. In case you haven't noticed, good tight ends happen to give the Bills' defense a bit of trouble.
I also think it's foolish to ever assume a Belichick-coached team is going to remain an also-ran. By the way, while there is understandable giddiness over the Bills' prospects, I wouldn't summarily dismiss the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets, either. The Bills are the class of the division, but I suspect they'll break a sweat in repeating as champions.
JDSymon86 asks: Do you think the Bills’ offense could suffer from not adding another dynamic player? Is Marquez Stevenson ready to be that guy?
VC: The Bills' offense is pretty well stocked with dynamic players. If anything holds this team back, it won't be the offense or, more specifically, the passing game.
Even if the Bills don't, again, rank in the top three in the NFL for scoring, total yards and passing yards, their existing talent will keep them in the neighborhood.
And, no, I don't think Stevenson is ready to be the "dynamic player" who can be a difference-maker this season. He's a rookie sixth-round draft pick. Let's see if he's on the active roster before determining his impact.
Jason Hasenohr asks: Is there any tension on the team due to the Covid-19 vaccination stances from Allen and Cole Beasley? Besides the obvious concerns about the players’ health, could this kill momentum going into camp?
VC: I wouldn't put Allen in the same category as Beasley when it comes to taking a stance on Covid-19 vaccination. Beasley has expressed strong views on social media about his opposition to getting vaccinated. I'm not aware of Allen voicing anything similar. Earlier in the offseason, he said on a podcast he had not been vaccinated and would seek out more information. In late May, he told reporters, "I know vaccines are going to be a hot topic, really, throughout the remainder of the season. We're having conversations as a team and I’m going to keep those conversations and choices of myself and my teammates in-house."
I don't know if this or any other matter was creating tension within the team. However, I do think it's notable that Sean McDermott said he was "concerned" that the vaccination issue could divide the team. I've written in this space that he faces a challenge in maintaining cohesion, and that will be something to watch.
If it makes you feel any better, multiple championship teams in sports have overcome in-fighting on a variety of levels. Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan were about as divided as a head coach and defensive coordinator could be on the way to leading the 1985 Chicago Bears to a dominant season and Super Bowl win.
Liam McCullen asks: Assuming we do trade for Zach Ertz, what do you think his impact will look like?
VC: Off the top, he would be an immediate upgrade at tight end. However, as I wrote above, the Bills are hardly desperate for offensive help, even at tight end, and I don't think it makes a ton of sense to make any over-the-top move to get Ertz. If the Eagles want to essentially give him away because he's too much of a headache for them, fine, but there's reason to think Ertz won't do the same when it comes to his salary.
What the Bills had last season was good enough to make their passing game dynamic. I fully expect it to perform in similar fashion this year. Adding Ertz might result in more receptions going to the tight end position, and that could very well mean Diggs and the other wide receivers catch fewer passes. But the overall number of passes thrown and caught probably won't dramatically change.