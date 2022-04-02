Bills Mailbag: Making sense of the new stadium deal

Jay: No. 1 on my list is the catering staff from Cowboys Stadium. I still have dreams about the Thanksgiving dinner we were served there in 2019. Last on my list would be the pools at the Jaguars’ stadium, which really gross me out. Seriously, though, the design elements of the new stadium that would matter most to me are different than the average fan because, again, I’m spoiled by sitting in the press box. If that were not the case, what would matter most to me for a good experience would be good sightlines. That’s something that Highmark Stadium has. Being close to the action and making it loud, so fans can really affect the game, should be a top priority in the design. The Jumbotron should be big and utilize the latest technology. I love it when stadiums play other games either before the game starts or at halftime, so I’d like to see that. To cut down on concession lines, some stadiums allow fans to order food and drinks from their seats. That would be a nice touch in a new stadium, as well. Another element I’d like to see is a dedicated museum, similar to what the Packers have in Green Bay. Perhaps the Bills’ Wall of Fame can be reimagined into a Hall of Fame of sorts.