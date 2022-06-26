Bills Mailbag: Just how much will Von Miller's addition mean for the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense?

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. Let’s tackle all your questions …

Chris Cerrone asks: We keep hearing the national media saying the Bills had the No. 1 defense last year, and now they added Von Miller, so the Bills will dominate on both sides of the ball. Yes, statistically, they were No. 1, but those of us who watch week to week last season saw many flaws in the defense. In addition, I know you can only play the games your team is scheduled, but a quick look at the opposing quarterbacks the Bills played shows a bunch of young or struggling quarterbacks. Why is the national media incapable of deeper analysis instead of being so superficial in their talking points? It is one of the reasons I will not watch the pregame/halftime shows.

Jay: One of the reasons is time. Those shows have so little of it, nuance is something that’s often lost. For those who watched the Bills closely last year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if you came away from the season feeling at least a little bit like the defense had some “paper tiger” to it. The elite quarterbacks it went up against had a fair amount of success, as did the elite running backs. Your point about not having to apologize for the schedule is a good one, though, Chris. For the most part, the Bills’ defense gave the team a chance to win. The ugly performance against the Chiefs in the playoffs drove home the fact the pass rush needed to be beefed up, and General Manager Brandon Beane responded accordingly with the addition of Miller. We’ll see if it pays off.

Kelvin Pearce asks: Did Von Miller participate and will he meet some of the incentives built into that contract?

Jay: Miller was at the mandatory minicamp and at least some of the 10 “organized team activities” that preceded it. I would expect he participated enough in the offseason program to earn his bonus, but without his actual contract, I wouldn’t be able to say for sure. Also, the media was only allowed to view three of the 10 “OTAs,” so Miller’s exact level of participation is unknown. To repeat, though, my expectation is he met the threshold for the incentives.

Andrew in Illinois asks: There is a great lull before minicamp. I know the coaches hope that every player continues to work out, eat right, and be in top shape come July 24. As you know these players better than most of us, do you see a player that may have the character flaw to show up in not-so-good shape?

Jay: Basically, Andrew, you’re asking who the next Karlos Williams will be. For those who don’t remember, he’s the running back who rushed for 517 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2015, and then managed to eat himself out of the league. This will seem like a cop out, but it would be disrespectful of me to suggest a player on the current roster who will do that. I’m not around these players away from the facility to know what type of habits they keep. The Bills also know what’s at stake this season. They can talk all they want about blocking out the noise that comes with Super Bowl favorites, but it’s naïve to think they’ve ignored it entirely. They have to know they’ve got a great team, and none of them are going to want to be the guy to screw things up because he wasn’t ready. That type of peer pressure in the locker room goes a long way.

Jeff Miller asks: In all likelihood, new contract or not, is this, in fact, the last year of our vaunted Jordan Poyer/Micah Hyde tandem? Can I assume the move will be a trade? What can Poyer fetch? Am I naïve in thinking that on paper at least, safeties shouldn’t have to make tackles; that it should be taken care of before the ball gets to them? Save for a safety blitz.

Jay: I would not assume that it will be a trade. The Bills should in no way trade Poyer before the start of this season. He’s a huge part of their defense, and they in no way get better if they trade him. With that being said, there is at least a chance this is the final year of the best safety duo in team history. Poyer has made it clear he wants a contract extension, and there has been no indication he’ll get one. I don’t have a seat at the negotiating table, but my guess would be the sticking point is length of contract, and not dollars. Poyer is 31, and surely sees the three-year deal Tyrann Mathieu signed with the Chiefs for up to $28.3 million as the starting point for negotiations. Do the Bills want to go that long for a player who is, admittedly, a bit undersized? That’s a tough question to answer. If it were up to me, I’d try to reach a one- or two-year extension with Poyer to keep him together with Hyde at least through 2023. As for the part about safeties making tackles, I understand the thought when it comes to the run game. Ideally, the defensive line makes the stop, and if not, they open enough holes for the linebackers. Given that safeties can play up close to the line of scrimmage at times, though, it’s wrong to think they shouldn’t be involved in at least some tackles in run support. Also, the NFL is a pass-first league. When balls go over the middle of the field, the safeties need to be there to make the play. The Bills have had two of the best doing that for the past five seasons.

Ed Helinski asks: In looking at this week's roster projection, you predicted Tavon Austin making the Bills’ squad. In looking at Austin's career stats, I must disagree as his production numbers have trended downward significantly since 2016. He's averaged less than three catches per game for his career, has never had more than 509 receiving yards in a season, has been pulled as punt returner due to fumbling, and in some NFL circles, can be considered being a first-round bust. With all that being said, what do the Bills see in Austin and is there such a drop off in the Bills receiver room which allows him to make the team?

Jay: In the most simple terms, the Bills see speed. That’s a trait Beane said he wanted to add more of to the offense this offseason. Austin isn’t a roster lock by any means. His addition, however, shows that the Bills are still looking at receiver. Austin will likely have to beat out at least one of Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson and Khalil Shakir. Of those three, I’d consider Stevenson to be the most vulnerable after an uninspiring spring. I wouldn’t look at Austin as being much in the mix to be a returner, but rather as someone who gives the defense another thing to prepare for.

