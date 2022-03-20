Bills Mailbag: Is the massive investment in Von Miller the right call?

Jay: I understand the trepidation, Ken. It’s fair. However, as laid out above, and in the more complete look at Miller’s deal in today’s edition, this is not a $120 million contract. In fact, it may end up not even being half of that. You’re right that by signing Miller to such a big deal, the Bills have cut into their available money to address other positions – namely cornerback. We shouldn’t be surprised that Beane chose to spend on an edge rusher, though. He has said repeatedly he believes in being strong on both sides of the ball. “If I do see the opportunity to land someone that I believe can help us at a critical position, I'm going to take a swing,” he said Friday. That’s fair.

GaryLo200 asks: Can you stand a few more questions about the infamous 13 seconds? Do you have a sense of how the rest of the league has viewed the Bills' defensive collapse against the Chiefs? Are opposing coaches and players privately laughing at how Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier choked like that? How is it that Travis Kelce was able to stand on the sidelines and predict exactly what defense the Bills would be in at the end? No matter who the Bills sign in free agency, I wonder if the team's biggest obstacle will be these deer-in-the-headlights moments from their head coach.

Jay: There is definitely a sense of “how the heck did that happen” throughout the league. That comes across in Miller’s comments about the situation. Here’s what he had to say Thursday: “I turned the TV on and they’re winning. I turned it off, they’re not winning. I turned it back on, they’re winning. I turned it back off and they lost the game. I’m like ‘Bro, how?’ ” In talking with people at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month, that sense of incredulousness is shared around the league – as it should be. There is no way the Bills should have lost that game. As for Kelce, it doesn’t surprise me one of the best offensive players in the NFL would be able to recognize a defensive formation. It does surprise me that the Bills went with such a prevent defense when it was clear that giving up a field goal potentially brought losing the game into the equation. For as much attention as the kickoff gets when talking about what went wrong, there should be more attention on the defensive alignment. It’s absolutely fair to say that McDermott will be under the spotlight in 2022. That’s not to say his job is (or should be) in any kind of jeopardy, but when he says the team needs to execute better in those situations, and that it starts with him, he’s exactly right.