Bills Mailbag: Might Brian Daboll turn down a head coaching offer to stay home?

Jay: It does not. It’s Daboll’s offense, so it goes with him. Whoever replaces Daboll will have their own playbook, but the game film of what the Bills ran this year will be available to watch. Any of those plays can be incorporated into the new offense. Quarterback Josh Allen will have some input into the plays that he likes to run as well.

Jay: It’s going to be close, because that’s the market for quarterbacks. Of course, what happens over the next few weeks could influence that. If Allen and the Bills beat the Ravens and then maybe go on the road and beat the Chiefs, the quarterback’s price tag may very well go up. I’m not sure he’ll get to Mahomes’ yearly average of $45 million, but Allen is going to get close. I’d say the floor on a new deal will be $35 million, but somewhere in the neighborhood of $40 million is more likely. My expectation is the Bills will aggressively pursue a deal this offseason. Allen’s 2020 season has solidified him as the franchise quarterback. He seems committed to wanting to be here. The price tag isn’t going to go down next year, so might as well get it done now.