Brenda Alesii asks: The initial reviews of O.J. Howard’s performance in minicamp were not exactly stellar. Is it too early to talk about Howard being cut? Or can the Bills’ two tight end set be his saving grace?

Jay: It’s much too early to talk about Howard being cut. In fact, I’d consider that a massive surprise, were it to happen. Howard is impossible to miss, even on a field full of elite athletes. At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, his size alone is a mismatch for nearly every defender. I wouldn’t worry at all about a perceived poor minicamp. Keep in mind, Howard has dealt with a variety of injuries during his professional career and the Bills’ sports science and training staffs have done a good job helping players improve their health and wellness. Let’s give Howard a full offseason in the Bills’ system to learn the offense and get his body right, and then see what he can do in training camp and preseason. Adding Howard to Dawson Knox will allow the Bills to run two tight ends at the same time, something that hasn’t been a big part of the offense in recent years.

beckwithford asks: Jay, is it possible or even likely that the Bills reacquire Jake Fromm? He may very likely be released by the Giants before the end of training camp. Wouldn't Fromm and Barkley be a much better fit behind Allen? Both those guys know the basics of the Bills’ offense, although a new offensive coordinator is going to change it up a bit. Second, I'm not convinced Levi Wallace is safe in Pittsburgh. Should he get released, do you see him back in a Bills jersey?

Jay: Fromm has actually already been released by the Giants and is now a member of the Cleveland Browns’ organization. For now, that would mean the only way the Bills could reacquire him is through a trade, and there’s absolutely no way that’s happening. I don’t see any room for Fromm in Buffalo at the moment. The quarterback depth chart is all but set for September with Josh Allen as the starter, Case Keenum the backup and Barkley as either the third quarterback or – more likely – a member of the practice squad. Keenum is a veteran who is working hard to learn the offense. As mentioned, Barkley is familiar with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, as well as being a trusted sounding board for Allen. I don’t see a lot to worry about when it comes to the quarterback room.

As for Wallace, it’s clear the Bills were ready to move on based on the contract he signed with the Steelers. Wallace’s two-year deal is worth up to $8 million, but contains just a little less than $3 million in guaranteed money. Even for a team tight up against the salary cap, the Bills could have at least matched that deal if they wanted Wallace to stay. Instead, they were fine with letting him leave. Would they welcome him back if he somehow doesn’t end up making the roster in Pittsburgh? That depends in part on how close Tre’Davious White is to being ready to play at the start of the season, as well as how first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam is progressing. If those two are ready to go, the Bills may not have a need for Wallace. The better question may be, would he want to return here? It’s clear the current front office and coaching staff thought they needed to upgrade that position. Knowing that, Wallace may decide, understandably, that he would prefer to explore other opportunities.

GaryLo200 asks: I understand all the enthusiasm about the new roster additions to the Bills' defense, but am I the only one who thinks they are still dangerously thin at linebacker? They have Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and ... who? If either of those two go down with an injury, the Bills may be in serious trouble. I really expected them to sign a solid free agent linebacker or two, especially after not re-signing A.J. Klein. I know Sean McDermott and Leslie Frasier love to flood the field with defensive backs, but the linebacking corps seems really understaffed. Your thoughts?

Jay: The Bills used a third-round draft pick on linebacker Terrel Bernard from Baylor. While I understand there is some risk involved with a rookie being the top reserve at any position, Bernard figures to be the first linebacker on the field if there was an injury to either Milano or Edmunds, or if the Bills go to a traditional, 4-3 defensive scheme. Whether that ends up being the case will come down to the team’s confidence in Bernard being able to back up both linebacker positions, but especially middle linebacker. His pre-draft scouting report raved about his intelligence and football character, though, so the thinking here is he’ll be able to pick it up rather quickly. The Bills also still have Tyrel Dodson on the roster. He played some meaningful snaps early last year when either Edmunds or Milano were out of the lineup. The overall point of not having a lot of proven, veteran depth at linebacker is a fair one. Keep in mind that the team has all of training camp to evaluate its depth at the position. If Beane feels like it’s a major concern heading into the year, perhaps he tries to make either a trade or a waiver claim to address it ahead of the 53-man roster being set.

Ezra Katzen asks: Do any of the current Bills players live in the Buffalo area year-round? What about former players (beside the well-known case of Jim Kelly)?

Jay: None of the current players that I know of call Western New York home all year, but that’s not unusual anywhere in the NFL. The lifespan of NFL careers is short, and players frequently change teams, either by choice as a free agent or by the team’s choice in the form of a release. It would be a huge pain to have to sell a house and buy another one every time a player changes teams. As for former Bills who call Western New York home, the three that immediately come to mind are Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Steve Tasker from the Super Bowl teams. I’m quite sure there are others, but those are probably the three most well known.

Thanks, as always, for the questions. As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter, @JaySkurski, or via email, jskurski@buffnews.com.

