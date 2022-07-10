Bills Mailbag: It's the middle of July, and you had some different questions

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Bills Mailbag! Jay Skurski and Mark Gaughan are both on well-deserved vacations, so I will be your guide on this curiosity voyage. Your questions were delightful and also highly reflective of the fact that there is not much football news right now. Let’s get into it.

Bill Kelley asks: Is it possible that Taron Johnson is one of the most underrated Bills players ever? I know that he got paid for his performance, but nobody ever talks about him as a star. Taron played 81% of all defensive snaps last year. He excels at his position and made one of the greatest plays in Bills history. I think he deserves more accolades.

Katherine: I think the answer is somewhere in the middle here. “Most underrated Bills players ever” feels just a tad hyperbolic, but I also think that’s simply too hard to assign to a player whose place in franchise history is still unfolding. I do agree that he’s underrated. The Bills have a star-studded defense, it's difficult for a nickel corner – even one with consistent solid play like Johnson – to get a lot of attention.

But, as for Johnson's 106-yard interception return against Baltimore in the 2020 playoffs, Josh Allen said it was “potentially a franchise-altering play.” Within the organization, players surely realize what he has done and can continue to do for this team.

Ed Helinski asks: The Bills have lots of decisions to make in the near future like this year’s roster and statuses of player contracts. Besides those things, what other juicy storylines or maybe some other drama do you anticipate during training camp?

Katherine: Ruling out roster battles and contracts takes out a lot, as the Bills are entering training camp pretty free of drama. A main thing to me is seeing how different the offense looks under new coordinator Ken Dorsey, and if those changes are immediate. A roster-adjacent question is how soon we see Matt Araiza get some holding practice. Currently, getting a glimpse seems like it requires government-level security clearance. And yes, we are talking about a punter's hands in July, which I think reinforces that there's not much drama.

One other storyline to keep an eye on: How many people show up to the next watch party for Isaiah McKenzie on "America’s Got Talent"?

Bernie asks: The Sabres had a team dog. Why don't the Bills have one? Bills Muttfia demands a doggo!

Katherine: This is an excellent question. I, from afar, love Rick, the Sabres’ dog. His photoshoot was so wholesome. My educated guess though is that the Bills would only add a dog to the roster if there’s a greater purpose. Take the Sabres approach for example.

"We had talked for a long time about getting a team dog, but we wanted to make sure the dog served a greater purpose that could have a meaningful impact on our community," Sabres Vice President of Community Relations Rich Jureller said via the team website. "In partnering with the Pawsitive for Heroes program, we've found the perfect match for the team, the dog and the veteran."

So, I think the Bills would be similar of prioritizing a post-photo-op plan, which is important for the dog. The Bills Muttfia program, a partnership among the SPCA and Bills GM Brandon Beane and wife Hayley, is a bit more sustainable in that sense, landing pets directly in their forever homes. For every touchdown the Bills score, the Beanes have donated the adoption fees for animals at the SPCA in Erie County. Those pets don't end up at the facility, but still a lovely plan for all involved.

All that said, I am pro having a team dog, but in the meantime, we can all enjoy Snuffy, the robotic sheepdog that wears a Christmas hat and lives in the media room, who was featured in the schedule release video.

Rob Tronetti asks: What wide receivers make the final 53 roster?

Tom Mulcahy asks: What are the chances Khalil Shakir sees meaningful snaps at wide receiver?

Katherine: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder, Khalil Shakir, Jake Kumerow make the roster. Kumerow’s special teams play keeps him here. Marquez Stevenson will need a really impressive camp to hold on.

For Shakir, it’ll be hard for the fifth-round pick to carve out a large role in his rookie campaign, and there’s not much urgency from the Bills side for him to do so. They’ll get a bit of time to see how he best fits in the offense. It works out well for him, too, to get plenty of time to develop while picking Diggs’ brain.

Jeremy asks: Why are cats scared of cucumbers?

Katherine: This was news to me — a) my cat is brave; b) maybe I am not keeping enough vegetables in my house — but a quick Google search tells me one prevailing theory is cucumbers resemble snakes. It could also just be that cats are spooked if you surprise them with any unexpected object. A core tenet of journalism is “trust but verify,” and I would never mislead my readers. So I asked a veterinarian if this were true, and he has not answered, but I will continue to investigate.

Jeff Miller asks: Where would you say the AFC East stands relative to strength of each division?

Katherine: Mark Gaughan delved a bit on the strength of the AFC in last week’s mailbag, but more in the sense of ranking teams rather than divisions. The AFC West is loaded, and I’d say the best division in all of football. I’d put the AFC East around the middle, maybe fourth among the eight divisions. If the Dolphins quickly build off the end of last season with a now-stronger roster, that solidifies the group in the upper echelon. I don’t think anyone takes the AFC East crown from the Bills this year, but the division as a whole is stronger than last year.

