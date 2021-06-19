Bills Mailbag: Josh Allen for Aaron Rodgers – who says no?

Jay: It better be starter, or else that second-round pick will be considered a bust. Ford has had a tough start to his NFL career. He’s dealt with shoulder, ankle, knee, groin and concussion injuries during his first two seasons, while also shuffling among right tackle, right guard and left guard. It appears as if the team has finally settled on left guard being his spot and all indications are he should be ready to return to practice in training camp at 100%, so he’s on the short list of players with the most to prove entering 2021.

Jay: Let’s just focus on the free agents for now, because speculating on possible cuts makes the list rather long. Several big-name veterans are on the open market, although their age makes it questionable as to whether the Bills – or any other team – should have legitimate interest. We can start with some former Bills. LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore are free agents. Neither has officially announced his retirement, so conceivably they’re waiting for the right opportunity. It’s hard to see the Bills being interested in either, though. The Bills did have an interest in Le’Veon Bell after he was released by the Jets last year, but he opted instead to sign with the Chiefs, then proceeded to do a whole bunch of nothing in Kansas City. Bell then also went public with his frustration playing for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who is a mentor to Bills coach Sean McDermott, which wasn’t a good look for a player trying to find a job. It seems like the Bills’ interest in Bell has expired. Other notable players still on the market include Adrian Peterson, Todd Gurley, Duke Johnson, Dion Lewis and Chris Thompson. At this point, the Bills look content to go to training camp with who they have. If there is an injury at the position over the summer, perhaps they revisit this list.