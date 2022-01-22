Bills Mailbag: Now's not the time to rein in Josh Allen's running

Jay: You answered your own question, Dale. I don’t think it matters in the slightest. The Bills know they have the toughest test of the season ahead of them. They can’t spend a second worrying about where the AFC championship game is held. They need to devote every ounce of energy toward advancing with a win over the Chiefs. There is no reason for that mindset to change, no matter who wins Saturday between the Titans and Bengals.

Jay: I have no problem with Daboll interviewing with Miami. Any position coach or coordinator should be free to pursue any promotion he wants. In Daboll’s case, he has spent his entire career working to this moment, when he gets the chance to run his own NFL team. There should be no reason why currently working for the Bills should prevent him from getting that opportunity in Miami, should they offer him the job. Typically, there is no compensation provided to teams who lose coaches or front office members to other teams, although there have been very rare exceptions, like when the Raiders traded coach Jon Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and $8 million in early 2002. As for potential adds to the Bills’ coaching staff, we have to see what happens with Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. If one or both of them become head coaches elsewhere, it’s possible they take some assistants on McDermott’s staff with them. In that case, there could be a fair amount of shuffling on the Bills’ coaching staff.