Bills Mailbag: One stat has to change for Bills to beat the Chiefs

Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, what’s going to be the most favorable offensive matchup for the Bills against Kansas City?

Jay: Stefon Diggs against whomever lines up across from him. Diggs was held to just 46 yards in the first meeting between the two teams, his second-lowest single-game total of the regular season, but he’s been on an absolute tear since then. Diggs has had 92 yards or more in six of his last seven games – and the only one in there that he didn’t, he had 76 yards in the first half against Miami in Week 17 before sitting out the rest of the game. There is nobody on the Chiefs’ defense that can check Diggs one on one.

Jeffrey Miller asks: What hours do sportswriters keep? Especially with the late games. What are your deadlines? I know there isn’t enough time to get everything in for the print edition, but what about the online edition? And I gather you start writing articles before the game is over. And I see Vic seems to stay home. On a typical weeknight, do you punch out at 5:00 and go home and teach Elliott about the finer points of life, like sports, and pamper my favorite Ch. 2 news anchor, or does work follow you home?