Bills Mailbag: Should fans be worried about all the preseason hype Josh Allen's getting?

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to tackling your questions …

Luigi Mike Speranza asks: With all the well-deserved media hype this entire offseason, do you think Josh Allen’s play will be affected in any way or is he just too grounded to allow it?

Jay: I don’t have much of a concern about that, but I do think it’s fair to mention. Allen himself made reference on the first day of offseason workouts that he hadn’t been able to work with private quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer as much as he would have liked because of his busy schedule. There is no doubt his calendar has been packed, most recently with his participation in “The Match.”

Here’s why I’m not worried about it, though. Allen played golf Wednesday in Las Vegas. It would have been incredibly easy for him to chill in Vegas for another day, but instead, he hustled back to Buffalo and was at Thursday’s practice. As a reminder, all practices up to this point in the offseason are entirely voluntary. Allen didn’t treat it that way, though. That says a lot about his leadership and commitment to this team. Don’t just take it from me. Here’s what General Manager Brandon Beane said about that this week: “I don't think Josh looks at himself that way (as a celebrity). I really don't. I think that's what's great about him. I think he's still the kid from Firebaugh. I mean, I'm around him when he's talking to his parents or his family or whatever. He's the same dude. He really is. Obviously, he's matured.”

Beane referenced the game in Tampa last season as a turning point for Allen. Even though they lost, the Bills seemed to turn a corner in the second half against the Buccaneers. The Bills rallied from 21 down at halftime to force overtime – only to lose, 33-27, in overtime when Tom Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown. The Bills won their final four regular season games against Carolina, New England, Atlanta and the New York Jets to win AFC East.

“I heard some of the things that Josh said to his teammates,” Beane said. “Going back to New England, we had to win that game if we were going to win the division. And some of his leadership things that he did leading up to that game and in the locker room pregame and all the way through until we lost in KC.

"So I think that's the biggest thing that I've seen from Josh is he knows. He didn't want to try and tell veteran guys that are older than him what to do or this is what we need to do. I think he was hesitant to do that. But I think the light came on for him. He knew those guys are wanting that out of him. He's led ever since. He's led this offseason. We've had really good participation, and it starts with your quarterback.”

Larry from St. Catharines asks: Can you please explain the new expanded practice roster? Will this benefit the Bills, who are deep, by allowing them to keep veterans for injuries? Will the same risk apply with teams able to easily steal a solid veteran off the practice squad?

Jay: Teams can keep 16 players on the practice squad. Those who are eligible include rookies, free agents who were on the active list for fewer than nine regular-season games during their only accrued season (or seasons) and a maximum of 10 free agents who have earned no more than two accrued seasons. Teams can also have up to six veterans with an unlimited number of accrued seasons, as long as the players in the last two categories do not exceed 10. Additionally, a player can be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster three times in the regular season, which is up from twice last season. Given that the rules are the same for every team, it’s hard to say the Bills will benefit from this more than any other club, but one advantage is at quarterback. The Bills can put veteran Matt Barkley, who has 10 years of NFL experience, on their practice squad. That allows them to keep another player on the 53-man roster. There is relatively little risk of Barkley getting claimed by another club, and he can still serve as the scout-team quarterback and be in the room, helping Allen.

It is possible the Bills could cut a veteran player and still keep him in the organization on the practice squad, but that is true for every other team, too. Any player on the Bills’ practice squad is eligible to sign to another team’s active roster at any time. Usually, before that happens, the Bills would be given a chance to promote the player to their own active roster, but that does not need to happen.

Rick McGuire asks: With the expectations so high for the 2022 Bills, how does Sean McDermott handle the pressure with the players? Will he have a talk with them if he hasn't already or will he leave the situation alone?

Jay: He most certainly will talk to them about that – more than once. Managing expectations is one of the most important jobs of any head coach. I believe the Bills at times last year thought they would win a game simply by showing up. That was especially true against Jacksonville – a loss that proved to be damaging to the team’s playoff seeding. That type of thing can’t happen again this year, because we have three years of evidence that points to home-field advantage being a huge thing for the Bills in the playoffs.

Under McDermott, the Bills are 3-0 at home in the playoffs and 0-4 on the road. The No. 1 seed should be the goal entering 2022. With all of the hype surrounding this team and the talk of the Bills being Super Bowl favorites, a huge part of McDermott’s job will be keeping expectations in check and making sure his team isn’t believing that hype.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Dan De Federicis asks: I know Matt Barkley brings a lot as far as helping out Josh Allen, but God help us if he ever has to play. I am at a loss why the Bills didn’t bring in Ryan Fitzpatrick, who despite his recently announced retirement seemed like he had some football left in him. You have asserted a number of times that the Bills' running game – specifically Devin Singletary – improved notably at the end of season and in the playoffs. I can’t argue with that generally, but when we were desperate for a first down against KC, the coaches went to Allen and not Singletary. Singletary is at best an average back and our (continued) subpar running backs may not only be our Achilles' heel but could be what causes Allen to get injured. Your thoughts? Finally, I really like Jake Kumerow, but with an overflow of WRs plus hungry rookies looking to make a special-teams impact, is there any way he makes the final roster? Thanks for letting me pack some questions in.

