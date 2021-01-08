Bills Mailbag: So, who won the Stefon Diggs trade?

Welcome to a playoff edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to it …
Bob Rajczak asks: Stefon Diggs had a great year on a passing team, but Justin Jefferson (his replacement in Minnesota) set rookie records on a running team. So, who won the trade? Especially considering that the Vikings got more draft picks in addition to the No. 1 they used for Jefferson?
Jay: Both teams. That might seem like taking the easy way, but it’s true. If you asked both teams today if they would do the deal again, they would each say yes. That’s a true win-win. From Buffalo’s side, Diggs had the best single season in team history for a receiver and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. What more can you ask for? He’s an absolutely perfect fit for this offense with Josh Allen. He’s also in his prime and on a fair contract for a No. 1 receiver. You also have to remember where these two teams are headed. The Bills believe their championship window is right now. Given the choice of a sure thing or rolling the dice on a rookie, GM Brandon Beane made the understandable decision of going with a proven player. Jefferson was great in Minnesota – 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, the most receiving yards by a rookie receiver in the Super Bowl era (since 1970) – but it’s no guarantee he would have had the same season here. Keep in mind, the Vikings have another really good receiver in Adam Thielen, so Jefferson didn’t have to be the No. 1 option right away, like Diggs is here. The Vikings, though, have to be thrilled with what they got from Jefferson as a rookie. He’s on a cost-controlled contract for the next four years, too, so it was a great deal from their side, even before we see what happens with the players selected from the other draft picks they received.
Dennis Priore asks: Sean McDermott and the Bills have been very good about taking each game one at a time and not looking ahead, but fans tend to look ahead and with the team playing their best football of the season (and as good or better than any team in the NFL), fans are looking ahead. We know the Bills will need to win three games (the wild-card round, the divisional round and the conference championship game) to reach the Super Bowl, but for fans pondering who they might play next, would you explain how the playoff seeding works?
Jay: The highest seed always plays at home against the lowest seed. If the seedings hold, that means Kansas City as the No. 1 seed would play the winner of the Tennessee-Baltimore game, while the Bills, as the No. 2 seed, would host the No. 3-seed Steelers. If Pittsburgh loses to Cleveland, the Browns would go to Kansas City as the No. 6 seed and the Bills (assuming they win) would play the Titans-Ravens winner. Given the challenges Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Tennessee present, Bills fans wouldn’t be wrong if they are rooting for the Steelers to win Sunday.
Josh McKay asks: I can’t remember the last time I read a Duke Williams question. So here it is. Were you surprised he wasn’t called up for the game last week? If Cole Beasley can’t play this weekend, isn’t Williams more game-ready and familiar with the plays than the other recent signings to get called up, or are they content with the WRs already on the active roster?
Also, with Covid concerns, why doesn’t the NFL scrap the postgame hugs and handshakes with the other team?
Jay: Williams didn’t practice the Friday before the Week 17 game, so it’s possible he was dealing with some sort of injury. Because he’s on the practice squad, the team is not required to put him on the injury report. As for a replacement for Beasley, I see Gabriel Davis or Isaiah McKenzie stepping into that role. With John Brown healthy again and Diggs expected to be ready to play, the Bills are set at outside receiver, as well, so I don’t think Williams will be needed.
As for the postgame hugs and handshakes, I agree with you. It seems like one more way the league could limit contact between teams. With that said, though, league officials have said there is no evidence that Covid has been spread during games. Let’s hope that continues to be the case.
Jerry P. asks: After Matt Barkley replaced Josh Allen, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was shown sitting back with his arms crossed while the Bills’ offense was on the field. Who took over calling the offensive plays?
Jay: That was just for a moment, Jerry. Daboll continued to call the offense just as he has all season. The image of him appearing to relax during a blowout was just good timing by the TV crew.
IDiggIt asks: The Bills’ offensive line seems to have finally come together as a cohesive unit once the constant shuffling and rotation of the guards stopped after Cody Ford’s injury and the return of Jon Feliciano. What do you foresee for the ‘21 Bills offensive line with a flat cap and free agents to sign?
Richard S. asks: Early prediction and rationale for Bills’ O-line starters next season?
Jay: I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Bills move on from Mitch Morse, then re-sign Feliciano to play center. The franchise loves Feliciano’s toughness, and he’s close with Allen. Ford should be back to play left guard and Dawkins is set at left tackle. That leaves questions on the right side. Brian Winters is a free agent whom I wouldn’t expect back. I’d prioritize re-signing Daryl Williams to play right tackle and then have a competition at right guard, including Ike Boettger and whoever else Beane brings in.
Rick McGuire asks: I don’t think we’re going to see Daboll back with the Bills next year. He’s most definitely earned a shot at being a head coach. Is Ken Dorsey ready to be an offensive coordinator? If he’s not promoted, will he leave and go elsewhere, perhaps with Daboll as his OC?
Jay: All of that is a possibility, Rick. There is no doubt Sean McDermott has a list of candidates to replace Daboll, should he get a head-coaching job. I would expect Dorsey to be on that list, although the only one whose opinion matters on if he’s ready for such a role is McDermott. Allen’s development and the seemingly strong working relationship he has with Dorsey works in the quarterback coach’s favor. Keeping Allen happy and on the right track should be the top priority of whoever takes over as the next offensive coordinator, if Daboll departs.
John Jarzynski asks: I am fascinated by Bill Belichick’s record without Tom Brady. Does he have it in him to rebuild the team at age 68? Where do they go for a quarterback?
Jay: I’m tempted to say never doubt the Hoodie, but I’m over here seriously doubting him. Did you see what a mess that team was on Monday night in Week 16? They are absolutely in quarterback purgatory right now – a place the Bills found themselves for basically the entirety of New England’s reign atop the AFC East. Now, if Belichick manages to find a quarterback the way the Patriots did with Brady, perhaps they turn it around quickly. If I had to choose right now, though, I’d say New England is in for a lengthy downturn.
Luigi Mike Speranza asks: One of the most exciting plays in the NFL is the kickoff return, which was greatly limited due to the head injury concerns. Any chance it might make a comeback as it is appearing from time to time now?
Jay: I don’t see much of a change in that regard. As long as teams continue to kick off from the 35-yard line to start games or after scores, touchbacks are going to be recorded a high percentage of the time. If anything, I could see the NFL continuing to move toward eliminating the kickoff altogether in an effort to make the game safer. As long as the rules stay the way they are, though, the Bills have an advantage with Andre Roberts as their returner. A good example of that came after the Patriots took a 3-0 lead on their opening drive Monday night. Roberts responded with a big return out near midfield, giving the offense a short field to start the game off on a positive note.
X-Jbuss81 asks: Which uniforms would you like the Bills to wear for the playoffs?
Jay: I’m not a huge uniform guy, but the team’s best look to me is the all-whites with the red standing buffalo helmet.
Colt Snyder asks: Will you take me to the game with you?
Jay: I will not. Happy New Year, though!
Jeff Miller: I am admittedly a football novice as far as strategies and defensive schemes, etc. goes. There is always the talk of taking care of business in November and December. I always thought if you take care of business in September and October then you don't have to be so "concerned" about November and December, but now I see the advantage, even the necessity, of finishing the season on a high note with all phases of the game clicking on a high note and carrying that momentum into the postseason. Let's go Bills. Corral the Colts and crush them!
Jay: OK, so, there isn’t really a question here, but it seems like a good spot to end for Bills fans. Enjoy the game, and thanks for all the questions!