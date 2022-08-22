Bills Mailbag: Spencer Brown's still not starting; will he be by the season opener?

Welcome to this week's Bills Mailbag. Let's tackle all your questions ...

Jeff Popple asks: Will Spencer Brown be the starting right tackle in Los Angeles for the season opener?

Jay: I’ll still say yes, but the longer David Quessenberry holds that spot, the easier it becomes to flip that answer to no. Brown has been slow to recover from offseason back surgery, which is never easy to deal with for an offensive lineman. Quessenberry was an every-game starter last season for the Tennessee Titans, so it’s not as if the Bills are turning to an unproven player at the position.

Based on Brown’s rookie season, he has long been viewed as the favorite to be the starting right tackle, and that’s still where I would bet he ends up. Brown played 14 snaps against the Denver Broncos on Saturday. If he can have a good, full week of practice, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Bills gave him at least some work Friday against the Carolina Panthers. If he comes through that feeling good, I’d predict he will be the starter against the Rams. It’s clear, though, the Bills are comfortable with Quessenberry, and they want Brown to prove to them that he’s ready to play 60-plus snaps, if necessary.

Luigi Mike Speranza asks: With the new stadium agreement still unsigned, is there any risk of losing the Bills? Also, if/when it is signed, are the Bills locked in for the entire length of the agreement without an out clause?

Jay: Until a shovel strikes the ground, I suppose there is still some risk, but we’re pretty far down that road. It’s not something I think fans should spend much time worrying about. As for the 30-year agreement, there is a penalty that would require the Bills to pay back the entire cost of the stadium if the team were to relocate. That’s significant enough that officials have termed the lease “ironclad.”

Mike asks: Jamison Crowder doesn’t look like Cole Beasley’s replacement. Not impressed. Could he be cut?

Jay: I wouldn’t entirely rule out the possibility, but when my final, 53-man roster projection comes out, I’ll have Crowder on the team. The reality is, Crowder doesn’t have to be “Beasley’s replacement.” Right now, it looks as if the Bills’ preferred three-receiver set includes Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. Crowder is worth keeping on the roster, in my mind, because he’s a veteran who has proven production in the NFL. That’s good depth for a team with Super Bowl aspirations to have. Because Crowder’s $1.12 million base salary is guaranteed, the only way the Bills would have any real cap savings is by trading him, not releasing him. I’m not in favor of trading any player who might contribute to the team in 2022.

TNFP69 asks: Can the Bills afford to keep some of the younger players who are excelling in preseason instead of veterans who they know what they do in game situations for the big run, knowing some of them will be picked up before they can put them on practice squad?

Jay: They could. Because we’re talking about depth positions, I’d need more specific examples to give you a better answer. Let’s take the case of Raheem Blackshear, for example. He’s shown in the preseason he probably belongs on an NFL roster, but he’s simply caught up in a numbers game in Buffalo. Who is Blackshear going to beat out with the Bills? Zack Moss? That seems like a stretch. I’m in favor of keeping veteran depth and trying to stash younger players on the practice squad. If the Bills lose one or two of them to another team, well, that’s the cost of having solid depth.

John Jarzynski asks: Is Josh Allen done for the preseason?

Jay: If I were making the call, he certainly would be. Even if he was on the field against the Broncos for just six plays, Allen looked ready for the start of the regular season. The best justification for playing him in the preseason this year is to get used to new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s voice in his helmet calling in the plays. Here’s what coach Sean McDermott said about that after the game: “It seemed to flow rather well. Those are things that we evaluate every week as coaches and that communication and what happens on the sideline, what happens from the booth to the sideline and vice versa, and then to the field with Josh. … It's always something that we're working on and over time, they'll get more and more comfortable with one another.”

If Allen, Dorsey and McDermott are satisfied with how plays are getting called and the offense is getting into and out of the huddle with enough time to make any necessary adjustments at the line of scrimmage, I don’t see why the Bills should play Allen in the preseason finale.

Dave Universal asks: Why did Denver give up so much for a quarterback who hasn’t won anything in nine years when they are clearly coming in last place in their division?

Jay: Hard disagree here, Dave. Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. I loved the trade for Denver. Even at 33, Wilson should have several good seasons left. The price was huge for the Broncos, but you’re nowhere in the NFL without a franchise quarterback, and the Broncos now have one. Now, watching them Saturday, they better stay healthy. Their depth players got waxed by the Bills. I wouldn’t agree that the Broncos are “clearly” coming in last place in the AFC West, although it’s a possibility, because that division is absolutely stacked. My pick for how that division will end up: 1. Chiefs, 2. Chargers, 3. Broncos, 4. Raiders.

