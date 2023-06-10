There are just three more Buffalo Bills practices scheduled – in the form of the upcoming mandatory minicamp – before the Buffalo Bills break for the summer (not that I’m counting down the days).

That is, unless coach Sean McDermott decides to cancel the final day, which has become somewhat of an annual tradition. Some teams, in fact, are doing away with mandatory minicamp altogether. The Eagles and Bengals are not holding one this year, and in the past few days, the Jets announced they have canceled their minicamp, in part because the team is playing in the Hall of Fame Game and will report to training camp earlier than other teams.

I wouldn’t expect the Bills to call off minicamp totally, but it is a trend worth watching. Although general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t treated it as such recently, the slow period on the NFL calendar is almost here.

The mailbag, though? Well, that never stops, so let’s get to your questions …

John Jarzynski asks: Dare to predict the offensive line starters? I’ll hang up and listen.

Jay: From left to right: Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown. The only position I see remotely up for grabs is Bates’ job at right guard, because the Bills used a second-round draft pick on O’Cyrus Torrence. We know McDermott is traditionally slow to rely on rookies, however, so I’ll stick with Bates as the starter in Week 1. The more interesting competition might be for reserve spots. If the team keeps nine offensive linemen, including the six listed above, that leaves just three jobs open for a group that includes Ike Boettger, David Quessenberry, Nick Broeker, David Edwards, Greg Mancz, Tommy Doyle and Brandon Shell.

Don’t be surprised if Beane looks to make a trade, dealing away some of that depth for draft capital, as he’s done four previous times since becoming the team's GM.

Brenda Alesii asks: No. 1: With the ups and downs the team endured last season, including Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery from cardiac arrest, will the Bills bring in a team psychologist – or do the already have one on staff? No. 2: I had not heard of Shane Ray before the Bills signed him. I am intrigued by both the player and the person. … I’m rooting for him to overcome the odds again and make a storybook comeback. How likely is he to actually make the roster?

Jay: No. 1: The team does have a sports psychologist on staff. Her name is Dr. Desaree Festa – “Dr. Des” as she’s known around the team. No. 2: Brenda submitted this question before the Bills added edge rusher Leonard Floyd in free agency, and that has an impact on my answer. Ray would need to have a spectacular training camp, and even if he did, that might not be enough unless there was an injury or two to players ahead of him on the depth chart. As it stands, Ray is no better than No. 8 on the depth chart at a position the team is unlikely to keep more than five players. He’s behind Von Miller, Floyd, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Boogie Basham and Kingsley Jonathan. Even if Miller starts the year on injured reserve, that’s still too many players for Ray to climb over to like his chances at making the 53-man roster. I agree, it’s an awesome story, and if he can earn a spot on the practice squad, that would still be a massive personal success. From there, it’s possible he could get called up to the active roster at some point.

Ed Helinski asks: Since the Brandon Beane era began in Buffalo, how does this summer’s 90-man roster stack up in competitiveness and talent against previous years? In your estimation, what’s going to be an interesting storyline for this year’s training camp?

Jay: I’ll answer the second part first: The Bills have a true competition going for their starting middle linebacker position. That’s a big deal. That will be the main focus on defense. Beyond that, there is a competition for the No. 2 cornerback job opposite Tre’Davious White. That’s also an important role. On offense, the biggest storyline to me is how rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid gets integrated into the scheme. Another key for the offense is how second-year running back James Cook develops as the presumed primary ball carrier. As for the strength of this year’s roster, it is among the best Beane looks to have assembled, although the 2020 version of the team might beg to differ. As referenced, there are some legitimate questions at key positions. The depth along the offensive and defensive lines looks particularly strong.

Jeff Miller asks: During minicamp and spring practices, are plays run so specific players get the ball? I suppose that’s a given, but for instance, it might be said that so and so had a good practice because he had three sideline catches – although we don’t know how many throws went his way. What does that say about the defensive backs? Did they have a bad day? Or are three catches about all that can be expected during practices?

Jay: Every play run is designed for a specific player, although there are second, third and even fourth options on every play. Sometimes it’s obvious where the ball is supposed to go, and other times it’s not as clear. Practice can be like games in that sometimes the ball continues to find a particular player. Maybe that’s because he’s having a good day or maybe that’s what the script called for. It’s true that you can have an optimistic point of view or a pessimistic one. Stefon Diggs caught three passes in practice? Great. Those three passes came against Tre’Davious White? Maybe not so great for him. Overall, though, focusing on one, two or even three catches in practice is usually a mistake. It’s better to get a general feel for the entire thing. It is typical early in training camp for defenses to be “ahead” of offenses. That means it usually takes a bit longer for the offense to look in sync.

