Bills Mailbag: So, who won the Stefon Diggs trade?

Jay: Both teams. That might seem like taking the easy way, but it’s true. If you asked both teams today if they would do the deal again, they would each say yes. That’s a true win-win. From Buffalo’s side, Diggs had the best single season in team history for a receiver and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. What more can you ask for? He’s an absolutely perfect fit for this offense with Josh Allen. He’s also in his prime and on a fair contract for a No. 1 receiver. You also have to remember where these two teams are headed. The Bills believe their championship window is right now. Given the choice of a sure thing or rolling the dice on a rookie, GM Brandon Beane made the understandable decision of going with a proven player. Jefferson was great in Minnesota – 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, the most receiving yards by a rookie receiver in the Super Bowl era (since 1970) – but it’s no guarantee he would have had the same season here. Keep in mind, the Vikings have another really good receiver in Adam Thielen, so Jefferson didn’t have to be the No. 1 option right away, like Diggs is here. The Vikings, though, have to be thrilled with what they got from Jefferson as a rookie. He’s on a cost-controlled contract for the next four years, too, so it was a great deal from their side, even before we see what happens with the players selected from the other draft picks they received.