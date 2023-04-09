Where did this offseason go? The Bills are eligible to begin their offseason program April 17 and the NFL draft kicks off 10 days later.

I’m this week’s pinch-hitter for the Bills Mailbag, which after I tweeted out my work email address, I heard from fans of the Jaguars and Broncos (my last two stops) asking for my opinion on the state of their franchises.

Alas, we’ll mostly stick to Bills questions:

JesusLife12 asks: If Texas running back Bijan Robinson or Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer are available at No. 27, do the Bills dare draft a tight end or running back in the first round?

Ryan: The Mayer dilemma is more intriguing than Robinson.

But let’s start with Bijan. The more mock drafts released, the more I see Robinson being drafted before the Bills are on the clock. If Robinson is available, the Bills’ pick could have some trade-down value.

I’m not a never-draft-a-running-back-in-the-first-round believer, but I am in Robinson’s case. The Bills used a second-round pick on James Cook last year and signed veteran Damien Harris last month. Quarterback Josh Allen needs help at receiver.

Or does he need help at tight end? Starter Dawson Knox’s four-year, $52 million contract begins this season and his cap number jumps from $6.425 million this year to $14.4 million in 2024.

Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 games for the Irish. If the Bills are keen on adding a tight end, they could wait until the second or third rounds.

Ron Garbe asks: Do all Bills players have workout bonus clauses in their contracts or is it a random situation? And technically what is a workout bonus and does it mean they have be present in Buffalo?

Bills GM Brandon Beane has made 31 trades involving draft picks. Here is the rundown Since he became general manager of the Bills, Brandon Beane has made 31 trades that involve draft picks. Here is the rundown of his deals.

Ryan: Workout bonuses are for veteran players who have advanced past their rookie contract and generally requires the player to be on-site for 90% of the offseason program, which includes organized team activities (OTAs).

The only mandatory portion is a three-day minicamp in June to wrap up the offseason.

I went to Over The Cap to search six Bills players for workout bonuses.

Allen: He has a $500,000 workout bonus in 2023-25 and that increases to $1 million for 2026-28.

Knox: He has a $250,000 workout bonus in all four years of his contract.

Receiver Stefon Diggs: He has a $250,000 workout bonus for the life of his contract.

Defensive end Von Miller: He has a $100,000 workout bonus for the life of his contract.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Outside linebacker Matt Milano: He has $255,000 workout bonuses in 2023-24 and $250,000 in 2025-26.

Of note is how the offseason program is scheduled. The sessions are always early-to-middle of the week, allowing players to dash out of town for long weekends if their full-time home isn’t in the Buffalo area.

Ed Helinski asks: You’re Bills General Manager Brandon Beane. Tell us where roster holes exist and how you would address it – free agency, trade or the draft?

Ryan: Who doesn’t like playing Armchair GM? Here is how I would rank the needs

1. Receiver. The Bills need to add offensive firepower, preferably a receiver who has inside/outside versatility.

2. Middle linebacker. A look at the Bills’ depth chart shows they have precious few up-for-grabs starting positions – middle linebacker, No. 2 cornerback and No. 2 or 3 receiver. Middle linebacker is open after Tremaine Edmunds signed with Chicago in free agency. Bills fans should be fine if Beane goes receiver-middle linebacker in rounds 1-2.

3. Defensive lineman. The Bills should prioritize a defensive tackle who can stand up against the run or, if they go another direction, a combo player who is serviceable against the run and can slide outside to end on third down.

4. Right tackle/center. I’m not as down on right tackle Spencer Brown as some experts, but if there is Day 3 value to potentially challenge him, the Bills should do it. At center, this should definitely be on their radar because Mitch Morse is in his age-31 season, has a documented history of concussions and counts $11.5 million on the 2024 cap.

Ed mentioned trade and free agency. A trade would surprise me, but after the draft, a new wave of veterans will hit the market so expect the Bills to scour that list for depth additions.

Thomas in Buffalo asks: The contract details for Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips were interesting to me. Can you explain the figures $1.22 million, $3 million and $4.6 million?

Ryan: Phillips’ one-year contract includes $1.22 million guaranteed – that’s the money he will get if for some reason the Bills cut him during training camp. The $3 million is the total base – that’s the money he will be guaranteed if, as a veteran player, he is on the Bills’ Week 1 roster.

The $4.6 million is the pie-in-the-sky total – the $1.6 million Phillips can earn via incentives. For a defensive tackle like Phillips, that could involve per-game roster bonuses, sack and tackle totals and postseason awards.

As an example, I will use running back Melvin Gordon’s restructured contract with the Broncos before last year’s regular season.

Gordon could have earned $1.25 million in incentives if he rushed for 1,200 yards and the Broncos made the playoffs. On the lower tiers, he would have earned $250,000 for 500 rushing yards and team/individual improvements compared to 2021 or first-team All Pro or voted to the Pro Bowl. The next $250,000 incentives were for playing 48% of the offensive snaps or rushing for 1,000 yards.

The next level of incentives were $500,000 (700 rushing yards and the aforementioned team/individual improvements), $750,000 (800 rushing yards and team/individual improvements) and $1 million (1,200 rushing yards).

Gordon hit none of those benchmarks before his release in November.

Phillip in Jacksonville: Assuming Kansas City and Cincinnati rank 1-2 in the AFC, where do the Bills rank heading into the draft?

Ryan: The Chiefs and Bengals are 1-2 in my rankings and I have the Bills third.

After the top three is when the jockeying gets interesting. I would put the New York Jets at No. 4 because they will eventually complete the trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and they already had a very good defense. Jacksonville is No. 5 and will roll through the AFC South, which could be its ticket to a second-round home game against the Bengals or Bills. Miami is No. 6.

Thanks for the questions this week. Jay Skurski is back next week as we roll along toward the NFL Draft.