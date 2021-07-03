Bills Mailbag: Talking stadium, Stefon Diggs' numbers and Josh Allen's contract

I don't know if this or any other matter was creating tension within the team. However, I do think it's notable that Sean McDermott said he was "concerned" that the vaccination issue could divide the team. I've written in this space that he faces a challenge in maintaining cohesion, and that will be something to watch.

If it makes you feel any better, multiple championship teams in sports have overcome in-fighting on a variety of levels. Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan were about as divided as a head coach and defensive coordinator could be on the way to leading the 1985 Chicago Bears to a dominant season and Super Bowl win.

Liam McCullen asks: Assuming we do trade for Zach Ertz, what do you think his impact will look like?

Former Bills safety Dean Marlowe announces nephew's commitment to UB football Devin Grant is one of seven players whose commitments to the Bulls' incoming 2022 recruiting class have been announced.

VC: Off the top, he would be an immediate upgrade at tight end. However, as I wrote above, the Bills are hardly desperate for offensive help, even at tight end, and I don't think it makes a ton of sense to make any over-the-top move to get Ertz. If the Eagles want to essentially give him away because he's too much of a headache for them, fine, but there's reason to think Ertz won't do the same when it comes to his salary.