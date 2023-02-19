Welcome to the first football-free Sunday until September.

I know, I know ... I don’t like how that sounds, either.

As the real offseason begins, the Buffalo Bills have plenty of work to do to get on the level of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles – last week’s Super Bowl teams. The Bills just so happen to visit both teams in 2023, along with the team that knocked them out of the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals. On paper, it looks to be a challenging schedule. Let’s get to your questions …

Ed Helinski asks: With the Bills getting jammed up on having to pay up on former first-round draft choices and some free agents, might it make sense, for the right deal and situation, for Buffalo to trade out of the first round and trade others to get more draft picks to restock the team? Or, maybe swing deals to trade Tremaine Edmunds and/or Ed Oliver to try to alleviate this salary cap situation?

Jay: Let’s start with Edmunds. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent, so the Bills can’t trade him unless he were to agree to a new contract. The NFL simply doesn’t have NBA-style, sign-and-trade deals, so the chances of that happening are basically zero.

Oliver is a different case. I wrote a couple of weeks ago about how the only way for the Bills to get out of his contract is to trade him. He has a guaranteed salary of $10.753 million in 2023 – the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. Oliver has been a good player for the Bills, but not a great one. It’s possible he could have some trade value, but the Bills are dealing from a position of weakness. Other teams know Buffalo is up against the salary cap, and shopping Oliver would be an admission he has not lived up to expectations as the No. 9 overall draft pick in 2019.

Analysis: The Buffalo Bills have an Ed Oliver problem – with no easy solutions Four years into his career, the defensive tackle has not been a bust. But he's not been a home run, either, Jay Skurski says.

Also, trading Oliver for draft capital is risky. There is no guarantee General Manager Brandon Beane will find immediate contributors with the pick or picks he gets back, and the Bills are not rebuilding, they are on the short list of Super Bowl contenders. A player-for-player(s) trade would likely be more appealing if another team loved Oliver.

As for trading out of the first round, I could be talked into that in the right situation. We need to see how many holes on the roster the Bills have after free agency, but with only six scheduled draft picks, accumulating more bites at the apple does sound like an appealing idea.

Phil asks: I know this has been discussed before in your column, but I am wondering if the way the Eagles went about getting short yardage has changed your mind about aiding a ball carrier. On a number of occasions, the Eagles turned the Super Bowl into what looked like a rugby scrum, with A.J. Brown and a running back pushing Jalen Hurts from behind to help him make the necessary yardage. That just doesn’t seem like football to me, and you know other teams are going to copy what the Eagles did, because it was so successful. Personally, I think the NFL should change the rules to prevent that from happening, what do you think?

Jay: I’m with you, Phil, in that it seems like a lot of people who watched the Super Bowl came away with the same conclusion that the quarterback push should be outlawed. If it’s not, it is something the Bills should do more of, because given how big Josh Allen is, it’s proved to be a good way to convert short yardage. The Bills notably used that play twice in the divisional game against the Bengals, including on Allen's 1-yard touchdown on third-and-goal in the second quarter. Wide receiver Gabe Davis motioned behind Allen and then got full extension on both arms as he shoved Allen into the end zone. Davis' push of Allen also helped the Bills convert a fourth-and-1 in the game.

The Tush Push pic.twitter.com/rUfTVdMXTx — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) January 22, 2023

The numbers and the eyeball test told a different story in 2022 when it came to short yardage for the Bills. On third- and fourth-down plays needing 1 or 2 yards for a first down, the Bills finished sixth in the league in converting on third down and 12th on fourth down, according to data tracked by Warren Sharp, who runs the informative website SharpFootballAnalysis.com. The Eagles, by comparison, ranked 10th on third downs and fourth on fourth downs.

a look at where the Eagles ranked in short-yardage conversion rate in 2022:10th on 3rd downs4th on 4th downs(obviously not every play was a "push" play) pic.twitter.com/LbBboNqd2g — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 16, 2023

Watching the games, it felt as if short yardage was a lot harder than that for the Bills. Barring a rule change, I do think we’ll see more of the quarterback push play next year leaguewide.