Bob R. asks: Will Brandon Beane let the angst of releasing Wyatt Teller play a part in the decision to hold on to drafted players/undrafted free agents he's brought in over the years that should be released to get to the 53-man roster? Salary cap and strictly special teamers aside, younger, skill-position talent on friendly deals will be lost.

Jay: A quick correction here: Teller was traded to the Cleveland Browns, not released. We’ve been over that transaction several times in the mailbag – it was a mistake by Beane. He has admitted he should have been more patient. I do think the Bills will give their drafted players every opportunity to make the 53-man roster – as they should. Drafting well will be the key to sustained success, because at some point the Bills are not going to be able to pay everyone.

Ed Helinski asks: What are the written and unwritten rules for the local media in covering this stage of the Bills’ preseason and during the regular season? What are the big reporting no-nos? Are players more available to the standards of the pre-Covid days?

Jay: We’re able to watch all of practice right now, but that will change ahead of Week 1. At that point, reporters are limited to watching the first 15 minutes of practice, which is basically enough time to take attendance. At the moment, reporters are barred from reporting on which players are lining up with which unit (starters, backups, third team) and at which position (for example, if an offensive tackle lines up at guard or a cornerback lines up at safety). The whole thing, of course, is absolutely preposterous. The entire world can see where those players line up during the preseason. I can’t imagine Bill Belichick is concerning himself with where Tommy Doyle lines up for the Bills, but in the paranoid world of the NFL, coaches have convinced themselves every morsel of information that gets out will somehow have an impact on how their team performs. Thankfully, the locker room is open to reporters after games this year. There are no more restrictions based on Covid-19, even if teams would be continue to act like there are. Players aren’t available any “more,” but it’s better than what it was the past two years.

Jack Lewis asks: With this offense, it looks like all the defense needs to do is hold opposing teams to 24 points or so and they’ll win. With so much uncertainty in the defensive backfield, do you think they can do it?

Jay: Yes, I think they can do that. I wouldn’t phrase the amount of uncertainty in the defensive backfield as “so much.” The looming question of when Tre’Davious White will return is a big one, but outside of that, the Bills know exactly what they have in safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, as well as nickel back Taron Johnson. It is a bit of a question what Dane Jackson will do with a full-time starting role, but the Bills got a good, long look at him last year. Of course, how rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford perform is a bit of a question, but that potentially will take on less significance when White returns. I’m confident the defense can hold teams to less than 24 points per game.

BuffAloha2020 asks: Matt Haack out Monday? What's the point keeping him? Matt Araiza's holds look great on TV.

Jay: Given that the competition has gone on this long, it seems likely it will go down to final cuts. Haack has had a pretty good training camp and preseason, but I agree, it’s hard to see the team picking him over Araiza. When you draft a punter, unless he fails spectacularly in the summer, it’s his job to lose. Araiza hasn’t done that, and yes, his holds so far seem to be getting the job done. He should continue to get better at that with more practice, too.

Jeff Kamien asks: It appears that Tavon Austin is wide receiver No. 8 here. Any chance Beane pulls off a trade to get some draft capital for one of the receivers? And … golf?

Jay: Given the waves of young, talented wide receivers who enter the league every year through the draft, it’s tough to see an aging veteran like Austin fetching much in a trade. He was also available to every team late into the offseason before signing with the Bills, which suggests he wasn’t in high demand. It would be great to be able to get something for Austin if he doesn’t make the team – which I don’t think he will – but it’s more likely the Bills might be able to trade an offensive lineman ahead of final cuts. As for golf … I’ll text you this week!

Chris Mazella asks: Out of these three, who would be the most likely trade candidate and why? Jamison Crowder, Cody Ford, O.J. Howard.

Jay: Not Crowder, for reasons very similar to Austin above. I’ll say Howard. For the same reason he was appealing to the Bills – first-round pedigree, huge frame – another team might find him attractive. It’s easy to talk yourself into Howard just needing to get healthy – which he says he is now – to unlock those physical gifts he possesses. Ford has performed better in training camp, so much so I see him making the roster, but I can’t imagine a slow-footed interior offensive lineman would bring much in a trade.

Mike asks: Who’s gets more targets this year: Khalil Shakir or Isaiah McKenzie?

Jay: Barring injury, McKenzie. He has been the starter at slot receiver throughout training camp. Shakir has had a great summer and I see him making the 53-man roster, but it’s tough to see him beating out any of the receivers ahead of him on the depth chart at the moment. McKenzie has consistently been a safety valve for Allen throughout training camp and is poised to have a big jump in his target share.

DoneWithMany asks: When does the season start?

Jay: Sept. 8 in Los Angeles against the Rams, silly. Bet you didn’t think I’d answer that one, but here’s my promise to you: I’ll answer every question (within reason). Thank you, as always, for the questions this week. They can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com, or via Twitter to @JaySkurski.