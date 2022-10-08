Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag … and a rare 1 p.m. Sunday home game. It wasn’t all that long ago the Buffalo Bills played all 16 of their games in that time slot.

Now, they have just one such game at home between the start of the season and Nov. 13, Week 10, when the Minnesota Vikings come to town. That’s because two of Buffalo’s first three home games are in prime time, including the Week 8 game against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. Champagne problems, right?

Let’s get to your questions …

Bill Kelley asks: If the Bills are truly paying for production, isn't it time to pay Jordan Poyer? I know he is 31 and you can't pay everyone, but every game, he is performing at an All-Pro level. He arguably has been the Bills’ best defensive player so far.

Buffalo Bob asks: We all knew that Jordan Poyer was an important part of the Bills’ defense, and do so even more after the first four games. I'm just curious as to why the front office did not want to rework his contract and give him an extension? I know he has incentives for this year, but I’m puzzled by why we wouldn't want a longer-term contract with him. Any insight on this?

Jay: You know how on every incessant commercial for a lawyer or the stock market, there is the warning that “past performance is no guarantee of future results?” You should keep that in mind when it comes to NFL free agency. There are two major points to consider when mulling a contract extension for Poyer. The first is his age. At 31, he’s set to miss his second game in the first five weeks, this time because of an injury to his ribs. He also missed the Week 3 loss in Miami because of a foot injury. At 6-foot and 191 pounds, Poyer is never going to be the biggest player on the field, so his durability as he ages becomes a question. It’s understandable if the Bills don’t want to get locked into a long-term deal, given Poyer’s age.

The second is the Bills’ cap situation in future years. The big money in Josh Allen’s contract kicks in next year, and the Bills have signed Dion Dawkins, Tre’Davious White, Dawson Knox, Matt Milano, Von Miller and Stefon Diggs to big deals in just the past few seasons. The team also needs to figure out the contract status of middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. At some point, it becomes impossible to pay everyone.

Should Poyer be the player the Bills draw that line in the sand at? That’s up for debate. There are arguments against paying him, as outlined above. Of course, as Bill points out, there are reasons to pay him, too. Poyer has been a gigantic part of the Bills’ turnaround. Along with Micah Hyde, they’ve been here throughout Sean McDermott’s tenure as head coach. Poyer has done everything asked of him from the time he signed with the Bills. As his All-Pro selection last season and his first four games this year have shown, he’s still playing at an elite level. This promises to be a tough call for general manager Brandon Beane. As Buffalo Bob references, the Bills did add incentives to Poyer’s deal this year, which was a sign of good faith. Poyer has publicly expressed his desire to spend the remainder of his career in Buffalo. His value this season only figures to go up with Hyde out. It feels like there should be a path to an agreement that works for both sides. Also, shout out to Buffalo Bob for signing his email “Drew Rosenhaus.” Well played.

Paul Basinski asks: Any thoughts on what's causing the recent rash of Bills' injuries this season? Sure, some of it is just dumb luck, and maybe it has run out for Buffalo. But we are a top team, a true Super Bowl contender. I'm not saying the opposition is trying to hurt the Bills, but are they simply playing us harder and that's taking a physical toll? Or are the Bills' players giving it up more and risking injury to win these games? Whatever the cause, if Buffalo doesn't get healthy – and stay that way – it could be a long season.

Jay: Bad luck. That’s the best answer I can give you. The Bills have been fortunate the past few years – some might even say lucky – to avoid as many injuries as they have. It’s true that the team also has put a lot of resources into constructing a state-of-the-art training facility, which has every training and recovery tool available to players. The organization also has invested in sports science, nutrition and athletic training departments, all with the goal of reducing the impact of injuries as much as possible. As we’ve seen, though, nothing can take all the injuries out of football. Go down the list of injured players – from Micah Hyde to Christian Benford to Ed Oliver – and most of the injuries don’t have anything to do with soft tissue – think hamstring, calf and groin pulls. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and Edmunds are the only players on the roster currently dealing with that type of injury. The Bills surely have a target on their backs as AFC favorites, but I don’t believe that means teams are playing them any harder. I also don’t think the Bills’ players are taking unnecessary risks in order to win games. Again, it’s just rotten luck early in the season. The team could sure use its bye week, and the good news is it’s coming up soon – after the game against Kansas City in Week 6.

Bob Gordon asks: Hopefully, when Tre White is activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list, he’s his old self, showing no effects of his injury. If that holds true, do we do what was once unthinkable? With the emergence of our two rookie cornerbacks, do we trade Tre White at the end of the season for a plethora of draft picks?

At first glance this sounds absurd, but we can’t pay everyone what their worth, and we need cheap young talent to keep this train on the tracks.

Jay: When I first read this question, Bob, my initial reaction was the word you used – that’s absurd. However, Tyreek Hill got traded last season, so nothing in the NFL should be ruled out. The point Bob is making here is a good one, too. As referenced above in the answer about Poyer, the Bills are going to face some hard contract decisions not too far down the road. The best path to sustained success in the NFL is through good drafts, because that provides a consistent pipeline of cheap, affordable talent. Having a pair of promising rookie cornerbacks on their first contract is a way of cost cutting. Do I expect them to trade Tre White? Absolutely not – but I also wouldn’t shoot down the idea entirely, either. Beane is going to have to start making those types of decisions to fit everyone under the cap.

Jim asks: I know Pittsburgh will play us tough Sunday, since they are 14-point underdogs, but do you think the Bills are looking ahead to next week's game against the Chiefs?

