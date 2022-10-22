Bills Mailbag: Is OBJ coming to Buffalo, and plenty of music questions and answers

Hello world! Welcome to the mailbag. With Jay Skurski getting some time off during the bye week, I am here to answer your questions and inspire your playlists. Let's get right to it.

Rob asks: Odell Beckham Jr. landing spot? Do the Bills really need him? Get him just to block Kansas City?

Katherine: That's a question many people have had lately! To me, adding OBJ is far more of luxury than a need. He’s a huge asset, that’s for sure, but this team is loaded. That said, if the money’s right for both sides, any edge can help. The Bills know their goals and what’s at stake. Plus, Buffalo’s a favorable destination for any player who wants to contend, and it’s clearly still on Beckham’s list.

I wrote about this in our roundtable the other day, but I think the idea of making a move just to block is the fun type of chaos. Defense wins championships, and defending against OBJ going to KC falls under that umbrella, in my opinion. There are so many factors here – OBJ’s health and preferences being critical ones. But it doesn’t hurt that his friend and former teammate Von Miller is vouching for Buffalo.

Bill Tooke asks: What is the likelihood that Brandon Beane makes a big move before the deadline and for whom?

Matt J asks: There's been a lot of talk about the Bills adding weapons. Knowing how tight-lipped this organization is what do you think the feeling is in-house for adding someone via trade or free agent signing?

Katherine: I think a “boring” move, for lack of better term, is more likely than a big move as far as the trade deadline. These questions came in before the Christian McCaffrey trade to San Francisco late Thursday, but I never felt that was super likely. The team did its due diligence, but ultimately it seems as if Carolina wanted too much. I would guess a quiet trade deadline, but won’t rule out an OBJ signing – he’s going to flirt with options for a bit, which is totally his right and give us some more time to speculate.

Truther asks: What’s going to happen to Zack Moss after this season?

Katherine: He still has one more year of his rookie contract, so they have time if they want. I’ll be interested to see if Moss being inactive against Kansas City becomes a theme or a one-off. The team had Moss, Devin Singletary and James Cook all active for the first five games of the season, whereas last year they usually rolled with two running backs on offense. (Taiwan Jones was active for his special teams play.) Week 6 marked a change, with Moss a healthy scratch. He hasn’t been able to carve out a consistent role this season, so his game-day status against Green Bay next Sunday night could be an indication of long-term plans.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Truther asks: What position do you think the Bills will target in the 2023 draft?

Bills at bye roundtable: Surprise player? Best play? Will Buffalo make a big move? News writers have answers Here's a roundtable discussion with News Bills writers Mark Gaughan, Jay Skurski, Ryan O'Halloran and Katherine Fitzgerald on where the Buffalo Bills stand as they take their bye-week break.

Katherine: Never too early to look to the draft! OK, maybe it’s a little early, but here we go! Going off the question above, I think a good bit depends on what happens with the current running backs. I also think you can never have enough depth on the offensive line, and they have so many guys on one-year contracts, but you can't re-sign everybody. Even if it’s drafting an offensive lineman and giving him some time before throwing him in, I think it’s a heavy consideration. We know how much Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott have talked about the importance of developing the lines on both sides of the ball. The Bills have a strong roster, with many key playmakers still under contract for a few years, which gives them more flexibility when the draft comes. The roster after the trade deadline could also give some clues.

Evan Striegel asks: Bills karaoke selection? What would be your go-to song, and what do you make of their choices?

Katherine: My biggest hope was already fulfilled when they did a little Vanessa Carlton in the second week of Friday karaoke. My other favorites, as covered by the Bills, have been “It Wasn’t Me,” “Pony,” and “Ice, Ice, Baby.” I would lobby for some One Direction (I am pro boy bands for karaoke in general, and this group has had a lot of fun with older groups), “Angel” by Shaggy, or more Usher. I pick my own songs based off the crowd and will absolutely never go by myself – I am a bad singer, and my middle school music teachers let me know – but often lean Nelly or Garth Brooks. Blame it all on my roots and also my friends.

Brother Bill asks: If Brother Bill and Matt Bové made a Christmas album together, which song would you most like us to sing and why?

Katherine: A take that I’ve had for awhile is that “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” is the greatest diss track out there. I would never recover from “Given a choice between the two of you, I'd take the seasick crocodile!” Great song, I look forward to the release.

Tyler Marinello asks: Which Bills players stayed up for "Midnights" and how does that affect snap count against the Packers?

Katherine: Working backward here – the timing of the bye is impeccable for the Bills on this front. They get all the added time to dissect the new Taylor Swift album, to feel all the feels, to wormhole all the theories before turning their attention to the Week 8 meeting with the Packers. Plus, a number of guys left town, and being on the West Coast for a midnight music drop is lovely. You can crank it up right at 9 p.m. and still have a fairly normal bedtime, save for the additional drop by Ms. Swift at midnight PT. No snap counts are negatively affected, whomever listened to "Anti-Hero" the most (besides me) will maybe see increased play time.

In a summer mailbag, I wrote that special teams gets my vote as most likely to blast a little Tay. I’ll stand by that. I look forward to continuing this investigation.

Rainy asks: Which Bills player is most likely to attend a Blink-182 concert?

Katherine: Left tackle Dion Dawkins feels like a fair bet, considering his repertoire with pop punk that’s been on full display on Fridays. Safety Micah Hyde bops along to some songs but takes personal offense to the “Nobody likes you when you’re 23” line. A fun(?) fact about me is that BuzzFeed once published a listicle titled "23 Reasons Nobody Likes Turning 23" on ... my literal 23rd birthday. Devastating timing, but it was a fine age, and this is also a great karaoke song. We love a crowd pleaser with a lot of musical interludes.