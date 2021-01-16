Bills Mailbag: Might Brian Daboll turn down a head coaching offer to stay home?

Welcome to the divisional round of the playoffs, something that hasn’t been said around here since January 1996. Let’s get right to another Bills Mailbag …
JK asks: Would it be unheard of for Brian Daboll to turn down a head coaching gig to stick with the Bills?
Jay: Not unheard of, but at least in my opinion, it would be unexpected. From the moment Daboll got into coaching, this is the opportunity he’s dreamed of. It’s a tired phrase, but it’s true: There are only 32 of these jobs in the entire world. Daboll is on the cusp of obtaining one of them. That is hard to pass up, even for someone who attended high school right down the road from Bills Stadium at St. Francis and loves this area. That’s part of the reason why, though, it’s not a crazy idea. Daboll gets to coach in his hometown. He works with a quarterback with whom he has developed a strong friendship. He will surely be able to parlay the team’s offensive success this season into a healthy raise.
Ultimately, though, if he gets the right offer, I think he goes. It won't be to the Jets, who hired Robert Saleh on Thursday. Daboll and Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco were at St. Francis at the same time. Full disclosure (as if you didn’t already know this), but I am also a St. Francis graduate. I can tell you that the family atmosphere at the school is real. They would be comfortable working together. Daboll also would have a chance to work with quarterback Justin Herbert, who is coming off a dynamite rookie season and looks to have a very bright future. If I had to put money on it, I’d say that’s where Daboll ends up.
Kilo asks: If Brian Daboll leaves for a head coaching job, does the playbook stay as proprietary team information for the next offensive coordinator to use and adjust?
Jay: It does not. It’s Daboll’s offense, so it goes with him. Whoever replaces Daboll will have their own playbook, but the game film of what the Bills ran this year will be available to watch. Any of those plays can be incorporated into the new offense. Quarterback Josh Allen will have some input into the plays that he likes to run as well.
bk asks: Do you think the contract that Josh Allen is headed toward will be close to Patrick Mahomes money? Should the Bills do it after this season or wait until next year?
Jay: It’s going to be close, because that’s the market for quarterbacks. Of course, what happens over the next few weeks could influence that. If Allen and the Bills beat the Ravens and then maybe go on the road and beat the Chiefs, the quarterback’s price tag may very well go up. I’m not sure he’ll get to Mahomes’ yearly average of $45 million, but Allen is going to get close. I’d say the floor on a new deal will be $35 million, but somewhere in the neighborhood of $40 million is more likely. My expectation is the Bills will aggressively pursue a deal this offseason. Allen’s 2020 season has solidified him as the franchise quarterback. He seems committed to wanting to be here. The price tag isn’t going to go down next year, so might as well get it done now.
Dennis P. asks: The Bills have won seven straight games, where does that rank with this franchise all time? Secondly, there are some striking similarities between this team and the 1991 Bills. Both went 13-3, and set franchise scoring records, yet the ’91 Bills escaped the AFC championship game with a 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos. Should fans be concerned about the Bills’ offense slowing down with a slim, three-point victory over the Colts, or can they regain their scoring touch?
Jay: The Bills won eight straight games in the 1990 season, so a win over Baltimore on Saturday would match that total. I would not worry too much about the Bills’ offense. The team scored 27 points against the Colts, which was pretty close to their season average. It’s the playoffs. All the teams left are really good. The Ravens present a huge challenge on both sides of the ball. For the Bills’ defense, it’s stopping Lamar Jackson and a dynamic rushing attack. For Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense, it’s dealing with the blitz – which they’ve been great at this year – and continuing to make plays through the air.
Bob Rajczak asks: Who do you think the Bills will have as the second running back – T.J. Yeldon or Antonio Williams, who looked awesome in his only appearance? I personally like Williams, but would like to see both backs active.
LDSports asks: Kenny Stills, Devonta Freeman, Tanner Gentry – is it too late with playoff stakes so high for any of the recently signed free agents to see the field, short of a Covid-19 scenario?
Rick McGuire asks: Antonio Williams, T.J. Yeldon or Davonta Freeman, which running back do you see replacing Zack Moss this Saturday?
Richard S. asks: Who are the best blockers among the remaining Bills running backs? Seems like it might be needed against the Ravens.
Jay: We, surprisingly, got a direct answer from Sean McDermott on this: T.J. Yeldon will replace Moss in the lineup. I about fell out of my chair when the coach volunteered that bit of information Thursday. Yeldon is a capable player. He’s a good pass catcher out of the backfield and he is probably the strongest pass blocker on the team out of all running backs, which is an important skill for a third-down back to have. As for the players on the practice squad, I’d rank the likelihood of them being active against the Ravens like this: Williams, Stills, Freeman, Gentry. However, that doesn’t mean I would be all that confident that any of them will play. Williams has the best chance, but the Bills have been content pretty much all season to roll with three running backs, which in this case would be Devin Singletary, Yeldon and Taiwan Jones.
Luigi Mike Speranza asks: Lamar Jackson scares the heck out of me. Do you think the Bills will implement a spy strategy on defense and, if so, who do you think it will be?
Jay: If the Bills were to use that strategy, linebacker Matt Milano makes the most sense. However, I’m not convinced the Bills will. The talk this week has been about how the defense needs to play disciplined football and maintain “gap integrity.” Basically, it boils down to not trying to do too much. The edge rushers, in particular, have to be careful not to overpursue, giving Jackson free escape routes. You are right to be scared of him. He’s the reigning MVP for a reason.
Lucas Isabella asks: What do you think about rotating Ed Oliver in at defensive end for some snaps? No defensive end is getting it done and it could add size to the line against the run.
