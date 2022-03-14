Bills Mailbag: Should Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey be a Bills trade target?

Jay: Todd McShay, who covers the draft for ESPN, called Davis’ combine workout one of the most impressive he has ever seen. Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds, and jumped 10 feet, 3 inches in the broad jump at 341 pounds. McShay has Davis projected as the No. 17 pick, going to the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not crazy to think he could fall to the Bills at No. 25. He would certainly provide an imposing presence in the middle of the Bills’ defensive line, commanding a double team on every snap. McShay also mentioned that it will be a challenge for Davis to keep his weight down, but the Bills have a lot of trust in their conditioning staff, as well as their sports science department, so I don’t think that would prevent them from drafting him. Even if Davis is available at No. 25, however, I’m not sure that’s the right direction to go for the Bills. If he’s primarily an early-downs defender, that doesn’t address two issues that may be of more importance for the defense – that being the pass rush and No. 2 cornerback. There is also a case to be made to continue to build the offense by either giving quarterback Josh Allen more protection, or another weapon.