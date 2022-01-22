Bills Mailbag: Now's not the time to rein in Josh Allen's running

Welcome to the Bills Mailbag, divisional-round style. Let’s get right to your questions …
Larry asks: First off, I am a huge Josh Allen fan and appreciate the skills and effort he has contributed to making the Bills a regular playoff contender. However, it makes me crazy to see Allen run without taking any measures to protect the football. While Allen has significantly reduced his fumbles this year, he is still fumbling at a rate twice that of elite quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. I realize that Allen runs more than both of them, but the Bills lost all five one-score games this year (four against playoff teams) and can’t afford unnecessary turnovers in their effort toward a Super Bowl run. Since Sean McDermott hates turnovers, why doesn’t he “encourage” Allen to protect the ball more when he runs? He has certainly done this with other players.
J.N. Johnson asks: I have a growing concern that Bills are turning Josh Allen into Cam Newton 2.0. In the time Josh has been here, we have had an average offensive line and running backs. They are using Josh's physical skills (particularly rushing) to advance the team in the short term, making it more likely he burns out physically early as opposed to having a 20-year plus career. Tell me what the Bills are doing (if anything) to not have Josh's career fade quickly?
Jay: I assure you, Larry, that ball security is stressed to Allen every week. He knows, particularly this deep into the postseason, that he can’t put the team at risk with careless giveaways. As you pointed out in your question, Allen has taken good care of the ball lately – with no fumbles in the past four games. He fumbled eight times this season, which ranked tied for 15th most in the NFL. Every player ahead of him on that list was a quarterback, and Allen had more rushing attempts (122) than all of them with the exception of Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts (139).
J.N., as for your concerns, they’re somewhat valid, but at this very moment, would you trade a few years off the end of Allen’s career for a Super Bowl? I’d imagine almost every Bills fan is screaming “yes” to that question. Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger just finished his 18th season, and he’s statuesque in the pocket, to put it nicely. There will be ways for Allen to change his game as he grows older and naturally loses some of his athleticism, but that’s a topic for another time. The Bills right now need to do everything in their power to finally capture that elusive first Super Bowl, and that includes unleashing Allen as a runner. In the offseason, the offensive line can be upgraded. Allen’s coaches can continue to plead with him to slide instead of taking unnecessary hits. Right now, though, the team is utilizing his athletic gifts in the correct way in chase of a championship.
Pete from Fort Myers asks: Every time Boogie Basham is activated and plays, he seems to make big plays. I’m curious why he isn’t playing a little more? Maybe he gets beat sometimes on film?
Jay: Basham’s lack of playing time has more to do with the veterans ahead of him on the roster than it does anything wrong the rookie is doing when he’s in games. It’s not surprising the coaching staff has preferred to ride with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison all season. They are respected veterans and leaders who are still producing, although maybe not always at the level the team and fans would have hoped during the regular season. First-round pick Greg Rousseau has clearly been ahead of Basham on the depth chart. That has been true dating to training camp. That leaves Basham and second-year veteran A.J. Epenesa at defensive end, along with Efe Obada, depending on where he’s used. That shows the Bills have good depth at defensive end, so I wouldn’t be all that concerned about Basham’s usage. He played 40% of the snaps against the Patriots in the playoff opener and had a sack.
Jeffrey Condon asks: Do you know how much more money Corey Bojorquez wanted compared to what the Bills paid Matt Haack? This guy almost lost us a ballgame.
Jay: The Bills could have made Bojorquez a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent. To do so, it would have cost the Bills $2.133 million, which would have given them the right of first refusal if Bojorquez signed a contract with another team, but not provided any compensation if they decided not to match the deal. Instead, the Bills didn’t make an offer, which allowed Bojorquez to become an unrestricted free agent, and instead signed Haack to a three-year contract that included a salary cap figure of $1.575 million in 2021. Of course, the Bills also could have tried to re-sign Bojorquez without offering him a contract as a restricted free agent, although it seems possible that was something that didn't interest him. I don’t know Bojorquez’s exact ask, but he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams for $1.02 million. It certainly seems like Bojorquez overestimated his worth on the open market.
Luigi Mike Speranza asks: Do you think the extra day of rest/prep gives the Bills any advantage against the Chiefs?
Jay: It doesn’t hurt, but home teams have generally enjoyed a big advantage in the divisional round of the playoffs. Over the last 10 years, home teams are 31-9 in the divisional round, which suggests that not having to travel makes more of an impact than the extra day the Bills got to prepare. Buffalo and Kansas City are fairly healthy, so it’s unlikely the Bills gained much of an advantage there, either. With all of that being the case, the extra day looks like a fairly small factor.
Brenda Alesii asks: It was revealed that Bill Belichick visited the Bills’ locker room after Buffalo’s thrashing in the wild-card game. Were you as surprised to hear this as I was?
Jay: Slightly, although it makes some sense in that I’m sure the No. 1 priority for both teams after being out in negative wind chills for hours was likely to go warm up. The video of the meeting between McDermott and Belichick got some attention from people wondering if there relationship was, excuse the pun, a bit frosty, but I didn’t see any real issue with their interaction. Again, it was cold. If anything, it was a classy move by Belichick – and one Allen won’t forget in his career.
“He came up to me, which was really cool,” the quarterback said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done over his career and obviously he’s one of, if not the greatest coach of all time. So, for him to come up to me after a game and just kind of give me some kudos and dap me up – meant a lot to me just knowing the type of coach that he is, the type of players that he’s been around and he’s coached and obviously the success that he’s had throughout his career. So that was a pretty cool moment for me.”