Thomas Larsen asks: What do you think of going to a 2-5 defense like the Giants did against us in Super Bowl XXV? I think it could work against Lamar Jackson.
Jay: I like that both of you are thinking outside the box, but they are both a no go for me. If you move Oliver, then you’re creating a hole at defensive tackle. Although we don’t get to see practice right now, I’m willing to bet Oliver has spent little, if any, time at defensive end. The Bills signed Quinton Jefferson to be that hybrid end-tackle on the line. Throwing something new at the Ravens would be great. I’m sure McDermott will do it. There are professional coaches on the other sideline, too, though, and I’m sure they would make the necessary adjustments quickly if Oliver lined up somewhere other than the tackle spot. There is something to be said for playing the scheme that got the Bills to this point.
That same reasoning is why I don’t see the Bills going to a 2-5 defense. The Bills only have five linebackers active as it is, and there is no way Andre Smith or Tyler Matakevich is going to get more playing time than either Jerry Hughes or Mario Addison.
John Jarzynski asks: What’s more likely to happen: Colts bring back Philip Rivers or the Steelers bring back Ben Roethlisberger?
Jay: Tough one. I’ll flip a coin and say the Colts bring back Rivers. Roethlisberger is scheduled to count more than $40 million against the salary cap next season. His performance late in the year does not justify that type of salary.
Mafia Mom asks: Do you believe the Bills will throw more screens in this game in order to slow down the pass rush of the Ravens?
Jay: That’s a possibility, although I favor the quick slants to Cole Beasley, Stefon Diggs and John Brown more. Those are the guys I want with the ball in space, so if Allen needs to get rid of it quickly, I’d look there first.
Paul Catalano asks: I wasn’t a huge fan of Brian Daboll’s early game plan against the Colts. Your opinion on why it seemed they went away from what they do best early by spreading the field and throwing?
Jay: The offense went three-and-out on two of its first three possessions against the Colts. On the fourth possession, Zack Moss gained 8 yards on first down, but then was unable to gain 2 yards on the next two plays to keep the chains moving. That’s simply a failure to execute. I have no problem running in that situation. The Bills went on a 96-yard touchdown drive on their next possession before the end of the second quarter, allowing them to take a lead into halftime. I had less of a problem with the play calling in the first half and more of a problem with the blocking. On the two three-and-outs, Allen scrambled on one and was forced into a hurried throw on the other. That’s on the offensive line, which struggled to deal with the Colts’ pressure.
Peter McGuire asks: Regarding the Bills' issues with defending the Hail Mary, why do the Bills only send defensive backs down the field? Many teams put their tallest player on the field and have him stand on the goal line. He doesn't have to run with the receivers, he can start on the goal line. Put Tremaine Edmunds back there. At 6 feet, 5 inches, he's taller than all of our defensive backs, and taller than most of the opposing receivers. Several teams are taking this approach. I remember New England used to put Gronk back there. No. 2, with Tyler Bass playing so well, how can you not embrace the "Bass-o-Matic" nickname? Even the TV announcer this week after the 54-yarder commented that, "That was good bass!" It's a natural, particularly for someone in my age group.
Jay: When the Bills had their issues with the Hail Mary last week, that was asked multiple times of McDermott and Leslie Frazier. They said it was something they would consider, but as we saw against the Colts, they didn’t use that plan. The Hail Mary was defended well against Indianapolis, with Micah Hyde emphatically knocking down the ball. I agree that putting a bigger player, be it Edmunds or a receiver like Stefon Diggs, in the lineup for that play would be a good idea. As for No. 2, I’m not one for handing out nicknames. If you want to go with “Bass-o-Matic,” though, by all means, go for it.
@Table_Break asks: What wide receiver/cornerback matchups do you like, on both sides of the ball? Will Buffalo’s tight ends be the X-factor?
Jay: In terms of competitiveness, the Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey going up against the Bills’ Stefon Diggs will be a ton of fun to watch. Humphrey probably won’t match up against Diggs all the time, because he plays out of the slot a lot for Baltimore, but when he does, it will be highly competitive. On the Bills’ side defensively, if the Bills put No. 1 cornerback Tre’Davious White on a specific receiver, it figures to be speedster Hollywood Brown. As for the X-factor, I’d argue the tight end who figures to be the X-factor is Baltimore’s Mark Andrews. He has been Jackson’s favorite target this season.
Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, what player or what aspect of this year’s Buffalo Bills has been the biggest surprise?
Jay: It has to be the evolution of Allen. I thought he would improve in his third year. I would not have guessed coming into the season, though, that he would end it as a legitimate MVP candidate.
Mike Katashuk asks: Are you and @WNYwatercooler ever going to agree on anything?
Jay: Shaq and Kobe were able to work things out, so there’s still hope for us.
Chuckles asks: Are they going to win, Jay?
Jay: Yes, but it won’t be easy. My prediction is 27-24 Bills.
Louis Stromberg asks: Bills winning their first wild-card game since 1995 is a big reason to celebrate. So, please rank the following cards: Cardi B, cardigans, postcards, cardiologists, the Stanford Cardinal. Thanks and go Bills!
Jay: A strong list, as always. 5. The Stanford Cardinal. A bit snooty for me. 4. Postcards. When we can start traveling again, I’d appreciate a good postcard from some of you all. 3. Cardiologists. Haven’t really had to deal with any of them. Hope to keep it that way. 2. Cardigans. I’m not afraid to rock the Mr. Rogers look now and again. 1. Cardi B. Her interviews on Howard Stern are, let’s say, quite revealing. Thanks for all the questions this week!