Bills Mailbag: Josh Allen's 'questionable' status will lead to plenty of wondering until Sunday's game

Welcome to this week's Bills Mailbag. Let's call it the "will he or won't he" edition, as the possibility of quarterback Josh Allen playing Sunday against Minnesota remains alive after he practiced on a limited basis Friday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Mike Kirkland asks: In light of Josh Allen’s injury, it seems reckless to put him in empty-backfield sets. So when a second-string lineman like David Quessenberry gets beaten cleanly, there’s no help. With all the talk about putting Josh in harm’s way in the running game, what about the passing game?

Jay: I see both sides of this. On one hand, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has to be aware that a backup – in this case, Quessenberry – is in the lineup and might need help in the form of a running back or tight end to chip on his side of the formation. On the other, you have to have trust in your players and can’t call things simply to hide one of them. At the stage of the game in which Allen was hurt last week, the Bills needed to throw the ball down the field as quickly as possible. Getting as many receivers out into space as possible to give Allen options also makes sense. The real shame is that, had it not been for a bogus holding penalty against Dion Dawkins, the play on which Allen got hurt would never have happened. Apologies for going all clichéd here, but at the end of the day, it’s football. Allen was hurt on a play that can happen to any quarterback any week.

Sam Ruggiero asks: If the worst-case scenario occurs this week with Josh Allen out, who among the trio of Nyheim Hines, James Cook or Isaiah McKenzie gets more targets? Even if an injured Allen plays, short passes in the flat seem like the prudent choice for him, yes?

Jay: Targets, I’ll say McKenzie. Touches, I’ll say Cook. It would be a great week for the Bills’ rookie running back to have a breakout game, beyond just the nice storyline of going up against his brother. The Bills are looking for another playmaker at the moment on offense. I don’t see McKenzie’s role changing all that much with or without Allen, and if last week is any indication, Hines will need some time to get up to speed with the offense.

Dennis Priore asks: Usually on a Friday, NFL teams will announce that a player is out for the next game. What is the reason for this? Once that destination is made, if the player were to heal quickly or even if a team perhaps were overly cautious and then wanted to use that player, could the team change that designation and use that player in the next game?

Jay: With all the attention on the Bills’ injury report this week given quarterback Josh Allen’s status, it’s a good time for a history lesson on the origins of it. Back in 2006, Greg Aiello, the NFL’s former vice president of public relations, told the New York Times the following: “The principal purpose of the injury report is to ensure there are no hidden injuries, or clubs hiding that players might not be available, and then that player ends up not being able to play and nobody knew about it.”

The reports date back to the 1940s. According to a book by Michael MacCambridge, “America’s Game,” there were concerns that two players on the New York Giants had been approached by gamblers and offered money to throw the 1946 championship game against the Chicago Bears. In response, NFL Commissioner Bert Bell determined professional football could not survive unless it was rooted in absolute honesty. So, starting in 1947, every team was required to publish a list of all injured players. Of course, over time, the usefulness of that has … deteriorated. NFL coaches, paranoid as ever, are still loathe to reveal anything they feel might give their opponent the slightest competitive advantage – so slapping a “questionable” label on players – which is supposed to mean there is a coin-flip chance he plays – is their way of staying within the rules, while also not revealing anything.

A player cannot be ruled out and then play. He can play if given the “questionable” or even “doubtful” tag. The NFL eliminated “probable” as a designation years ago, because more than 95% of the time, that player participated in the game.

Dan Holynski asks: With some of the discussion this week tied to the Bills not having enough receiving production after Stefon Diggs, how much of that would you attribute to the fall-off from the slot production that we had previously gotten from Cole Beasley? It’s no surprise they didn't bring him back from a salary cap, “disruption,” late-season production point of view, but having two automatic targets last year (and one being in the slot) opened a lot of options for others. This year, it's only Diggs in that category. Neither Gabe Davis nor Dawson Knox has created the same effect. Is it more an issue of not having an impact player in the slot, or underperformance from those two?

Jay: They miss Beasley … but it’s not as much as you might think. Beasley was thought of as Allen’s safety valve on third downs, but guess what? The Bills lead the NFL in third-down conversions at 52.17%. They are third in the league in passing yards per game, at 292.1. It’s not as simple as saying, “They miss Beasley.” That’s a factor, but I believe the bigger issue is they haven’t gotten what they expected or need to out of Davis and Knox has not been targeted as much this season. Through eight games played last season, Knox had 38 targets. This season, he’s at 27.

Ed Helinski asks: In your story earlier this week, you pointed out how Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox and Isaiah McKenzie’s statistics were not very good. Thanks for informing us readers. Going forward with Josh Allen’s injury situation, what’s the Bills’ offense going to look like and, in your opinion, what’s going to be a possible solution to getting more production from these players and others?

Jay: The big change I would expect to see if Case Keenum plays against the Vikings is fewer quarterback runs, both designed and on scrambles. That’s a concern, of course, because Allen is rushing for 49 yards per game this season. Take that away, and the Bills’ team average drops to 75.3 yards per game, which would rank 30th in the NFL. So, moving the ball on the ground without Allen is going to be an issue. The other change is an obvious one. Keenum simply doesn’t have the arm talent that Allen and maybe only one or two other quarterbacks in the NFL possess. I don’t expect he’s going to launch the ball 60-plus yards and drop it into a bucket. If Allen does not play, this game is going to be huge for Dorsey. It will be his job to put Keenum and the offense in a position to be successful without relying on Allen to be Superman.

