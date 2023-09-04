We’re one week away from the start of games that count. It’s getting close. Let’s get right to this week’s Bills Mailbag …

AIG asks: I saw an article that said if Sean McDermott doesn’t get the team past the first round or better this year he could be fired. What do you think? How much pressure is he under? Isn’t it about time the Bills go deeper into the season?

Jay: If the Bills’ public relations department is reading the mailbag this week, I’d like to point out that article didn’t appear in The Buffalo News. This has been, and will continue to be my answer to this question: McDermott is the best coach the Bills have had since Marv Levy. Think back to where the franchise was before he arrived. Do you want to go back there? Has he been perfect? Absolutely not. Until he wins a Super Bowl, “13 seconds” is going to be a stain on his résumé. But fire him? That’s wildly premature. Unique is a misused word – it means the only one of its kind – but it fits the 2022 season the Bills went through. The team wasn’t ready to play in the divisional round against the Bengals, and that’s on McDermott, but we can’t ignore all the things that happened until that point. McDermott led the team through all that adversity as well as anyone can be expected to.

This offseason has had its challenges for the head coach. Taking over play-calling for the defense puts a target squarely on his back if that unit falters. Surely he knows that, and I give him credit for shouldering that responsibility. He also fumbled the Stefon Diggs situation, setting off a day’s worth of drama when he said he was “very concerned” the team’s star receiver wasn’t at the first mandatory practice of minicamp. I understand that some fans feel the team has underachieved in the postseason under McDermott’s leadership. Some of that criticism is fair. It also will intensify if the team reaches the playoffs again and can’t advance. The Bills might not like the idea of “Super Bowl or bust,” but it’s actually a positive sign for where they are as an organization. Anything less than a championship will feel like a disappointment, because they have a legitimate Super Bowl window that is open right now. That doesn’t mean they are guaranteed to win it, but I wouldn’t move on from McDermott until that window is closed. It’s hard to predict when that moment will become apparent, but it doesn’t feel like it has arrived yet. Furthermore, they just signed McDermott to a contract extension through 2027.

Bob Rajczak asks: What happened to Darrynton Evans and A.J. Klein? Neither one of them were added to the practice squad?

New Bills linebacker Christian Kirksey aims to get up to speed quickly “They've been a top defense in this league for a while,” Kirksey said Thursday of the Buffalo Bills. “To be able to be a part of it and have this opportunity, man, it's humbling. I'm hungry."

Jay: Correct, they were not. Evans signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad Thursday, while Klein remains a free agent. The Bills chose to add Ty Johnson to their practice squad at running back. At linebacker, the team signed veteran Christian Kirksey. Had Kirskey not been released by the Texans, perhaps that would have been Klein’s spot on the practice squad.

Tom Healy asks: Do you read sports columnists from the other cities that have NFL teams? If so, which ones are your favorites?

Jay: I do, but it would be a long list, so I’ll just give you my absolute favorite: Sam Farmer from the Los Angeles Times. In addition to being a great guy, Sam has a special ability to find off-the-beaten path story angles that I always find interesting. He does the job exactly the way I think it should be done. I’ll also take a second to pump up my colleagues: Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O’Halloran consistently produce great Bills stories. (I’ll happily accept my Co-worker of the Year award at any point, guys!)

Brenda Alesii asks: Quarterback Shane Buechele was signed to the practice squad. Do you think his two years with Kansas City had anything to do with the signing? Could the Bills think he could give them some insight on the Chiefs’ offense?

Bills sign former Kansas City QB Shane Beuchele to practice squad The Bills also announced the expected signing of veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey to complete the 16-member practice quad.

Jay: Generally, that is overblown. Buechele might be able to provide some insight into the Chiefs’ offense, but with the amount of players changing teams across the league every season, coaches surely build in safeguards for the possibility one of their players will eventually end up on the other sideline. I’m reminded of the saying “it’s not about the X’s and O’s, but the Jimmys and Joes.” That means scheme is important, but it’s trumped by the players executing that scheme. Buechele’s signing has more to do with the Bills needing a quarterback on the practice squad and liking his potential than it does his knowledge of the Chiefs’ system. That’s simply a nice, but small, added bonus.

Ed Helinski asks: So after these Bills’ roster cuts, injured reserve maneuvers and practice squad signings, what’s left to do to this 2033-24 team? What, if anything, has surprised you about the last week?

Jay: I’m surprised by the lack of surprises, if that makes sense. Every year, it seem as if there is at least one or two moves that were unexpected, but it’s hard to say that this season. It was a little surprising the Bills went with just three true offensive tackles on their initial 53-man roster, but the team signed veteran Germain Ifedi the next day. Not bringing Klein back was a bit of a surprise, but Kirksey’s availability helped explain that. The Bills still need to name a starter at middle linebacker and No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White. Those are big holes, and McDermott can’t be happy nobody stepped up throughout the summer to claim those jobs.

Jeff Miller asks: 1. What they got for Boogie Basham and a 2025 seventh-round pick – a 2025 sixth-round pick – sounds like we were on the losing side of that deal. He was worth more than that, wasn’t he? 2. When a player is placed on injured reserve, I assume a team can pick up another player for the roster. Apparently, there is a huge list of journeymen and unsigned rookies. Does someone from the scouting team constantly monitor this list?

Jay: Evidently not. Surely, if Brandon Beane had a better offer on the table, he would have taken it. This deal shows what Basham’s value around the league is at the moment, which is to say not much. Basham had a strong preseason, but it did not do much to improve his stock. The deal amounted to “something is better than nothing.”

As for the second question, yes, the Bills and every other team have a “ready list” of available free agents that is constantly updated by pro scouts and others in the personnel department. That list can include marquee free agents down to rookie undrafted rookies. A good example was last year, when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a free agent, or earlier this offseason when the Vikings released running back Dalvin Cook. When that happens, the Bills update their list. When a need arises during the season because of injury or some other reason, Beane and his staff will consult the list when determining who to either sign or bring in for a workout.

7 Days Of Dorsey: How Bills' offensive coordinator prepares for game During a training camp interview with The Buffalo News, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey pulled back the curtain to take a day-by-day look at his game week preparations.

Mike Scully asks: After being the favorite to win last year’s Super Bowl, the Bills are kind of flying under the radar this year in national consideration for this season’s Super Bowl. Isn’t this great bulletin board material to help fire the Bills up to prove their naysayers wrong and go on to win their first Lombardi?

Jay: Mike, in the TV business, this is what they call a teaser. My column in our Bills preview section, which will be in Friday’s edition, focuses on this very topic. So my answer will be revealed then. Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via X (formerly Twitter) to @JaySkurski or by email to jskurski@buffnews.com. Enjoy what’s left of the holiday weekend!