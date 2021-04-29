Bills Mailbag: Should Brandon Beane trade up, trade back or stand pat?

We made it.
The time from the end of the Super Bowl to the start of the NFL draft always feels unbearably long, but that’s magnified during a pandemic.
After months of reading mock drafts and pouring over prospect rankings, the draft will kick off Thursday night in Cleveland. Let’s get right to a draft-centric Bills Mailbag …
Don Mitchell asks: Given the offseason actions by the Bills, would it not be sensible to trade away the 30th choice in the first round if there was an opportunity to get another second-round choice and a fourth-round choice this year? This could address receivers, linebackers and tight end. Separately, could the Bills teach a backup player how to kick off, thereby adding a tackler to the kickoff team? The Denver Broncos did this with a running back in the mid 1970s.
Jay: My personal preference would be to trade down more than trade up … but that’s not shared by General Manager Brandon Beane. He has shown through moves up to draft Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Cody Ford and Dawson Knox that he prefers to go get his guy. In the case of Allen, that’s been a great move. The jury, I would say, is still out on the others. The strongest case that can be made for moving down this year is the long-term need for cheap rookie contracts to fill out the roster with depth players and potential starters. When Allen’s contract extension kicks in, the Bills aren’t going to be able to re-sign everyone, so the best place to find capable replacements is through the draft. As for the kickoffs, one of Tyler Bass’ big selling points was his ability to create touchbacks, so that’s not likely to happen.
Cody Phinney asks: In your opinion, what would you say is the Bills’ biggest positional need right now? Cornerback, tight end, guard, defensive end, defensive tackle or a different position, and, how do you foresee Beane addressing said need?
Jay: In order, I’ll say edge rusher, cornerback, tight end, running back and defensive tackle. The good news is the Bills have built such a strong roster that none of those needs are dire. In fact, most of them can be considered future needs. Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison will be 33 and 34, respectively, at the start of the 2021 season, so getting younger there needs to be a priority. Levi Wallace is on a one-year contract at cornerback, so a potential replacement is needed there. Running back is more about production – the Bills need to get more out of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. The same is true at tight end, where Knox is a capable starter, but one the Bills could stand to upgrade. Defensive tackle is also a future concern. Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. are headed into the final year of their contracts and the Bills could save a significant amount of money on the salary cap by moving on from Star Lotulelei after the 2021 season. All of those positions are draft considerations, but it’s considered a very weak year for defensive tackles and the tight end crop isn’t that strong, either.
Robbie asks: What happened with Wyatt Teller? He was on our roster for a while then disappeared and became a solid starter with the Browns?
Jay: Teller wasn’t going to make the Bills’ final roster in 2019, so Beane traded him to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2020 draft. Teller, to Robbie’s point, has developed nicely with the Browns. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2020. Hindsight is obviously 20/20, but it’s easy to second guess the Bills’ decision to move on from him so early in his career.
Bob Rajczak asks: With the recent free-agent signings, it seems as though the Bills are setting themselves up to draft a possible surprise pick like a running back. What would you think if they drafted Najee Harris or Travis Etienne, if available? Any chance the Bills move up to get a top linebacker?
Dan Sawers asks: A recent excellent article by Mark Gaughan explained that the only time a team should use a first-round pick on a running back is if they are in serious contention for a playoff spot or more. This is clearly the case with the Bills. Further, our roster is very deep and we have no “glaring” needs. Isn’t the 2021 draft the perfect time to draft a running back with game-breaking potential to give Josh Allen the final piece he needs to make our offense beyond explosive? Assuming both Najee Harris and Travis Etienne are available at 30, which would you choose and why?
Jay: In my final mock draft, I gave the Bills Etienne. I’m on board with the selection. I understand the concern among some fans about the history of first-round running backs. It’s a legitimate concern. This Bills team, though, is in a position that it can afford a bit of a luxury pick. I agree that Etienne could take the Bills’ offense to another level, which may help them in a shootout against Kansas City. As for the linebacker, after re-signing Matt Milano, that doesn’t strike me as a first-round consideration. The Bills are going to spend more time in their nickel (five defensive backs) defense than they will in their base 4-3 scheme. Any linebacker chosen in the first round will be a part-time player. That doesn’t seem like the best use of resources.
