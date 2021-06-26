Bills Mailbag: Projecting what might happen with Cole Beasley is a challenge

Jay: We only have to look at the 2020 season to answer that. The team had added Quinton Jefferson and Vernon Butler Jr. in free agency to join Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips as members of the defensive tackle rotation, along with Lotulelei. The original plan was to use Jefferson in a hybrid end/tackle role, but he ended up playing more inside after Lotulelei opted out because of Covid-19 concerns. The short answer is that there was no obvious replacement on the roster. Phillips got off to an expected slow start in 2020 as he was making his way back from a torn ACL. The upcoming season is massive for him. The former third-round draft pick is in the final year of his rookie contract, so he’ll want to show the Bills or another team he’s deserving of another deal. It was speculated that the Bills might want to go after a run-stuffing defensive tackle this offseason, but the team did not make a major investment in the position. It’s also worth mentioning that Justin Zimmer is back. He had some nice moments last year after joining the 53-man roster and will push for a roster spot.