Bills Mailbag: Josh Allen's running is dynamic – but it needs to be reined in

Welcome to this week's Bills Mailbag. Hopefully, you made it home safely from Los Angeles, since I assume all of Buffalo was there. That was quite a scene Thursday night inside SoFi Stadium. Bills fever is going to be rampant this week, for good reason. Let's get to your questions ...

Johnny B. asks: Do you think "bounties" still unofficially exist in the NFL? If I'm one of 31 other defensive coordinators, I'm thinking my best chance of stopping Josh Allen is to put him on a stretcher on one of the many opportunities the Bills seem willing to serve up.

Jay: Do I think defensive coordinators are offering cash rewards for knocking the opposing quarterback out of the game? No, I don’t. I’d like to hope those 31 defensive coordinators are above that, although that might be naïve on my part. Defensive players across the league are always going to look to deliver the biggest, legal hit possible on the opposing quarterback. Think back to last year when A.J. Epenesa drilled Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2 and knocked him out of the game. It was a clean play. If it results in an injury, that’s an unfortunate part of the game. I’m sure physically punishing Allen within the rules is a point of emphasis for every opposing defense.

TNFP69 asks: After that big opening win, do you think we will stay away from those quarterback running plays where he has the option to hand off or run late in the game?

Jay: If the Bills’ coaches are smart, they will. Under no circumstances should Allen have been running the ball with his team leading by 21 points and less than 10 minutes to play. That’s simply inviting trouble. We’ve gone over Allen’s running a million times in the mailbag and everywhere else, but it bears repeating: It should never be totally taken out of his game because it is such a big weapon for the offense, but the Bills – and Allen – need to be smart about how, and how much, he runs. He took a lot of big hits against the Rams, and I would say some were avoidable.

This has to be a priority for the coaching staff. Allen is the single most important player on the team, and perhaps in the entire league. Here is what coach Sean McDermott said about Allen running on Friday: “Well, yes to not running Josh. We had a waggle pass called there in the fourth quarter in particular, and the receiver got covered, so Josh (pulled it) down and ran with it as the only other option. So that’s something we can do better as coaches, and we will moving forward.”

Bob Gordon asks: There’s an old saying in the NFL: “If you have two quarterbacks, you have none.” Well, we have two starting cornerbacks starting opposite Dane Jackson. So, do we have none?”

Jay: It’s only been one game, so it’s way too soon to make that declaration. The Bills' rotations of rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam can be looked at a couple of ways. On one hand, it’s impressive that Benford has worked his way into the starting rotation as a sixth-round draft pick out of Villanova. The NFL is clearly not too big for him. On the other, it’s a bit disappointing that Elam, at least to this point, has not taken the job and made it his as a first-round pick. Here is what McDermott said Friday about the situation: “Both players played well, played good, solid football for their first outing. I think it should give both of them confidence, but also at the same time, we move forward with that competition. They’re both trying to make each other better, all the while, and then make the team better as well.” McDermott went on to say that “week to week” is the best way to describe the team’s approach opposite Jackson, and that the team will continue to evaluate Benford and Elam to “see how everyone’s playing and what, maybe, matchups there are in front of us each week.”

Brad asks: Why start Christian Benford?

Jay: Simple, the Bills liked his body of work through training camp and the preseason. Here was McDermott’s explanation Friday: "If you track his history all the way back to the spring, and then even more so, training camp until now, he’s been steady. He’s been consistent, which is a very good thing for all players, but in particular a rookie, and he just seems very poised between the ears as well, in terms of nothing really rattles him, and he’s big, he’s strong, and he had a good camp.”

Benford played 39 defensive snaps (58%), compared to 30 for Elam (45%).

Johnny asks: Can’t figure out why Motor Singletary was not on the field more? I feel like the offense does better when he is in there. Sean McDermott over-coaches sometimes, just like 13 seconds.

Frank Garcia asks: How do you think the Bills can use Singletary more? He did well when he had the ball, but they kept holding him out.

Jay: Singletary led the Bills’ running backs with 35 offensive snaps, which was 59% of the team total. Zack Moss was next with 22 snaps, which was 37%. Rookie James Cook played just three snaps, losing a fumble on his first career carry. Singletary rushed eight times for 48 yards and caught both his targets for another 14 yards. Singletary’s career high for carries in a game is 23, set last year in Week 16 against Atlanta. I don’t anticipate he’ll reach that number very often this season, but increasing his touches from the 10 he had against the Rams to 15 would seem wise. The eyeball test suggested Singletary played pretty well against the Rams.

