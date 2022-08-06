Bills Mailbag: Opinions on the Wall of Fame, Josh Allen, the OL and Tom Brady

We're closing in on the season opener and have a load of good Bills Mailbag questions, each of which I could spend an hour with you at some bar dissecting. Given our space limitations, this is the best I can offer:

Tony Pappagallo asks: Reggie McKenzie was an all-time Bills great. He spanned the O.J. Simpson years and the Chuck Knox era. He was a team leader for many years. I don’t quite understand why he is not on the Wall of Fame. Why?

Mark: Great question. McKenzie started 147 games for the Bills – nine full seasons and parts of two others. He was first-team All-Pro once (1973). He never made one Pro Bowl. In O.J.’s 2,003-yard season, tackle Dave Foley made the Pro Bowl. It was hard to make the Pro Bowl at guard in the AFC in the 1970s. Hall of Famers Larry Little and Gene Upshaw made it in ’73, along with Walt Sweeney (an all-time AFLer). One reason McKenzie is not on the Wall of Fame is guard Joe DeLamielleure was the better player. He was the priority (and I was privileged to make the case for him to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame).

This is passing the buck, but I deferred to the opinions of Larry Felser, Van Miller and Ed Abramoski in Wall of Fame discussions on McKenzie. They never pushed for him. There never was a lengthy discussion on him.

One thing that must be considered in Wall or Hall of Fame debates: If we let this guy in, are we swinging the door a lot more wide open? You don’t want that. Example: If you let Marty Schottenheimer in as a coach, you have to let Dan Reeves in. They both were “Hall of Great.” Were they Hall of Fame? Maybe. But Schottenheimer was 5-13 in the playoffs, lost six times as the playoff favorite at home and never got to a Super Bowl.

If you let McKenzie in, would this open the door to more guys at other positions who don’t have Pro Bowl credentials? Maybe a bunch. How many other Bills linemen would need to get in? Almost none. Guard Ruben Brown is a lock. I love tackle Will Wolford, and I think he was a slightly better player than McKenzie. Wolford made two Pro Bowls for Buffalo. But he played 102 games (seven seasons), well short of McKenzie. I think Wolford falls just short of the Wall of Fame. It should be hard to make it. It’s a close call on McKenzie, who was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He's one of the most mobile pulling guards the Bills ever had. I'm on the fence.

I think the biggest oversight on the Wall of Fame from the 1960s and '70s is Butch Byrd. He’s not in because the priority was to get Booker Edgerson in. Edgerson was the lock-down cover guy, the best cornerback on the '60s teams, and it took forever to get him on (2010). Byrd was the physical, Kam Chancellor-type corner (which I offer in high praise). Byrd still is the career team leader in interceptions (40). Yeah, they were throwing his way more because Booker was so good. But c’mon. The ’64 and ’65 teams were the greatest defenses in team history.

Bill in North Buffalo asks? What should the Bills’ offensive identity be this year?

Mark: That is so easy to answer in just three words: Josh Effing Allen. I’m sure I’ll be writing thousands of words about this as the season unfolds. The identity starts and ends with No. 17. Keep the ball in Allen’s hands and let him cook. Throw a high percentage (60% or so) on first down. Yes, the Bills must run effectively to keep the defense honest. They can’t be utterly one-dimensional, as they were in the loss at Jacksonville. But Allen drives the bus.

Dave Universal asks: Is 20-0 inevitable for Buffalo?

Mark: You are such a funny guy. Vegas has dubbed the Bills as the Super Bowl favorite. Vegas knows what it’s doing. But the odds by Caesars Sportsbook give the Bills a 13% chance. Each of the last seven playoff games from last season went down to the final minute. If you played the 2021 playoffs over seven times, I bet you’d get at least four different champions.

If Indianapolis comes to Buffalo in January with Jonathan Taylor and a healthy Matt Ryan, is that a sure win? Hah. What about if Patrick Mahomes comes to town? Or Justin Herbert and Khalil Mack? Or Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase? Let’s worry about the opener in Los Angeles, where – by the way – the Bills probably will be the underdog.

Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, does the Bills defensive line look that vastly improved or is it a false sense of security with offensive linemen being banged up, starters missing time, and Aaron Kromer’s new methods being implemented with backups?

The Real Radman asks: In reading the daily reports from training camp, it seems like Josh Allen is throwing more interceptions this year than last; is that true? Is it anything to be concerned about?

Mark: Just by my eyeball-test, the offense has not been as sharp to start camp as last season. The overwhelming reason in my opinion is the veteran, deep defensive line has been too much for an offensive line that has been playing with three or four backups on the starting unit. It’s not a fair fight right now. The defensive line is improved. Vastly? I think so. Also, the defense on most teams tends to start camp faster than the offense.

I think Allen has shown excellent accuracy, even though his completion percentage probably isn’t awesome. His interceptions probably are up a bit, too. It’s not something to worry about as it relates to Allen. His 20 best throws every day are phenomenal. I could go back through my notes and count his completion percentage, but it’s not relevant. It would be misleading. When Ed Oliver has a “would be” sack and Allen heaves an incompletion, so what? When Oliver is going against guard Bobby Hart, what conclusion can be drawn? It’s no reflection on the QB. As an aside, when Rob Johnson and Doug Flutie were going head-to-head in 2000, and J.P. Losman and Kelly Holcomb were going head-to-head in 2005, I did keep close count on completion percentage and reported it because we didn’t know how good or bad those guys were (not counting Flutie).

How good is the Bills’ offensive line depth? It’s a legitimate concern. The credentials of the backups collectively are excellent, better than on most teams. A ton of starts. If you need to plug in one of them with four other starters, I think the Bills are in good shape. What if two of them have to play at the same time? I don’t know.

Steve Nelson of Snyder asks: I’d love to hear your thoughts on why Tom Brady is not being held liable or even criticized by many in the national media for his part in the Dolphins tampering situation?

Mark: I don’t blame Brady. Miami called his agent, Don Yee. That’s on the Dolphins for initiating the tampering. Should Yee have immediately hung up the phone and called Roger Goodell? I don’t think that’s realistic. Maybe you disagree.

I’m also sympathetic to Brady’s state of mind in 2019 because he felt he was being underappreciated by New England. I refer you to Seth Wickersham’s excellent book, “It’s Better To Be Feared,” and to the strong reporting of Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston.

Summarizing: Brady wanted a longer-term commitment after the epic Super Bowl win over Atlanta. Even in 2018, on the heels of that fifth Super Bowl title, he got just $15 million with $5 million in incentives (which he didn’t earn). Brady ranked 19th among NFL QBs in cash earnings in 2018, according to Spotrac. The issue finally came to a head in August 2019, when Brady wanted two years and $50 million guaranteed. Instead, he got another year-to-year incentive deal ($23 million in cash, which ranked ninth). As Curran says, Brady had been a model employee for 20 years. He felt betrayed. Should Brady have told Yee to stop talking to Miami? You can make that case. I don’t blame him one bit.

Jay Skurski will be back next week. Thanks for your questions.