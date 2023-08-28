Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. We’re one day away from initial 53-man rosters being set around the NFL, so let’s get right to your questions …

Brenda Alesii asks: Trent Sherfield must’ve felt quite confident that he was making the 53-man roster since he bought a house in Western New York a few weeks ago. What’s your take? Is he a lock? Also, what’s your take on the frequent skirmishes between Stefon Diggs and Siran Neal? Is that a situation the coaches need to address?

Jay: Sherfield is a 99.9% lock. I won’t make any guarantees like I’ll eat my laptop or anything like that if he doesn’t make it, but that’s pretty much how confident I am. Regarding Diggs and Neal, there is no bad blood there. They are two competitive individuals who enjoy pushing each other in practice. This is just my opinion, but I love that Neal doesn’t back down and gives it right back to Diggs. That’s good for all involved, because they’re each pushing each other to get better. It wouldn’t surprise me if the coaches do ask them to tone it down on the field, but once they’re off it, it’s nothing to worry about.

A final Bills 53-man roster projection ahead of cutdown day Here is The Buffalo News’ final projection on how the Bills’ initial 53-man roster might look following cutdown day.

Jeff Miller asks: Do you have any stats on quarterback hits, hurries and sacks? It seemed like a disappointing amount of sacks by the first team to me, but hopefully I’m too skeptical or missed a lot.

Jay: Against the Bears, the Bills had a total of 15 pressures, with Kameron Cline leading the way with three of them, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. A.J. Epenesa, Tim Settle, Boogie Basham and Ed Oliver had two pressures each, with Basham and Epenesa each getting a sack. For the entire preseason, Cline led the team with six pressures, followed by Kingsley Jonathan, Settle and Basham with four each. Greg Rousseau, Epenesa, Oliver and Cortez Broughton each had three pressures. Basham and Cline each had two sacks, to share the team lead.

Richard Mileo asks: Tremaine Edmunds is 6-foot-65, 250 pounds. A.J. Epenesa is 6-6, 260 pounds. Is there any chance Epenesa could be the answer at middle linebacker?

Jay: No chance. Edmunds ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, including a 1.53-second 10-yard split, and finished with the second-best athleticism score, as tracked by NFL’s Next Gen Stats. In 2020, Epenesa ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash at the combine. His athleticism score ranked seventh among defensive ends. That may not sound like a huge difference, but trust me, it is. Epenesa does not possess the athleticism to play linebacker, and certainly doesn’t have the sideline-to-sideline speed needed in a middle linebacker. I appreciate any outside-the-box ideas, but this one’s not going to work.

Ed Helinski asks: How comfortable are you with the Bills’ situation at swing tackle right now? If the Bills wait for final cuts by all teams, will that be enough time to acclimate incoming players, or do they make a trade prior to Tuesday?

Jay: Not at all comfortable. It’s a big concern heading into the season. David Quessenberry is a veteran with plenty of experience, but he mostly struggled last season and nothing happened this summer to make anyone think that will change in 2023. Ryan Van Demark had an impressive training camp and preseason, but he’s got no real game experience. If the Bills do acquire a new tackle, either through trade or via waivers or free agency, it would be asking a lot of that player to step in and be the No. 3 tackle against the Jets on Sept. 11. That doesn’t mean the Bills won’t look to address the position, but it could mean that either Quessenberry or Van Demark makes the team to hold down that spot in the short term. No matter what happens, one thing remains true: The Bills need both Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown to both stay healthy and raise the level of their game in 2023.

Jim asks: Do you have any faith in any of the players currently vying for the middle linebacker position?

James M. asks: After observing training camp and two preseason games, should the Bills have made a stronger effort to retain Tremaine Edmunds?

Jay: Not really, no. Worse yet, I’m not sure the Bills do, either. That three preseason games and an entire training camp’s worth of practices have come and gone without the team naming a starter at the position tells you all you need to know about the status of the competition. Replacing Edmunds was never going to be easy, but it’s starting to look like General Manager Brandon Beane should have done more to add to the competition. Perhaps Terrel Bernard can build a compelling case for himself once he returns to full-time practice, which should likely be this week, but there is not guarantee that will happen. Tyrel Dodson has had more than enough chances with Bernard out of the lineup, and hasn’t done enough to lock down the job. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Bills went with A.J. Klein at least in Week 1, especially since they can trust him to know his assignments. Klein, however, is clearly not the long-term answer at the position.

Larry Schiro asks: With the apparent weakness at backup quarterback on this year’s Bills team and the dearth of NFL-caliber quarterbacks, what are your thoughts on Chad Kelly making an NFL comeback? I see he is having some good success in the CFL. Could next year become an opportunity for him to resurrect his NFL career?

Jay: Kelly is indeed having a nice season in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts. He’s led Toronto to an 8-1 record and first place in the East Division, going 149 of 213 for 2,402 yard, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions thus far. He’s also rushed 25 times for 135 yards and another six touchdowns. Through Week 11, Kelly’s completion percentage of 70.9 was tied for the CFL lead, and his passer rating of 120.2 ranked No. 1. Perhaps that success will lead to another NFL opportunity for the 29-year-old, but Buffalo isn’t the right place for Kelly. The pressure of playing in a place where his Hall of Fame uncle starred would be too much, and some of the issues off the field Kelly has gotten himself into have been here. The best thing for him would be to get a chance in another NFL city where he can quietly go about his business and not worry about any of those things.

Alabama Don asks: After observing more than a few questionable calls in this weekend’s games and noting the NFL’s crackdown on players betting, what measures are the league taking to assure officials are not making bets? They are in a great position to influence the outcome of the game.

Bills linebacker Baylon Spector week to week; cuts begin for Buffalo Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector is “week to week” with a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott said Sunday.

Jay: The penalties for such an action would be quite severe. Here is the exact language from the league’s gambling policy: “All NFL Personnel are prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party, on any NFL game, practice or other event (e.g., Draft or Combine). This includes betting on game outcome, statistics, score, performance of any individual participant, “futures”, or any other kind of “proposition bet” in any way related to the NFL (regardless of whether such bet involves actual on-field play) (e.g., prop bets related to Gatorade color, pre- or post-game events, halftime show, off-field player conduct or outcomes).”

Beyond that, NFL personnel are banned from betting on any professional, college, international or Olympic sporting events.

Under the violations portion of the policy is this ominous-sounding sentence: “Such disciplinary action may include, without limitation, severe penalties, up to and including a fine, termination of employment and/or banishment from the NFL for life.”

My take: The league would immediately fire any official found to be anywhere near a gambling probe. The league would have to do that to save face and guarantee to the general public (read: those placing bets) that things are on the up and up.

Jack Daddy asks: Can someone explain to me why the Bills did not make offensive linemen the top priority in recent drafts to better protect the best quarterback the team will ever have? Is it because Sean McDermott is a defensive-minded coach?

Jay: It’s a legitimate second guess, especially when watching how much Kaiir Elam has struggled this summer. That said, the Bills did invest a second-round pick in O’Cyrus Torrence his offseason, and it looks like he’s in line to be a Week 1 starter. Should Beane have done even more to fortify the line? That’s a fair statement. I thought the team needed a legitimate competitor for Spencer Brown at right tackle, and that never materialized. The Bills also made a moderate investment in Connor McGovern to be the new left guard. If he can get healthy in time for Week 1, that will give the team two new starters. We’ll see if those end up being upgrades. What the team really needs to happen is Brown needs to take a big step forward in his third professional season and Dion Dawkins needs to make the Pro Bowl (legitimately).

Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via X (formerly Twitter) to @JaySkurski.