Bills Mailbag: Should Cole Beasley or Isaiah McKenzie play more against Patriots?

Ken R. asks: Why does the NFL allow teams to announce who they would like to interview from other teams before the Super Bowl is played? I would think this is a distraction even though the candidates still in the playoffs say they are focused on the next game. The Bills could find themselves without offensive and defensive coordinators along with an assistant GM almost immediately after the Super Bowl.

Jay: The Bills proposed a rule last year to delay the hiring process for new head coaches until after the Super Bowl, for the reason you mention, Ken. Instead, the league went the other way, allowing assistants from teams to interview even while the regular season is still taking place. That rule barely made a ripple, however, and the timeline has remained much the same this year. That being said, coaches are fired right after the regular season ends, and reports of interview requests filter in shortly thereafter. So far, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are reported to have interviews lined up with both the Dolphins and the Bears. I 100% agree that has to be some sort of distraction. They are doing all they can to prepare for the postseason, while at the same time pursuing their dream job. I totally don’t understand why the NFL doesn’t ban coaching interviews – and hires – from being made until after the Super Bowl. That way, all candidates and teams are on equal footing. Teams understandably want to get a person on the job as soon as possible, but we’ve heard far too much about how candidates on teams that make it to the Super Bowl suffer because teams don’t want to wait that long. It would benefit all involved to have a hiring freeze until after the Super Bowl. The NFL, being the hype machine that it is, is also missing an opportunity to make headlines in the days that follow the Super Bowl.