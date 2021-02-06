Bills Mailbag: Is Patrick Mahomes going to be a Tom Brady-like thorn in the Bills' side?

Jay: After listening to General Manager Brandon Beane’s season-ending news conference, tight end is a top priority. The Bills want a difference maker at that position. Dawson Knox has not been that in two years. The caveat is obviously very important to this question, because the offensive line and linebacker could potentially be big needs depending on what happens in free agency. Cornerback is another potential need, although if the Bills re-sign restricted free agent Levi Wallace, they have at least one player with plenty of starting experience as a fallback option if they can’t find an upgrade.

Mike Scully asks: The mailbag is my very favorite part of the paper. Is there any scuttlebutt around the NFL about adding an eighth playoff team in each conference to resolve the very unfair advantage the No. 1 seed has as the only team with a first-round bye? The NFL would need to be creative in figuring out how to schedule eight games in the wild-card weekend, but it's doable.

Jay: I hate to do this, Mike, after you had such a nice thing to say about the mailbag … but I have to disagree. I’m all for awarding the No. 1 seed in each conference a first-round bye. Being the best team in the regular season should come with some sort of reward. This season is the first that only the top seed has earned a bye. That became the case when the playoff field expanded from 12 to 14 teams. I do not believe the NFL will add an eighth playoff team to each conference – nor should it. That would mean half the league makes the playoffs, diluting what should be viewed as an accomplishment. I’ll pause here to go off on a tangent about the Sabres, and how utterly gross it is that they annually can’t make the playoffs in a league that half the teams do every year – and 24 of them did a season ago! I’d rather reward the best NFL team in each conference with a week of rest than some 9-7 or 8-8 team with a playoff spot.