Gregory Glaza asks: I understand Stefon Diggs wanting to watch his brother play in Dallas. I cringed when I saw the disturbing video of a maskless Stefon mingling with maskless Cowboy fans. Does Stefon think he is totally immune from Covid? Call me “Debbie Downer” but the Bills’ playoff run could quickly end because of Covid. Perhaps the NFL is going to quietly ignore Covid tests during the playoffs? The NFL is all about money and they don’t want Covid affecting their television ratings!
Jay: It’s a valid concern – one I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bills share. Being concerned about it doesn’t make you a “Debbie Downer” at all. As for ignoring Covid tests, the NFL is sort of doing that. Vaccinated players without symptoms are no longer being tested. That means as long as Diggs is vaccinated, he won’t be tested unless he self-reports symptoms.
As for the NFL “being all about money,” do you blame them? I don’t want games to be canceled, nor do I think you do, Greg. In some ways, I applaud the league for changing the rules about vaccinated players being tested once a week, even if they were symptom free. Sure, that was done to get games in, but who out there is testing every week if they’re vaccinated and feeling healthy? It was unnecessary. The league issued a memo Friday that said it also would stop daily testing of unvaccinated players. The NFL Network reported that among unvaccinated players on the remaining eight teams, only about a dozen have not had Covid already, so the change impacts few players.
At some point, we’re going to have to live with Covid. The NFL has accepted that and adjusted accordingly. Sure, they did so to protect their product, but eventually most every business is going to follow suit. Players and staff with direct contact with them are now subject to symptom screening, symptom-based testing and targeted surveillance testing, according to the memo, which is a perfectly acceptable way to conduct business moving forward.
Dennis Priore asks: Let’s play a big game of “what if?” To do this, forget the Bills and Chiefs are playing each other this week and that the trading deadline is over. Jay, you are the general manager of the Bills and the GM of the Kansas City Chiefs calls you today and offers you a trade: Patrick Mahomes straight up for Josh Allen. Do you take the deal?
Jay: Great, Dennis, now you’re going to make me come across as a “hater,” but yes, I take the deal. Mahomes has an across-the-board statistical advantage, accept for rushing yards. Take a look:
In 61 career games, Allen is 1,245 of his 1,999 tries for 14,114 yards. He is averaging 231.4 passing yards per contest with a 90.4 quarterback rating. He has 103 touchdown passes and 46 interceptions, while being sacked 118 times for a loss of 773 yards. His touchdown rate on pass attempts is 5.2% and his interception rate is 2.3%.
Mahomes has played in 63 games, going 1,550 of 2,345 for 18,991 yards. He averages 301.4 yards per game with a 108.7 quarterback rating and has thrown 151 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He’s been sacked 95 times for a loss of 606 yards and has a touchdown rate of 6.4 and interception rate of 1.6%.
Allen turns 26 in May and Mahomes turns 27 in September. This is by no means a slight of Allen, but Mahomes has been just that much better in his career.
Dale from Williamsville asks: Not that it should matter, but don’t you think a Cincinnati win in Tennessee creates a whole new mindset for the Bills against Kansas City – knowing a win means a chance to get to the Super Bowl at home next week?
Jay: You answered your own question, Dale. I don’t think it matters in the slightest. The Bills know they have the toughest test of the season ahead of them. They can’t spend a second worrying about where the AFC championship game is held. They need to devote every ounce of energy toward advancing with a win over the Chiefs. There is no reason for that mindset to change, no matter who wins Saturday between the Titans and Bengals.
Ken Radens asks: What are your thoughts on allowing a team to interview coaches and front office personnel within the same division? Example being Brian Daboll interviewing with Miami. Any compensation (draft picks) to teams that have lost coaches or front office personnel to other teams? Any interesting coaching casualties from other teams that could be of interest to the Bills?
Jay: I have no problem with Daboll interviewing with Miami. Any position coach or coordinator should be free to pursue any promotion he wants. In Daboll’s case, he has spent his entire career working to this moment, when he gets the chance to run his own NFL team. There should be no reason why currently working for the Bills should prevent him from getting that opportunity in Miami, should they offer him the job. Typically, there is no compensation provided to teams who lose coaches or front office members to other teams, although there have been very rare exceptions, like when the Raiders traded coach Jon Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and $8 million in early 2002. As for potential adds to the Bills’ coaching staff, we have to see what happens with Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. If one or both of them become head coaches elsewhere, it’s possible they take some assistants on McDermott’s staff with them. In that case, there could be a fair amount of shuffling on the Bills’ coaching staff.
Andrew in Illinois asks: Great performance by the Bills on Saturday, but should I be worried about Tyler Bass? Two missed extra points and one doink through. That isn’t going to fly in Kansas City.
Duane T. asks: Any concern about the two blocked extra points in the Patriots game? Did the Patriots find a weakness that the Chiefs can exploit? Might that be the difference in a close game?
Ed Helinski asks: The Bills’ offense and defense are firing on all cylinders right now, but how concerned should we be with the Bills’ special teams kicking game? Matt Haack had an awful game against the Jets and Tyler Bass had two extra points blocked and banked a third one off the upright against New England. In your estimation, do you chalk these situations up to weather or could it be more?
Jay: Everything is a concern at this point in the season, so yes, it’s something the Bills undoubtedly talked about and practiced this week. Bass hadn’t missed an extra point in the regular season, so it’s a new problem. As for Haack, he’s been inconsistent all year, so that’s really nothing new. I wonder, too, what impact the extreme cold had on the kicking operation against New England. With reasonable temperatures expected Sunday night, that shouldn’t be as much of an issue, but certainly we’ll all be paying a bit closer attention when Bass comes out for extra points. As for Haack, cross your fingers, the way you probably have when he comes out most of the year.
Thanks, as always for the questions, and another reminder: I make every effort to answer every question I receive, so if you submitted one, it will run in coming weeks, especially if it did not directly deal with this week's game. Questions can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com, or via Twitter, @JaySkurski.