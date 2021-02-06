Bills Mailbag: Is Patrick Mahomes going to be a Tom Brady-like thorn in the Bills' side?

The NFL is on the cusp of a remarkable achievement.
At the conclusion of Sunday's Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, the league will have completed the 2020 season on time despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. While there were a few games postponed and some juggling of the schedule to accommodate them, there were no cancellations. That is quite the accomplishment. The league deserves a lot of credit for implementing the protocols that it did and diligently sticking to them.
At a time we all needed a distraction, the NFL provided one. Let's get to this week's mailbag ...
Luigi Mike Speranza asks: On your best "Sports Talk Live" show of the season, you touched upon my question, but for the millions that missed it – do you think Patrick Mahomes will be another Tom Brady and keep us out of the Super Bowl on a long-term basis?
Jay: I fully expect Mahomes will make it to more Super Bowls. He’s only 25. That doesn’t mean the Chiefs are going to keep the Bills out of the big game every year. Keep in mind, Brady and the Patriots failed to go to the Super Bowl seven out of nine times between 2006-14, starting when Brady was 28 and in the prime of his career. No team since the Bills in the 1990s has made it to four consecutive Super Bowls. It’s very difficult to do, so as long as the Bills continue to improve their roster around quarterback Josh Allen, they’ll have their chances to get past the Chiefs. Thanks for the props on "Sports Talk Live," too. Cheap plug: It airs at 7:30 p.m. Monday on WGRZ-TV Ch. 2.
TNFP69 asks: How many offensive plays that the Bucs run will Tom Brady NOT be in the referee’s ear crying about something until he gets multiple calls that change the game?
Jay: Ah, yes, a good conspiracy theory. Better in sports than the House of Representatives, right? Here’s something to chew on regarding that: According to Football Outsiders, opposing defenses were called for pass interference 23 times against Brady and the Bucs this season, the most in 35 years of keeping track of such things. That gave Tampa Bay 395 yards. “Star treatment” is more often thought to be an NBA thing, but it exists in football, too. Brady is a beneficiary, but so too is Mahomes, although opposing defenses were only called for four pass interference penalties against Mahomes and the Chiefs, which is third fewest in the league, including postseason. I say the favorable calls even out. (In case you were wondering, opposing defenses were called for eight pass interference penalties against the Bills in 19 games. That was tied for 10th-fewest.)
Thomas Larsen asks: Mike Lodish went to six Super Bowls, Tom Brady is going to No. 10. Is there anyone in between them?
Jay: There is not. Brady holds the record for appearances and championships (six). Lodish is next with six appearances. His former teammate with the Bills, receiver Don Beebe, has been on six teams that made it to the Super Bowl, but Beebe actually only played in three of those games. The list of players with five Super Bowl appearances is long. Tight end Rob Gronkowski will play in his fifth Super Bowl, and be on a sixth team to reach the big game. He missed the Patriots’ appearance in Super Bowl LI because of an injury.
Rick McGuire asks: Hypothetical question: Had the Bills beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and were about to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in Super Bowl LV, who do you think would have won and why?
Jay: I would have picked the Bills, because they would have gone on the road and knocked off the defending Super Bowl champions. The Bills also match up fairly well with the Bucs in what would have been a close game in terms of the point spread. The idea of erasing the stain of “wide right” in Tampa would have been too appealing to pick against. Alas …
Patrick Reale asks: How has Christian Wade progressed over the two years he’s been with the Bills? Is it realistic to think he can be a productive member of the team moving forward?
Jay: It’s hard to get much of a read on Wade’s progress this year, since there was no preseason and practices are largely closed to the media once the regular season starts. I would consider it a big reach to think Wade will have a meaningful role on the team in 2021. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen – and it would be a great story if it did – but the Bills can’t bank on that alone in their effort to improve the run game in 2021.
Paul Catalano asks: Who are you rooting for and why?
Jay: Kansas City. I went to school in Tampa and can’t stomach the thought of all my friends there getting to see two Stanley Cups and two Super Bowl titles. It’s just not right.
bk asks: Is Tremaine Edmunds overrated by Bills fans and coaches? I know he is young and has all the physical tools, but where are the big plays? Making a tackle 10 yards down field all the time is just not that impressive.