Jack112 asks: Let’s assume we are in the middle of the 2021 season. Brandon Beane gets a call from a GM who is in desperate need of an experienced QB. He offers the Bills a second-round draft choice for Mitch Trubisky. Do we take the deal? And, if so, do we check with Matt Barkley to see if would fill in for the balance of the season? Or elevate someone from the practice squad, assuming it could be Jake Fromm?
Jay: Fun question. I can only answer for myself, but I’d take that deal. A second-round draft pick should be a starter, and you’d be getting it for a player you hope never takes a meaningful snap during the 2021 season. I’m not as convinced Beane would make the deal, though. The whole point of signing Trubisky was to have quality insurance at quarterback, in case something were to happen to Allen. That goes out the window if he trades Trubisky. The rest of the organizational depth chart at quarterback factors into this, as well. Does Fromm make the team again as the No. 3 quarterback? Does Davis Webb return to the practice squad? The point about Barkley is a decent one. As long as he remains unsigned, the Bills know there is a quarterback out there who knows the system. Barkley would certainly come back if the phone rang – getting an NFL paycheck is much better than sitting at home.
Jim Maher asks: Do you feel that the Bills have closed the gap with Kansas City and Tampa? Do you think the Bills should move up in the draft to select a more skilled player than they would most likely get at 30?
Jay: It’s hard to say the Bills have closed the gap when the bulk of their work this offseason has been retaining their own. Does the addition of Emmanuel Sanders elevate the offense over the departure of John Brown? Perhaps to a degree, but that alone isn’t a reason to say the Bills have moved past the Chiefs. As for trading up, as I outlined above, it’s rarely my personal preference, but if Beane feels he can acquire an impactful player, it’s justifiable.
Ed Helinski asks: The past few years the Bills have done a good job in addressing needs and building depth. For this year's draft, where do the Bills need to focus for needs and depth? Of the current Bills on the roster, which player(s) are still vulnerable to being cut to make room for other free agents?
Jay: Safety is one position that needs depth. The Bills have just four safeties on the current roster after choosing not to re-sign Dean Marlowe. That makes it a draft need. The cuts question will come into clearer focus after the draft, but at first glance there are no obvious veterans on the chopping block the way there was last year with, say, Trent Murphy. By restructuring the contracts of Mitch Morse, Butler, Tyler Matakevich and Addison, Beane in some way committed to them being on the roster in 2021. Otherwise, they would all be candidates.
Jeff Miller asks: One of the, or THE reason, for Josh Allen’s big improvement last year was that during the offseason he trained with a personal quarterbacks coach. And his work and friendship with Sam Darnold was well documented. Are there any reports of his doing the same this offseason?
Jay: Allen has stuck with the same offseason routine since before he entered the NFL. He trains in Southern California with quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer. That has continued this offseason. The arrangement has clearly worked for Allen. As an aside, Palmer recently called Allen the most physically gifted quarterback to ever play in the NFL. That’s high praise.
Doug Pagano asks: If the Bills trade down and out of first round, what picks do you think they should receive in return? Do you think the Bills still want to trade for tight end Zach Ertz?
Jay: That all depends on how far down the draft board Beane is willing to go. The farther down he goes, the bigger the return. The Bills don’t have a fourth-round draft pick, so it wouldn’t be a real surprise if Beane wanted to get at least that in return, along with a second-round pick. The fourth-rounder could come into play if the Bills were still interested in making a deal for Ertz. Given his potential fit with the offense, I would be surprised if the Bills were no longer interested in such a deal.
Al Runkel asks: I don't think the Bills are set with their offensive line. They acquired what, five free-agent, one-year contract linemen? I see the Bills moving up in the draft (probably second or third round) to grab an offensive lineman.
Jay: So far this offseason at offensive line the Bills have re-signed Jordan Devey, Jon Feliciano, Daryl Williams and Ike Boettger and signed outside free agents Bobby Hart, Forrest Lamp and Jamil Douglas. Of those signings, all are for one year with the exceptions of Feliciano and Williams, both of whom got three-year deals. I agree interior offensive line could be a focus as early as the second day of the draft. The Bills can move on from Morse (and Feliciano, for that matter) after the 2021 season without a huge hit on the salary cap. The clock is ticking on Ford establishing himself as a quality starter. The Bills may very well want to reshape their offensive line in the not-too-distant future.
Thanks as always for the questions, which can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or to my email: jskurski@buffnews.com. Enjoy the draft!