Bills Mailbag: Should Josh Allen's elbow injury be a concern moving forward?

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to your questions …

Liz Wolasz asks: I am rather baffled at the situation revolving around Josh Allen’s wound bleeding on his jersey every game. It appears to me that it’s not fully healed regardless of the injections he had received. From personal experience, I know ulnar nerve issues are nothing to “play” with. For starters, it is extremely painful. I don’t buy that rest and relaxation will eradicate the issue for Allen to return to his stellar self! It seems to me there’s no zip to his balls and when has Stefon Diggs not made a catch? There were a lot of dropped balls and miscues of late. Aside from Allen being a grown man and knowing his own body, shouldn’t this matter be given more attention? Your thoughts?

Jay: I can assure you, Liz, that Allen’s elbow was given no shortage of attention. It can be argued there is no more important body part in the entire organization than Allen’s throwing arm, so the Bills will do everything in their power to make sure they are keeping it as healthy as possible. As for the bloody elbow Allen had last week against Cincinnati, unless I’m mistaken that did not have anything to do with an injection and was rather the result of a cut or brush burn that is typical of playing on artificial turf. Both Allen and General Manager Brandon Beane said they do not believe surgery will be necessary this offseason, so all we can do is take them at their word on that. Allen did concede the injury impacted his throwing motion for a significant amount of time after he was hurt, so it’s fair to wonder if that resulted in a dip in velocity. You’re right that dropped passes were a problem. According to advanced stats kept at Pro Football Reference, the Bills had 38 drops this season, which ranked fourth most in the NFL.

Mike Kirkland asks: I'll take more Stefon Diggs any day. Total disgust at losing. I don’t think Sean McDermott has ever said the words take no prisoners. Too much vigorous clapping from him on sideline. Not enough finish. Scheming is another story, but that's been well documented. Come playoff time, this team needs a nastier edge they just plain lack. Thoughts?

Jay: I’m a bit torn on this. In theory, I get the point. At its core, football is a violent sport, and you want players who embrace that. McDermott constantly says the game is won and lost at the line of scrimmage, so it stands to reason that if the other team is imposing its will there, it’s going to make for a long afternoon (or night). That doesn’t mean you need a team full of guys simply looking to fight, though. I think of Jon Feliciano. The former Bills guard was always the first one to mix it up with the other team, but that doesn’t make him a better player. You’re not wrong to suggest the Bills could benefit for one or two more glass-eaters on both sides of the ball. I don’t feel like that’s why they lost, though. The Bengals are simply a better team.

Dave S. asks: A few thoughts on Josh Allen. What happened to those six-minute, move-the-chains drives? Is that all on Brian Daboll leaving for New York? The playoff games last year consisted of long drives and every play was a positive gain. This year felt like plays were constantly forced. Multiple third-and-shorts looked like he had more than enough grass in front of him to convert, but Allen tried the hard throw like the Vikings game. Same with the designed quarterback sweep to the right, where Allen happens to be lethal throwing from when he scrambles. During the drought, Tom Brady always beat the Bills even with some great defenses, but he never forced anything. It was like Foreman vs. Ali, by the time the fourth quarter got there, it didn't matter how good the defense was, they were exhausted from playing so many snaps responding to Brady's offense, the Patriots would prevail. I think part of the reason Allen is so beloved is that he is the opposite of Brady. He never rips his teammates on the sidelines, embraces contact and I bet the last time Brady ate a chicken wing was more than 30 years ago. As endearing as this makes him to us, I'm a little concerned his career will last as long as Cam Newton's as opposed to Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, etc.

Jay: It’s reasonable to be concerned about Allen’s longevity. During Beane’s end-of-season news conference, I found the following comment interesting: “Overall, I think Josh had a really good year for us – we did a lot of good things. The only thing I'd get on to him is he's got too many bruises on him,” Beane said. “We've got to work on taking less hits. That's the only reason I'm going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”

The amount of punishment Allen absorbs is not a new topic. It’s something the team has addressed with him before. It struck me, though, that it almost sounded as if there were a bit of frustration underneath the surface when Beane spoke. Again, that was just my read. If accurate, that would be understandable. You can only tell a player so many times to slide or get out of bounds before frustration sets in if he’s taking too many unnecessary hits.

Here was more from Beane on Allen: “You know, the bar is so high for Josh, let's be honest. If he doesn't play an elite game, then people say he should have done better. I would say, there's probably some turnovers that he would tell you, ‘Ah, I can't put the ball in harm's way,’ but we also see those plays that he makes, 'No, no, no. Oh, what a play.'

“So you have to live with that a little bit. He's just such a unique player that if you're going to pat him on the butt for the 'wow' play, you've got to overlook that sometimes he's trying to make a play, he's going to throw it back across traffic.”

Beane went on to say Allen’s leadership took a step forward in 2022, especially after what happened to Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati. My read: Allen had a tough year, physically and emotionally. He’s shown throughout his career a dedication to improving himself in the offseason, and I would expect nothing different this year. He should be ready for a big 2023 season.

Mary asks: Did it seem to you that the Bengals had the better footing in the snow? How many different spikes does each Bills player have?

Jay: McDermott was asked about this after the game. Here was his response: “No excuses. They beat us. Give credit to them. They beat us, and they out-physicaled us.” So, no, I don’t believe the footing had anything to do with the result. To the second part of the question, players generally choose from cleats with ½-, ⅝-, or ¾-inch spikes, depending on the condition. I’d expect that last week, the players used the longest spikes allowed in a search for traction.

John Jarzynski asks: Before the season I read a lot that the new offensive line coach, Aaron Kromer, was going to make a big difference. What happened?