Jay: Edmunds is an interesting player. His teammates rave about his physical ability. I get the sense, though, that most Bills fans are left wanting more from him. There are high expectations placed on Edmunds after the Bills traded up in the first round to get him, but strictly from the eyeball test, I wouldn’t dispute the belief he’s somewhat overrated. I was surprised he made the Pro Bowl, for example. How many games did you watch this season and say, "Wow, Edmunds looked like a Pro Bowler." I can’t count very many. Edmunds is still just 22 years old. He’s three seasons into his NFL career, though, so it’s fair to wonder if that potential is ever going to turn into the type of big-play production that’s expected. The Bills have a decision to make in regards to the fifth-year option on Edmunds’ contract this offseason. It’s not a sure thing they pick it up, in my mind.
Mike Canfield asks: How would you prioritize the Bills' draft needs by position (subject to the caveat that things could change after free agency)?
Jay: After listening to General Manager Brandon Beane’s season-ending news conference, tight end is a top priority. The Bills want a difference maker at that position. Dawson Knox has not been that in two years. The caveat is obviously very important to this question, because the offensive line and linebacker could potentially be big needs depending on what happens in free agency. Cornerback is another potential need, although if the Bills re-sign restricted free agent Levi Wallace, they have at least one player with plenty of starting experience as a fallback option if they can’t find an upgrade.
Mike Scully asks: The mailbag is my very favorite part of the paper. Is there any scuttlebutt around the NFL about adding an eighth playoff team in each conference to resolve the very unfair advantage the No. 1 seed has as the only team with a first-round bye? The NFL would need to be creative in figuring out how to schedule eight games in the wild-card weekend, but it's doable.
Jay: I hate to do this, Mike, after you had such a nice thing to say about the mailbag … but I have to disagree. I’m all for awarding the No. 1 seed in each conference a first-round bye. Being the best team in the regular season should come with some sort of reward. This season is the first that only the top seed has earned a bye. That became the case when the playoff field expanded from 12 to 14 teams. I do not believe the NFL will add an eighth playoff team to each conference – nor should it. That would mean half the league makes the playoffs, diluting what should be viewed as an accomplishment. I’ll pause here to go off on a tangent about the Sabres, and how utterly gross it is that they annually can’t make the playoffs in a league that half the teams do every year – and 24 of them did a season ago! I’d rather reward the best NFL team in each conference with a week of rest than some 9-7 or 8-8 team with a playoff spot.
Sam Ruggiero asks: Many fans call Tom Brady the “GOAT” for good reason. But his Super Bowl record is 6-3. My choice for GOAT is Joe Montana, who was 4-0 in the big game. Is this sound thinking or subliminal envy of a frustrated Bills fan?
Jay: I can follow your line of thinking. It’s not all that different from the Jordan vs. LeBron debate. I have a hard time picking anyone other than Brady as the greatest of all time, though. Making it to 10 Super Bowls is a record that figures to stand for a long, long time. It’s true he hasn’t won them all, but his longevity in getting to that many is a plus on his résumé, not a minus.
Dave Universal asks: Isn’t just absolutely insane to think Tom Brady is playing in his TENTH Super Bowl?!? 10!!!
Jay: Insane. Incredible. Inconceivable. Pick whatever adjective you like – they all fit.
John Jarzynski asks: Any tarnish off the Bill Belichick legend as a result of this season and what’s your best bet for starting Patriots quarterback next year?
Jay: Absolutely there is. Seeing what happened to the Patriots and what has happened to Brady since he left definitively answers who was primarily responsible for the New England dynasty. Belichick still did a masterful job at times, including in the Patriots’ last Super Bowl win over the Rams, but given the choice between the two, every reasonable person would take Brady. As for the Patriots’ starter next season, I’ll go with Carson Wentz. It’s probably best for the Eagles to move on, and New England is nowhere at the position. Attempting to resurrect Wentz’s career would be a worthwhile project.
Louis Stromberg asks: Thanks for a great season of mailbags. In honor of the last rankings of the season, please power rank the following lasts: "Last Tango in Paris," "The Last Dance," iconoclasts, last will and testament, "Mary Jane’s Last Dance." See you next season!
Jay: 5. "Last Tango in Paris." Louis, please, let's keep it PG in the power rankings. 4. Iconoclasts. This week’s power rankings are really exploring some sensitive areas, aren’t they? 3. Last will and testament. See what I mean? 2. "Mary Jane’s Last Dance." One of my big regrets is not seeing Tom Petty in concert before he died. I close my eyes and imagine driving around with my dad with 97 Rock on the radio whenever I hear a Petty song. 1. "The Last Dance." One of my favorite (perhaps only) parts of the last year was watching this ESPN documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ final championship season with my wife. She knows I adore Michael Jordan, but never truly understood my fascination with him. Watching this series allowed her to see what made him so great on the court. Reliving each of those moments flashed me back to being a kid again, being in awe of MJ. Thanks for all the questions, as always, and enjoy the big game!