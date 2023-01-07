Bills Mailbag: Reflections on covering a horrible night in Cincinnati

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to your questions.

RJR130 asks: What was it like at the stadium Monday night? If you can, talk about your personal experience being there, outside the stadium that night or even the next day. Did you get any interaction with the team or was everyone sort of cut off?

Jay: I’ll never forget being there. When Damar Hamlin first went down, not many of us in the press box even saw what happened. We’re a good deal away from the field, and there were so many people around that it was hard to see who was even down. This is also going to sound awful, but we’re so used to seeing injuries, nobody thought much of it, at first. That quickly changed, though.

The first thing I remember seeing is defensive tackle Tim Settle beside himself. Fairly quickly, other teammates were clearly in a panic. Then, the amount of athletic trainers from both teams who took the field so quickly was another sign this was something different. The speed with which they brought out a stretcher was also something I haven’t seen before. Still, at that point, it was unclear that it was a cardiac-related issue.

My first thought, as I’m sure is true for many others, was that it was a head or neck injury, which unfortunately are all too common in NFL games. I was in the stadium in Orchard Park when Kevin Everett was injured, and that’s the only time I can remember an entire crowd of people being so quiet. It felt like Hamlin was down for an eternity, and the next thing I remember is an image I’ll never forget: Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington performing CPR.

With so many trainers and emergency medical personnel around Hamlin, it was hard to see much of anything, even through binoculars. For just a few seconds, though, people shifted and I had a clear view of that – which was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen on a football field. At that point, I was just rooting for Hamlin to be well enough to be placed into the ambulance so that he could get to the hospital. Again, things felt so much longer than they really were.

After the ambulance finally departed, it was a balance of trying to write what had just happened. Honestly, it didn’t feel to me like it was a long time before the game was suspended, although I know some have questioned why there was such a delay. After the game was suspended, I continued to write. It was clear from reporters who were field level that getting near the Bills’ locker room was impossible. Understandably, security was keeping a tight watch on that.

I never did speak to anyone from the Bills that night, although the team did issue a statement. Leaving the stadium, I got turned around and walked around the entire thing before finally finding the right exit. When I got to the street, it was raining as hard as I’ve ever seen, and I drove through that to get back to my hotel near the airport. I went to bed at 3:30 a.m., and was up by 6 a.m. to go on CBS News. So, yeah, it’s been an unforgettable week.

Ed Helinski asks: In all your days covering the Bills, what other regular season(s) might come close to all the unusual situations like this year?

Jay: None. Not even close. We’ve talked about that in the press box. At home games, I sit next to Sal Maiorana, of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. He’s been rooting for the team or covering it for more than 50 years, and he agrees there has never been a season like this. From the mass shooting at Tops in May to the death of Dawson Knox’s brother, Luke, over the summer to the two devastating blizzards and now to one of their players suffering cardiac arrest on the field – no Bills season in history can come close to matching this amount of adversity. That might be true for any NFL team in history.

It speaks to the incredible job head coach Sean McDermott has done, as well as the leadership from the team captains, that the Bills have battled through all that to win a third consecutive AFC East title and have at least a chance at making it to the Super Bowl. I think I speak for everyone when I say, hopefully, there is never again a season like this.

Nurse 716 asks: Do the Bills rest any players Sunday if Kansas City wins Saturday?

Jay: No. There is still the No. 2 seed to play for, which would guarantee a home game in the divisional round. That’s significant, because the Bills lost in that round last season when they had to travel to Kansas City. If the Chiefs and Bengals win and the Bills lose, Buffalo would be the No. 3 seed. If all three teams win, the Bills would finish as the No. 2 seed. That’s worth playing for.

Johnny asks: I don’t mean to ask this out of any kind of disrespect, but were you concerned with the way Cincinnati’s receivers were making plays against the Bills’ secondary on their two possessions? Is there concern for the secondary when they face teams with good receivers?

Jay: I don’t think that’s being disrespectful, Johnny. We can still talk about football. The Bills are playing a game at 1 p.m. Sunday, after all. It’s absolutely a concern that the Bengals were able to move the ball with such ease. In all likelihood, the Bills are going to see a high-powered offense in the playoffs, whether it’s the Bengals or the Chiefs. The Bills were already without Micah Hyde, and now won’t have Hamlin, either. Jordan Poyer is playing through elbow and knee injuries. He’s as tough as they come, but it’s fair to wonder how much the injuries are impacting him. Tre’Davious White has admitted he’s not back to where he wants to be as he recovers from knee surgery, and the second cornerback spot has been a rotation since White returned. Ideally, someone takes that job, but it hasn’t happened yet. Oh, and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson suffered a concussion against the Bengals, too. That’s a lot for the secondary to be dealing with as the playoffs approach.

Louis Stromberg asks: In honor of Damar Hamlin, please rank the following hams: shampoo, the Hamburglar, Hamilton (the musical), champagne, hammocks. Thanks Jay and Go Bills!

Jay: 5. My boss already knows the answer to this – hammocks. Just not as comfortable as you’d expect. 4. The Hamburglar. What’s with that dude? Not cool, man. 3. Champagne. That’s not a hangover to be messed with. 2. Shampoo. Especially the kind that makes your scalp feel cool. Love that. 1. Hamilton (the musical). My theatre-loving wife would be better at power ranking musicals, but that has to be No. 1 on my list.

In all seriousness, here’s to hoping that Damar Hamlin continues his incredible recovery that he’s made over the past few days. Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or by email to jskurski@buffnews.com.