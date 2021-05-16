Bills Mailbag: Sorting out the logjam along the defensive line

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Jeff Miller asks: Were Greg Rousseau or Carlos Basham Jr. on any of your mock drafts or any of your colleagues’ radar? How many defensive ends does that put on the roster competing for how many available spots? Also, since no running back was selected, obviously Brandon Beane’s statement about not having a “home run hitter” was pre-draft bluffing. Yes/no? And to what end? Are there any feasible options left for adding a running back, e.g. free agency or some unforeseeable trade of some kind?

Jay: I didn’t have the Bills taking Rousseau or Basham in any of my mock drafts, but they were certainly on our radar. Mark Gaughan and I identified 10 players we felt had a chance to be the Bills’ first-round pick in the days leading up to the draft, and Rousseau was on that list. Here’s a little “how the sausage is made” about draft night. Myself, Mark, Vic Carucci and Jason Wolf each wrote three “five things to know” stories about potential first-round picks to have them ready to go as soon as the Bills made their first-round pick. Obviously, those are guesses, and it was possible we went 0 for 12. One of my three was on Rousseau, and one of Mark’s three was on Basham. Given that those capsules we wrote were supposed to be for the first-round picks only, getting Basham at No. 61 shows pretty good value for the Bills.