Jay: This question is beautiful in its simplicity, John. Unfortunately, the answer isn’t so simple. The Bills did deal with a fair share of shuffling along the line, but that can’t be used as an excuse. The reality is, players who were counted on to develop (Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown) did not do so at an adequate rate and veteran Rodger Saffold might not have had quite enough left in the tank. The finer points of line play are tough to identify from outside the building, but the end result was apparent – the line did not open holes consistently in the run game or adequately provide protection of Allen.

Bob Rusinko asks: Not many of us were surprised at all about the defense being vastly outplayed. The surprise was the poor play of the offense. Will fixing the offensive line go a long way to big improvement , and, if so, how to accomplish this?

Jay: I believe it will, Bob. The Chiefs and Bengals, the two teams the Bills have to measure themselves against, have spent big to protect their respective franchise quarterbacks. It’s time for the Bills to devote more resources to doing so. The problem, of course, is money will be tight under the salary cap. There are three ways the line can improve. No. 1 is the easiest, and most cost efficient. The in-house options can improve. It’s reasonable to think, for example, Bates and Brown can improve with a year of working together. That would be an ideal scenario. No. 2 is through free agency. While the Bills won’t have a lot of money to spend, they can – and must – get creative in adding to their roster. Perhaps Beane seeks out another short-term fix at left guard, as he did last season with the addition of Saffold. Option No. 3 is through the draft. There is going to be an immense amount of pressure on Beane to hit on all his draft picks, and that’s especially true in the first two rounds. If he uses either one of those picks on an offensive lineman, it would be a disappointment if that player did not become a starter.

Phil asks: On the defensive line, Brandon Beane has spent two first-round draft choices on Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau, and two second-round choices on Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa, yet a makeshift Bengals offensive line completely dominated the Bills’ defensive line. What kind of a general grade would you give these four draft choices, not just on this game, but overall?

Jay: There is probably some recent bias at play here, because this question comes after a miserable showing by the defensive line. Let’s grade the players individually, starting with Oliver. His primary responsibility is to be a disruptive interior pass rusher. He finished tied for 23rd in the NFL during the regular season with 37 total pressures, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. That’s down from the 48 pressures he had in 2021, which tied for 12th. I’d give Oliver a B- to this point in his career, when the Bills needed an "A" grade as a top-10 pick. Rousseau ranked tied for 27th with 51 total pressures, despite playing just 15 games. He also fought through an ankle injury that impacted him in the second half of the season. Still, he finished with eight sacks and a team-leading 14 quarterback hits. I’d give him a B+, and expect he will get better next year. Epenesa quietly finished with 6.5 sacks, and had 30 total pressures. He took a step forward, but it wasn’t a huge one. I’d give him a C+. Basham had a strong game against Miami in the wild-card round, but has the most to prove among these four players. He finished the regular season with just 24 pressures, according to PFF, and two sacks. I’d give him a C so far.

KR Hamburg asks: Do the Bills play the Bengals again next year? Is it a weak draft class at receiver? The Bills remind me of people who spend now and pay dearly later. Does it seem the Bills have spent freely and may now be on the hook with high cap difficulty?

Jay: Not only do the Bills play the Bengals again next year, they also play the Chiefs and Eagles. That’s three of the four teams in the conference championship games. What’s more, all those games are on the road! So, the Bills’ schedule for 2023 looks to be quite challenging. It also includes an away game against the Chargers, as well as home games against Dallas and the New York Giants. It hasn't been determined which of the Bills' home games will be played in London. In all, the Bills will play 10 games against teams that made the postseason in 2022. It is projected to be a down year for wide receivers in 2023, which is just the Bills’ luck. Dane Brugler, who covers the draft for The Athletic, recently said he believes the best value for receivers will be found during the second day. That could work out for the Bills. It’s all about Beane hitting on the pick. As for the spending, at some point, the bill comes due. The Bills have restructured contracts and used void years to spread out cap hits, but that only works for so long. They are going to have to perform some cap gymnastics to not just get under the cap, but to have some room to tweak their roster. It’s going to be a heavy lift.

Curious in Columbus asks: What exactly does a head coach do on the sideline during game day? Other than call timeouts and throw the red challenge flag? Give rah-rah talks at halftime? I assume the assistant coaches make player substitutions, the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator call plays and schemes. So what input does McDermott give during the game? Also, I appreciate your column week after week and the time you take to answer all our questions. I am impressed how quickly you and your colleagues get articles out on The Buffalo News website. How do you make that happen? During the game you are tweeting, focusing on the game, taking notes and writing your articles. So do you have help? You guys do a great job however it happens.

Jay: McDermott is on the headset overseeing the entire operation. If he doesn’t like a play call, he has veto power. The question correctly identified his primary responsibilities, however, which are clock management, when or if to challenge and what to do in certain situations, such as go for it or punt. Some head coaches are more “hands on” than others (some call plays on offense), but a correct summary of their responsibilities would include overseeing the entire operation. It’s McDermott, after all, who will speak to the media after the game and explain the team’s success or failure.

Thank you for the kind words. Writing during the game can be a challenge, especially when the outcome hangs in the balance of a final drive. I don’t know that we have a great explanation of how we do it, other than it’s a lot of practice. I do use my in-game tweets as sort of a running log of what’s happened, so I’m able to go back and consult those, which I have found helpful. We have help from our editors in catching any errors, or alerting us to interesting statistics we might have missed. They also are responsible for getting the stories online as quickly as possible after the game.

Thank you all for the questions this week. If you submitted one and didn’t see it this week, check back next week. There were quite a few I couldn’t get to yet after the loss to the Bengals. You can submit questions via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter, @JaySkuski.