Jay: As referenced in the above answer, Dan, I believe Barkley is destined for the practice squad. The Bills acquired Case Keenum this offseason in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, and he’s the clear-cut favorite to be Allen’s backup. I’m with you that improving the run game, specifically by cutting down the number of times Allen has to attempt rushes, should be a goal of the offense. The Bills did address running back early in the draft, taking Georgia’s James Cook in the second round, but the expectation is Singletary will enter training camp No. 1 on the depth chart. Cook is viewed, at least at he moment, as a pass-catching, change-of-pace back. We’ll see if he can develop into more than that.

If you’re looking for reasons to be optimistic that the running game can be better this year, start at offensive line. The addition of Aaron Kromer, who is featured in today’s sports section, was referred to by McDermott as a “big-time hire.” When Kromer was here in 2015 and 2016, the Bills led the league in rushing both years. Granted, they had LeSean McCoy, and he’s more talented than anyone currently on the roster. Nevertheless, Kromer knows how to coach up the offensive line to help the running game. The addition of veteran guard Rodger Saffold should also help, and the hope has to be that right tackle Spencer Brown takes a step forward in this second professional season. I’m a bit more optimistic on Singletary after the way he closed the season in 2021 than you might be, Dan. He’s entering a contract year and will have all the motivation he needs for a big year.

As for Kumerow, I think he has a very good chance to make the final roster. The Bills have shown they value players who can contribute on special teams, and Kumerow finished seventh on the team last year with 264 snaps on special teams.

Al Davidoff asks: My question is about the O-line. I rewatched the Chiefs game until the final play of regulation being only half a masochist. I was struck by how much pressure Josh Allen was under and the amount of buying time and improvising with his legs that was required. I know our stats were good for pass protection but so much depended on Allen. In the crunch, he was under too much pressure. In addition to some improvements in run blocking, should we expect status quo, progress, or regression with the new O-line?

Jay: There is no reason to suggest regression. As mentioned above, Brown will be counted on to take a step forward in his second season, and it’s reasonable to think Ryan Bates will be better with a full training camp as the starter. Left tackle Dion Dawkins dealt with a scary bout of Covid-19 that left him hospitalized last year during training camp. That impacted his performance early in the season. The hope is he will be fully healthy entering the season. Those factors, along with the addition of Kromer, lead me to be cautiously optimistic the line can show progression in its run blocking and its protection of Allen.

Brenda Alesii asks: A couple familiar faces will be back in the Patriots’ coaching ranks this season as Matt Patricia and Joe Judge return to New England. Their roles seem murky at this point. Will they be sharing offensive coordinator duties with Bill Belichick? Here’s hoping the Bills benefit from this unusual arrangement.

Jay: The Patriots, not surprisingly, are treating who will call plays with all the needless secrecy you’d expect from Belichick. The unusual arrangement reeks of Belichick thinking he’s smarter than everyone else. Maybe it will work, but it’s hard to think the Patriots have closed the gap on the Bills in any significant way from a year ago.

Bill Kelley asks: The sale of the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion should make people realize how lucky we are to have the Bills in Buffalo. Kim and Terry Pegula could move or sell this team and make BILLIONS! With that being said, I think that the new Bills stadium should have a statue of Gov. Kathy Hochul in front of it. She did not do it alone, but her insistence on getting a stadium deal done is a major factor in keeping the Bills here. The statue could be modeled after the Jimmy Griffin one in front of Sahlen Field. I don't think the statue should have her playing catch like Jimmy, but regardless of what you think of her political beliefs, she should be honored! What do you think?

Jay: Without a doubt, Hochul’s willingness to get a deal done is a big factor in the Bills staying. A statue seems to be a bit much, but Bills fans who were worried about the team’s long-term future in Western New York can rest easier. Having a governor from Buffalo helps in that regard.

Dale from Williamsville asks: Lived here all my life and when I think of Buffalo, I think Bills, weather and wings. When you travel, what order is most common in initial conversations with strangers who find out you’re from Buffalo?

Jay: The weather, easily. Almost every single response to “I’m from Buffalo” is some version of, “Was it snowing when you left?” … even if it’s the middle of July. Admittedly, Buffalo’s not exactly San Diego when it comes to climate, but the perception of our weather around the country is much, much worse than the reality. If people know what I do for a living, the Bills are next. I don’t hear as much about the wings.

Graham Lloyd asks: Do you know when Bills training camp is?

Jay: No, I don’t, Graham, but just like you, I’d love to. Specific dates have not been released by the team, but it’s expected that camp will begin at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford the weekend of July 23-24.

Thanks for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter, @JaySkurski, or email to jskurski@buffnews.com. Enjoy the weekend!