Mary asks: How many of the Bengals’, Chiefs’ and Jets’ coaches are leaving for other teams? Between the Bengals’, Chiefs’ and Jets’ coaching, coupled with the Bills’ never-ending bad luck, do we stand a chance to compete for the AFC East and conference championships? Do you think Josh Allen will ever win the NFL or Super Bowl MVP?

Jay: The Bengals have not had any major changes to their coaching staff under Zac Taylor. Both the Jets and Chiefs have made changes at offensive coordinator. Kansas City lost Eric Bieniemy to Washington on Friday. Bieniemy left to get an opportunity to call plays – Andy Reid does that for the Chiefs – and also a promotion, as he’ll also serve as assistant head coach. The Jets fired Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator and replaced him with Nathaniel Hackett, who didn’t even make it one full season as the Denver Broncos’ head coach. Hackett is close with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers from their time together with the Packers, leading to speculation Rodgers could wind up in New York if he leaves Green Bay. Those changes don’t do much for my thinking on the Bills’ chances in 2023. I still would pick Buffalo as the best team in the AFC East, and would put them at No. 3 in the conference behind the Chiefs and Bengals. Lastly, yes, I do think that Allen will one day win the MVP – both for the league overall and in a Super Bowl.

Conrad Randsen asks: The pundits and media are unanimous in their opinion that Josh Allen needs more weapons. There is only one football to distribute. Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox, Gabe Davis and the team’s slot receivers are more talented than most NFL teams. The emphasis should be to improve the overall roster. Kansas City lost Tyreek Hill. Their roster had 21 second-year or less players. Many played in the Super Bowl. We had 11 on our final roster. Brandon Beane said the goal was to draft and develop players. My question is, where are they?

Jay: I’m a bit confused about one of your points, Conrad. If the Bills upgrade at slot receiver, they are upgrading the overall roster. You can argue there are bigger needs – I’d like to see the Bills invest in upgrades along the offensive line, personally – but slot receiver is a clear need. The Bills have followed the draft-and-develop model with Allen, Tre’Davious White, Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano and Knox as just a few examples.

Now, your point about drafting is a good one. The Bills – and Beane – have to nail this draft. Given how tight the Bills are against the salary cap, the best way to find affordable contributors is through the draft. That’s part of why this is the biggest offseason Beane has faced in his time as the Bills’ general manager.

Jeff Miller asks: Some questions about “down under.” Players talk about the quarterbacks’ room, receivers’ room, linebackers’ room, etc. Are there literally separate rooms for each position? Can film be watched in any/many place(s)? The floor plan for the stadium, beneath the seats must be very interesting. How close is the media room to the locker room or wherever you get player interviews? How big is the media room? How many people can it hold? Is it all local sports media personnel?

Jay: The media work room is actually in the fieldhouse. That is where we spend the bulk of our time. During the 2020 Covid season, the Bills took that room away – it wasn’t needed, anyway, because everything was done virtually – and used the space to spread out the positional meetings even more. I’m not sure if they are officially labeled as the “quarterback room,” but each position group does meet separately in meeting rooms. There is also a big, auditoriumlike room that McDermott can use to address the entire team. You’ve probably seen that on videos the Bills have posted.

Inside Highmark Stadium, in the tunnel, is the postgame news conference room. I don’t know the actual capacity, but I would have to guess it can easily fit 50 reporters. I would have to estimate there were at least that many there when McDermott talked for the first time following Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency against the Bengals.

After games, the team will bring McDermott, Allen and other noteworthy players into that room. The rest of the team is then supposed to be available to speak at their lockers. During the practice week, select players will do interviews inside the fieldhouse after practice. That list usually includes Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer and Von Miller, to name a few. The locker room inside the fieldhouse is also open after practice each day for about 45 minutes, so interviews can be done in there, as well. The media room inside the fieldhouse is busiest on Wednesdays in a normal week with a game on Sunday. That’s when a lot of the media from Rochester comes in. I’d estimate there are between 35 to 50 reporters there. By Friday, the group covering practice can get pretty small.

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter to @JaySkurski. I'm on vacation next week, and will be back the following for the NFL scouting combine.