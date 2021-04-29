Bills Mailbag: Should Brandon Beane trade up, trade back or stand pat?

Jay: In order, I’ll say edge rusher, cornerback, tight end, running back and defensive tackle. The good news is the Bills have built such a strong roster that none of those needs are dire. In fact, most of them can be considered future needs. Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison will be 33 and 34, respectively, at the start of the 2021 season, so getting younger there needs to be a priority. Levi Wallace is on a one-year contract at cornerback, so a potential replacement is needed there. Running back is more about production – the Bills need to get more out of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. The same is true at tight end, where Knox is a capable starter, but one the Bills could stand to upgrade. Defensive tackle is also a future concern. Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. are headed into the final year of their contracts and the Bills could save a significant amount of money on the salary cap by moving on from Star Lotulelei after the 2021 season. All of those positions are draft considerations, but it’s considered a very weak year for defensive tackles and the tight end crop isn’t that strong, either.