Brenda Alesii asks: Curious about your analysis of covering teams in Arizona as it compares to a cold, northeast market like Buffalo. Were the team routines similar? How would you compare media availability and team culture? Is it really a dry heat?

Katherine: This is a great question, but one that I don’t think I can fully answer until I have a little more time on this beat. I started covering the Bills while the NFL was still in varying forms of Covid protocols for media availability, so the bulk of availability was through press conferences, whether in person or over video. The reason you might have seen NFL writers pushing for locker room access is because one-on-one conversations and the ability to bounce around and ask multiple players their insight on different things helps us better report. I love to do longer profiles on players, and those usually happen outside of press conferences. So while I have loved getting to know this team, I still feel a little behind relative to where I was after one year in Arizona, just with less organic conversations.

The routines are pretty similar, though the Cardinals practiced a little earlier. There are some small differences in media scheduling. For example, NFL coordinators talk once a week. In Arizona, they spoke on Thursdays, while here it’s on Mondays. I see pros and cons to both, but I might lean toward Mondays as my preference. Sean McDermott talks before practice on Fridays, whereas Kliff Kingsbury was after practice Fridays. Going somewhere else for training camp will be new for me – the Cardinals hold training camp in their stadium, and the Bills were in Orchard Park my first year – so I’m excited to see how that goes.

For team culture, I’ve actually found the Bills to be similar to the Phoenix Suns in a few ways, both in historical storylines and recent trajectories. It mainly comes down to how the McBeane tandem reminds me of GM James Jones and coach Monty Williams. It’s also maybe because I was still covering the Suns the week before I moved here, so the familiarity was fresh.

As far as comparing to the Cardinals, the biggest difference I’ve seen in the recent stretch is in continuity. I was a little surprised at all the roster turnover in Arizona during free agency, and the team morphed a lot the three years I was there. (Sam Bradford was the quarterback when I started.) Change isn’t inherently good or bad, but that’s one notable contrast for me.

And it is indeed a dry heat! However, my personal opinion is that the adage “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” is only true to a certain temperature. Once it passes 112 degrees or so – and you can feel the heat seeping into the space around your eyeballs, a space you didn’t even know existed, as it winds its way toward your very soul, your very being – it does not matter how dry it is. Anyway, I’m enjoying the summer here!

Tyler Marinello asks: Who is the best cornhole player on the team?

Katherine: I’m putting this question here because, like the one above, I think my answer might also evolve once we have more access, as the Bills play a good bit in the locker room. But I did get to see some of them play cornhole at Dion Dawkins’ charity event last month. Dawkins is certainly a frontrunner, even getting the nod to play on ESPN earlier this year. I also want to give A.J. Epenesa a shoutout though – I believe he played the longest at the fundraiser and was not deterred by the pouring rain. And O.J. Howard is a sleeper candidate.

Rob asks: Who do you suspect has the most Taylor Swift songs in their pregame playlist?

Katherine: We will start with the assumption that you are talking about Bills players and not members of the media.

Something I think about a lot is the Bills’ Christmas playlist last season. Tyler Bass picked “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey (correct), and Reid Ferguson picked “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson. Here are a few things I think: 1. If you don’t have at least one Taylor Swift song you turn up the radio for, you are possibly lying. 2. Specialists are overall generally more comfortable in their skin than other players. Miss Taylor Alison Swift has some tasty tunes, and I think Bass and Ferguson are confident enough to embrace that.

Other nominees: Dawson Knox, Terrel Bernard.

Jimi asks: Where is your boy tonight?

Katherine: As the ancient prophet Pete Wentz sang: I hope he is a gentleman.

Larry asks: More impactful album drop in relation to the Bills' season? Bad Bunny or Beyoncé?

Katherine: Football is about peaking at the right time, so I think Beyoncé wins here. Her new album drops July 29, just a few days into training camp, so should immediately be in heavy rotation. “Break My Soul” should already be on anyone’s camp playlist. It’s not not a football song. Also, you can pencil me in for using “you said you outside, but you ain't that outside” as a caption if we get another 3-degree game this season.

Ed Helinski also asks: And might you be trying the garbage plate while in Rochester?

Katherine: I will 100% be trying the garbage plate! I cannot confirm that I will be able to finish one or that it will be a regular occurrence. Maybe it won’t be for me and I’ll be aghast and try to schlep it off to someone else at the table. But at least I’ll know. I love this job because I get to learn and explore all the time. We’re all day-to-day, so I’m not going to miss my chance on extreme cuisine. If you’ve made it this far in a mailbag that included cornhole, cucumbers and Christmas songs, hopefully you agree that sometimes it’s good to mix things up a bit. That is my mindset as I trust the garbage plate process.

Thanks for reading!