Jeff Miller asks: As of this submission, I’ll assume Josh Allen is good to go. Give us a reason we shouldn’t panic. We’re 0-2 in the AFC East. True, they were on the road. Teams are starting to run the ball down our throats – reminiscent of years past. It had to be more than just missing Matt Milano. Regarding the passing game: I don’t know how many sacks were coverage sacks or a breakdown on the line. Either is concerning. Against the Jets, anything that happened, Allen took it upon himself, excepting the first drive. Every team can follow the Jets’ game plan.

Jay: Sure, teams will watch what the Packers and Jets have done to run the ball well and attempt to copy it, but forgive another cliché: It’s all about the Jimmys and Joes, not the Xs and Os. The players on the field are the ones ultimately responsible for a play’s success or failure. Not every team has running backs as talented as the Packers' or a defensive line as good as the Jets'. Scheme certainly matters, but so does the execution of that scheme. Why shouldn’t you panic? The Bills are 6-2 and leading the AFC East. Go back to the beginning of the season. If I would have given you that record … wouldn’t you have taken it? Last week, in particular, was a concern, and I’m not as confident as you are that Allen will play, but it’s still a game against an NFC opponent. The Bills have four division games remaining, three of which are at home. They’ve gone through difficult stretches before. Almost every team does at some point in an NFL season. Let’s see how quickly Allen can get healthy.

John Gindele asks: Now that the Bills are faced with possibly having to play our backup quarterback, what are your thoughts on having someone in that spot who plays a similar style to the starter? Usually, a game-manager type such as Case Keenum is brought in to just get by until the starter returns. The Ravens have Tyler Huntley in place to continue to play the physical running style Lamar Jackson does. In my opinion this best sets a team up for minimal disruption when their starter goes down.

Jay: The issue with that, John, is that there is not another quarterback on the planet who can replicate Allen’s skillset. For that matter, Huntley is no Jackson, either, but I understand the spirt of your question. The Bills seemingly tried to do that last year when they signed Mitchell Trubisky, but knowing they were likely to be in the backup market again this year, they opted to trade for Keenum as opposed to pursuing a more athletic option (Keenum’s career per-game rushing average in 78 appearances is 5.8). That gets back to the earlier point about the coaching staff building a game plan around what he does well.

Steve Clancy asks: Does the success other teams have had running against the Bills' defense have anything to do with their reliance on the nickel package? Even going back to last year, they never use three linebackers. Last year, it was blamed on the defensive line. New year, new players – same problem. Could it be the scheme?

Jay: There is logic to this thought, although I firmly believe defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier believes in nickel cornerback Taron Johnson as much – or perhaps more – as a run defender as he does in the third linebacker that would come onto the field, be it rookie Terrel Bernard or Tyrel Dodson. The Bills have made a choice that going with nickel as their base scheme gives them more flexibility in what is primarily a passing league. I can’t disagree entirely with that decision. We should also keep in mind the run defense had gotten off to a great start to the season through the first six games. After the game against the Jets, each defensive lineman asked about it chalked the problems up to poor tackling. With Dalvin Cook in town this week, we’ll see if the Bills can get that shored up.

Chris from West Seneca asks: I am not a Leslie Frazier fan. First, we had the 13 seconds debacle, which he didn't learn anything from because Kansas City did the same thing in 16 seconds (I don't want to hear about the kickoff – no team with a decent defense should allow the opponent to score with such little time left). Now, we have both the Packers and the Jets shredding us with the run, but Frazier left a fifth defensive back in against two teams with very weak wide receiver squads. I really think he should have put a beefier player in to stop the run. Also, isn't Frazier the same guy that had his play calling taken away from him a few years back? How does he still have a job? Your insight would be greatly appreciated!

Jay: I think we’ve got to take a step back here, Chris. You want to fire the defensive coordinator of the defense that led the NFL last season in points and yards allowed and ranks first and fourth in those categories this season? That strikes me as a gross overreaction. Frazier’s not perfect – no NFL coach is – but I don’t see a scenario in which firing him makes the team better, at all. Also, the team didn’t lose last week because of the defense. Yes, it would have been great to get a stop on that last Jets drive, but holding a team to 20 points in the NFL should be good enough to win just about any week. I’d say given the crazy amount of injuries the defense has endured this season, Frazier is more of a candidate to win the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year award than he is to be replaced.

Ben asks: It seems to me that somewhat often, a player will get hurt in a game, then later return to finish the game, then miss the following game – or three – with the same injury, such as Ed Oliver and Mitch Morse already this season. Should the Bills play it more cautiously in these situations, holding the player out for the rest of the game he is hurt in so he can miss fewer following games?

Jay: I’ve found it somewhat strange this season that, on more than a few occasions, the Bills have had players finish the game – and even play every snap – and then miss the following week’s game with an injury. It does happen that adrenaline can get players through games, and the possibility of swelling overnight can create problems, but it feels like that’s happened more this season than I remember in previous years. I do think, though, that the Bills have been cautious in not putting players back on the field until they are ready.

“We put the health and well being of player safety at the forefront of every conversation we have in situations like this,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday, speaking of Allen in particular. “We take it very seriously.” Certainly, what’s true for Allen is true for the rest of the team in that regard.

Thank you all for the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or via email to jskurski@buffnews.com.