Matthew asks: Can we shoot the Zack Moss drives to the moon?

Jay: Only if we can attach all the people who create social media pages for their pets to the same rocket.

@Focalpoint asks: No. 2 running back remains a cause for concern for this very good team. Zack Moss adds nothing and James Cook needs time. Brandon Beane is loyal, but not foolish. Any chance of a pending unrestricted free agents Josh Jacobs or Kareem Hunt joining the roster?

Jay: Any move like that would be made a lot closer to the trade deadline. That’s not a bad thing. The Bills will get a better feel for what they have in Cook in the weeks ahead. As for Moss, he did have a strong preseason. Let’s not totally write him off after one game with subpar production. The Raiders with Jacobs and the Browns with Cook also will want to learn more about their respective teams. If they’re in the playoff picture, it decreases the likelihood they would be willing to move either of those players. This is a situation that still needs more time to play out.

Call me Dziadek asks: Which game(s) on the schedule do you see as being a trap game like Jacksonville last year?

Jay: The Lions are the easy answer to this question. Thanks to appearing on "Hard Knocks," it feels like Detroit is the darling of the league right now. Coach Dan Campbell is a compelling figure … but I don’t think the Lions are going to be that good. The same was said last year of the Jaguars. The Bills have been well prepared for Thanksgiving games the past two years, but preparing on a short week is always a challenge.

Aran Heaney asks: Over/under on how many games Ed Oliver will miss? I’ll start at 3.5.

Jay: Aran, are you fun at parties? I’m concerned. As for Oliver, I’m not as concerned. I asked him after the game and he said he would be fine. McDermott said Friday Oliver was sore. With an extended break until the Week 2 "Monday Night Football" game against Tennessee, Oliver has a good amount of time to rest. Betting the under on Aran’s line feels like easy money.

RJR130 asks: When does the punter make his debut?

Jay: The odds would say next week. We know this so far about Sam Martin – holding doesn’t seem as if it will be an issue. Not to be too much of a Debbie Downer here, but the whole “the Bills didn’t punt,” thing does overlook that the team turned the ball over four times. This wasn’t a perfect game like against the Patriots in the playoffs – although that’s a near-impossible bar to set each week. I just wouldn’t go overboard pumping up how they didn’t punt when they turned it over four times.

Chris Mazella asks: With turnovers caused or partially caused from Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie, do you see someone else from any position sitting next week to let Khalil Shakir play? Or does he still face an uphill battle to get game reps?

Jay: Good question. I wouldn’t be in any hurry to make big changes to the lineup after hanging 31 on the defending Super Bowl champions in their house in the season opener. McDermott walks a fine line here. He needs to send a message that fumbles and turnovers aren’t acceptable, but he also needs to show support for his guys and give them chances to learn from and correct their mistakes. I liked what Crowder brought to the team. He had a nice punt return, and added three catches. He’s a veteran who can be trusted to get his job done. I’m not sure we’ll see Shakir just yet.

The Kid asks: Favorite hole at Tobacco Road?

Jay: I’m tempted to say all 18, but my pick is No. 1. The opening tee shot is wild, and completely sets the tone for what’s about to come. I also love No. 7 on the front. Elliott (my son, for first-time mailbag readers) picks No. 13, the par 5. True story: When we played there, my wife, Melissa, came with us, but didn’t play. She likes walking courses, so she would serve as our forecaddie on holes with blind shots – which is basically all of them at Tobacco Road. On the 13th, it took her a solid 10 minutes to even find where the green was. If you’re in the Pinehurst area, play Tobacco Road.

John Jarzynski asks: Did Josh really call out "Blue Cheese!?”

Jay: We couldn't hear it up in the press box, but my wife tells me he did. Had I heard it, I would not have approved of such an audible, because I don’t like blue cheese. Before you all run to your emails, I’ll also don’t like ranch. In fact, here’s something to know about me: I don’t like any white condiments (mayonnaise, sour cream, cream cheese, etc.).

Louis Stromberg asks: Good morning, Jay. After an impressive Week 1 performance, Von Miller just might be the missing link this team needs. So, please rank the following links: Blink 182, Slinky, Plinko, "The Weakest Link," LinkedIn. Go Bills!

Jay: 5. Slinky. Once it got bent and/or twisted, it was junk. Toys have come a long way. 4. LinkedIn. Did you know three people looked at your profile in the past week? 3. Plinko. You should always drop it down the middle. 2. "The Weakest Link." I like watching it but wouldn’t want to be on it. Too stressful. 1. Blink 182. Sing it with me: “All the … small things!”

