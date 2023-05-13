Welcome to this week's Bills Mailbag. Let's jump right into your questions ...

Mike asks: Why do you think Brandon Beane won’t pull the trigger on DeAndre Hopkins? You have to believe the price has gone down. The salary cap issues he presents aren’t insignificant and may be unsurmountable, but given what he adds to the offense – a proven veteran who can get open with vice grip hands – it just seems like a no-brainer.

Bill Mahoney asks: With his suspension and past rifts with coaches, is there any real traction to the rumors between the Bills and DeAndre Hopkins? From a cultural standpoint, this isn’t the typical character the Bills tend to connect themselves to.

Jay: You nailed it, Mike. The financial hurdle, in my mind, is unsurmountable. Hopkins simply costs too much money, and the Bills would have to perform some serious salary cap gymnastics to make his current deal work. That’s if Hopkins were to play on his current deal. Chances are, if he’s traded, he’s going to want a new contract. I don’t disagree with anything you said about what he would add to the Bills’ offense, but right now, the financials make such a deal supremely challenging. The other possibility is the two sides couldn’t agree on compensation, but I’m hesitant to believe that’s much of a roadblock.

As for your points, Bill, about the cultural fit, I don’t believe that would prevent a deal. The Bills have a strong leadership group in place. I don’t think they would be worried about Hopkins upsetting the chemistry in the locker room, especially if they feel like he can help them win. As we know, winning tends to cure a lot of those chemistry problems.

Myron Annis asks: We are told that the Bills figure out their draft choices and like to rank them to choose the best players available. What happens if their positional coach changes? Let’s say a new line coach who may prefer a different blocking scheme is hired. We know that the staff likes versatile players that could play both guard and center. Does the new coach influence their draft board in any appreciable way?

Jay: I took this question right to Sean McDermott for you, Myron.

Here was his answer about how his assistant coaches are used in the scouting process: “How we shape it really comes down from Brandon. He leads it and every organization is different in how they do it, but you know, our coaches … they’ll go to campus, workouts and at the combine. Not as many people are going to the combine with their staffs anymore, either. Then we’ll come back … and they were asked their opinion on their position and the players that they looked at. Then Brandon and I will circle up … and kind of just make sure we’re aligned on things and then we’ll go from there.

There’ll be some follow-up with the position coaches from time to time, but really from here on in, they’re more focused on maybe some of the lower part of the draft board and then really just focused on our players who are in front of them every day right now.”

So the assistant coaches give their take on players, but after that, it’s in the hands of Beane and the personnel department.

John Jarzynski asks: It's perhaps premature, but I'm starving for football. How will the Bills’ defense differ this year with McDermott calling the plays in place of Leslie Frazier?

Jay: I believe we’ll see more personnel groupings than in the past. That has been reflected in the Bills’ approach to the offseason. The addition of safety Taylor Rapp in free agency leads me to believe the Bills will play more dime defense, with Rapp joining Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer as safeties on the field with Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam and Taron Johnson at cornerback. That would leave Matt Milano as the lone linebacker. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see the Bills blitz a bit more. McDermott has talked about wanting an aggressive, attack defense.

Bob Rajczak asks: What exactly did the Bills get by trading out of Round 5 and then Round 6 beside two late, seventh-round picks – hopefully something from the 2024 draft!

Andrew in Illinois asks: I thought it was genius of Beane to trade down in the late rounds and secure multiple sixth-round picks in 2024. What do you know about the 2024 class? Is it deeper than the one this year?

Jay: To answer Bob’s question first, the Bills netted two additional sixth-round picks in 2024 as part of their moves down the draft board. Currently, that means they have nine picks scheduled next year, their own original seven and the two sixth-rounders. That total is expected to increase to 10 picks when compensatory draft picks are awarded next year. Beane believes the Bills will be in line for a third-round pick for the loss of Tremaine Edmunds, which gives him a good amount of ammunition for the 2024 class. To Andrew’s question, it is early in the process, of course, but it is expected that the 2024 draft class will be stronger than this year’s. If true, that makes Beane’s moves look even better.

Jeff Miller asks: I asked the same question last year: After reading it, how much advice from your “GM For a Day” column did Brandon Beane follow? I can't wait to see all the suits who show up with their golden shovels for the groundbreaking of the new stadium for their photo opportunity.

Jay: Not nearly enough for all the work I put in! Kidding, of course. I did hit on Isaiah McKenzie being released, Edmunds and Devin Singletary leaving and some of the contract restructures that were needed to get under the salary cap (granted, those were fairly obvious moves). I missed on Poyer re-signing. I did nail one of their free agent additions, though, in Rapp. So I can hang my hat on that until next year.

Frank asks: Throughout the season, many articles are written about how the defensive ends are underperforming in the pass rush and how much Von Miller has helped them with technique. What I don't see are comments about the coaches. Are the defensive line coaches underperforming in teaching techniques and schemes, thus not getting the best out of the players?

Jay: This answer isn’t going to be the most satisfying, Frank, but the truth is … I don’t know. Other than a few weeks during training camp, we really don’t see all that much coaching take place. During the season, practices are closed to the media with the exception of a brief period in the beginning that includes stretching and some individual drills. We never get to see inside the meeting rooms, where a lot of coaching takes place. McDermott would be the only one who truly knows the answer to that question.

Now, that doesn’t stop us from looking at position groups and asking, as a whole, did it meet expectations or fail to live up to them? Wide receiver last year is a good example. Stefon Diggs had another fabulous season, but other than Diggs, did that group really take a step forward? It can be argued that it did not, which is perhaps part of the reason Chad Hall is no longer here.

In regards to defensive line coach Eric Washington, I thought it was a mixed bag along the defensive line. Greg Rousseau was off to a strong start before a high ankle sprain slowed him. DaQuan Jones was a solid investment in the middle of the line as a run-stuffing defensive tackle. Ed Oliver flashed moments of greatness, but lacked consistency. How much of that, exactly, falls on coaching is tough to determine, but it can’t be ruled out entirely as a factor.

Ed Helinski asks: We hear about June 1 being a significant date in the NFL with players being cut and cap numbers being adjusted. What's the benefit to teams getting rid of players on or after June 1, and in your estimation, could there be a few guys the Bills might release or sign?

Jay: June 1 is an important date because after that, teams can split the remaining "dead money" on the contract of a released player over two years instead of just one on the salary cap. Let's use an example. Say a player signs a three-year contract that includes a $9 million signing bonus. The player gets that $9 million at the time he signs his deal, but for the salary cap, it's spread over the life of the deal, so $3 million for each of the three years. If the team decides to release that player after the first year of his extension, the remaining $6 million of his signing bonus still has to be accounted for on the salary cap. If the player is released before June 1, the $6 million counts against this year's cap only. If he is released after June 1, it is spread over two years, so $3 million in 2023 and $3 million in 2024 in our example. The reason teams do that is to reduce the "dead money" cap hit in a given year.

I don't seen the Bills needing to utilize this tool for any players on their current roster. It's hard to project what players on other teams could be on the chopping block, but in general, Beane has shown that he's constantly tinkering with the Bills' roster. The Bills have room on their roster to add in free agency if a player they like happens to become available.

Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter to @JaySkurski.