Larry asks: Last year the Bills were supposed to get over the “13 seconds” loss and move forward, yet they used an inexperienced and mediocre play caller at offensive coordinator. Leslie Frazier continued his poor defensive play calling when the big moment arrived. We all realize Sean McDermott wants a feel-good locker room scene and loves to hire his old friends, but in all truthfulness, do you see the coaching from top to bottom being in a championship class?

Jay: I do. McDermott has been to the Super Bowl as a defensive coordinator. He’s taken this team to the AFC championship game and divisional round the past two seasons. He knows what it looks and feels like to be playing at the game’s highest level. No, he hasn’t gotten it done yet, but that doesn’t mean I don’t think he ever will. Let’s not forget it took McDermott’s mentor, Andy Reid, two decades to finally win it all, and it required him going to another team, and drafting Patrick Mahomes, to do it. I fully recognize McDermott has a lot to prove in the biggest moments. If he’s being honest, he recognizes that, too. The Bills have the most important ingredient to a championship recipe – a star quarterback in Josh Allen. As long as that’s the case and Allen is in his prime, they have a chance. I’m not ready to say McDermott can’t ever get them there.

Paul Chlebowski asks: How many assistant coaches do the Bills have? How does this compare to other NFL teams? Are the pay levels for these positions listed anywhere? Are the job descriptions for these positions listed anywhere? For example, what does an offensive quality control coach do?

Jay: The Bills’ official website shows the team has 19 assistant coaches, not counting strength and conditioning coordinators. For comparison, the Miami Dolphins have a whopping 26 assistant coaches listed, while the New York Jets have 25 and the New England Patriots have just 15. That’s a pretty wide disparity just in the AFC East, although I’m not sure of its significance. Coaching salaries, even for head coaches, are kept under wraps pretty well, but it’s a good bet coordinators pull down seven-figure paychecks, while position coaches can command mid six figures – or sometimes more. It is worth noting that there is no salary cap for coaching salaries, so teams can spend big on, say, an offensive line coach, if they feel like that group, in particular, is struggling. I agree, Paul, that “quality control coach,” is a terrible name. Here, from an in-depth feature on the job by ESPN published in 2018, is a good description of the role: “They're responsible for writing scouting reports on future opponents, often working a game or two ahead. They draw up the plays the coaches want in the game plan that week. They put together the practice scripts. They assist in the coaches' booth on game day.”

Job descriptions for some other assistants are self-explanatory, but others aren’t as clear. For example, the Bills have a senior defensive assistant, Al Holcomb. Based on his title alone, you’d have no idea what Holcomb does. Neither did we, so we asked him a few days ago. Holcomb, it turns out, is spending most of his time working with the team’s linebackers and secondary. Those types of roles can be different throughout the league.

Jim Maher asks: Are there any former Bills players who in your opinion deserve to be on the Bills’ Wall of Fame, but have not been inducted? Also, do you know if there are any plans for inductions this season?

Jay: There is a lengthy backlog of players worthy of the Wall of Fame. Given that no player has been honored since Cookie Gilchrist in 2017, it’s obvious the current ownership and front office has not been interested in continuing that tradition. There has been no talk of reviving the Wall of Fame committee – full disclosure, I am a voting media member on that. It seems clear that, with the new stadium opening in 2026, the Bills are going to have an opportunity to reimagine how they honor the great players of the past. Given the lack of activity in regards to the Wall of Fame, my hunch is that will be done in a new way. Honoring those players who gave so much to the organization should be a priority for the Pegulas.

Alex M. asks: A couple years ago, Sean McDermott referred to the wide receiver group as smurfs. It seems like they are targeting taller receivers. Is this a trend, a decision of McDermott or Ken Dorsey?

Jay: My take is they’re look for variety at the position. Let’s not forget the Bills signed 5-foot-6(!) receiver Deonte Harty to a decent-sized contract in free agency, so that’s the opposite of targeting a taller receiver. However, the team also signed Trent Sherfield (6-1) and drafted Justin Shorter, (6-4, 223 pounds). That gives them a nice mix, along with Gabe Davis (6-2), Diggs and Khalil Shakir (both 6 foot). McDermott and Dorsey aren’t looking to build a basketball team, but, rather, give themselves options. At least on paper, they look to have done that with the current group.

Tom from South Carolina asks: Who do you have on the hot seat this season? I’ve got Gabe Davis, Spencer Brown, A.J. Epenesa and Time Settle at the top of my list.

Jay: That’s a good working list, Tom, but I can’t give away all my secrets. Spoiler alert: Our training camp preview next month just might have a story from me that’s along these lines. Be on the lookout for it. Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or via email to jskurski@buffnews.com.