Jay: They shouldn’t be, and I don’t get the sense that they are. All Sean McDermott needs to do is turn on the tape from last year’s game against Pittsburgh to demonstrate why that would be a bad idea. A home game against an AFC opponent will be big for playoff positioning, so there is a lot at stake. The Bills also have so many players missing because of injury that it somewhat levels the playing field against the Steelers – the massive disparity at quarterback notwithstanding. I still think the Bills are the better team and win comfortably. About 4 p.m. Sunday, they can start thinking about the Chiefs.

Dale from Williamsville asks: What do you think will affect the Bills more this week: what they don’t know about Kenny Pickett or what Mitch Trubisky does know about the Bills?

Jay: What they don’t know about Pickett. I think the knowledge any player possesses when he goes up against his former team is generally overrated as a factor. Sure, Trubisky is familiar enough with the Bills’ personnel on both sides of the ball, but there have also been a significant number of changes since he was here, too. Although new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey didn’t blow up what the Bills were doing under Brian Daboll, he’s still put his own stamp on the offense. Trubisky also doesn’t have much of a scouting report on Von Miller, Damar Hamlin, Kaiir Elam or any of the Bills’ new defensive players. As for preparing for Pickett, there is only so much tape the Bills can watch. “It’s a little bit different,” McDermott said of preparing for Pickett. “There are some unknowns just because there's not a whole lot of a sample out there. So do the best you can, you control what we can control and we get ourselves ready to go.”

Ed Helinski asks: With all these injuries early on, how comfortable should we be with the Bills’ receiving room? In your estimation, do the Bills stand pat with their current players, or do they reach out to Odell Beckham Jr. and other free agents?

Joe Caso asks: With Jamison Crowder out for the year, Isaiah McKenzie out indefinitely and Jake Kumerow for weeks, will the Bills seek a trade or take a meeting with Odell Beckham Jr.? If his health checks out, I’d take the flyer on OBJ. He wasn’t a problem with the Rams, and he’d be in a locker room with established veteran leaders and head coach. The Bills will never be closer to the Super Bowl than they are right now, so trading a draft pick or signing a game-changer has to be a no-brainer.

Andrew in Illinois asks: With all the wide receiver injuries, any news on signing OBJ?

Jay: I’ve got a feeling until Odell Beckham Jr. signs somewhere, this is going to be a popular mailbag topic. My stance on OBJ hasn’t changed since the beginning of the season – I’d be all for the Bills bringing him in. I’m not concerned at all about how he’d fit into the Bills’ locker room, and this season is all about one thing – chasing that elusive first Super Bowl title. Beckham helped the Rams in their championship quest last season, and he might be able to do the same for the Bills this year. Timing is the big issue I see. He’s probably not going to be ready to play until December at the earliest after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl. Will that give him enough time to get into proper game shape so that he can make an impact in the playoffs? Maybe, but there is no guarantee. If the Bills are good with where Beckham is at in his recovery, he would be a great addition. That was true before the Bills had a run of injuries at the position, and it’s even more the case now that that’s happened.

Dan De Federicis asks: Can you give us the latest on Tre’Davious White’s progress? Also, I haven't heard anything about Ike Boettger in a while. Is he expected to return at all this year?

Jay: “He continues to improve in his rehab and we’ll get him back out there when he’s ready. Really that’s all I have for you.” That’s what McDermott said Monday when asked about White, who was eligible to come off the PUP list upon the conclusion of Week 4. Of course, that didn’t happen. White has not been seen much by reporters since training camp. Every update on his condition from the team has been about as vague as what McDermott said on Monday. Once he does return to practice, it opens a 21-day window during which the Bills can activate him to the 53-man roster at any point. If they don’t, however, he would miss the rest of the regular season. White figures to need at least a couple of weeks of good practices before he would be ready to return. Originally, I had thought the game against Green Bay in Week 8 following the bye would be a logical time for him to return, but even that feels optimistic at this point. As for Boettger, he’s on the PUP list as well, so he’s in the same boat. He’s been around the locker room recently, although we haven’t gotten an official update on where he is in his recovery.

Adam Hill asks: I can think of dozens of times the Bills have lost on the last play of regulation, but for the life of me I can't recall the last time they WON on the last play of regulation. It seems like it must have been a long time ago. I appreciate it.

Jay: It wasn’t all that long ago, actually. The Bills’ last win on the final play of regulation was Oct. 7, 2018, when Stephen Hauschka kicked a 46-yard field goal to beat Tennessee 13-12.

Brenda Alesii asks: What was your take on Brandon Stephens’ hit on Josh Allen late in the Ravens game, which resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. A few analysts thought it was unwarranted and didn’t meet the criteria since the hit wasn’t late or around Josh’s head and neck. Is this inconsistent penalty calling on the ref’s part or more of a nod to Josh’s emerging status as a superstar who can influence calls?

Jay: It was a borderline call. After the game, referee Jerome Boger did a pool report with Baltimore reporters and said “What I had was forcible contact in the head/neck area of the quarterback with the helmet.” Replays were, at best, inconclusive on that. I didn’t think last week’s game was officiated all that well, and the call on this particular play goes along with that. I don’t disagree, though, with the idea that Allen’s emerging status might influence a flag or two for this type of play. Superstars generally get calls – and Allen is certainly that.

Thanks for all the questions this week! As a reminder, I make every effort to answer all the questions I receive, so if I haven’t gotten to yours yet, continue to check out the mailbag in the weeks ahead. Questions can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter, @JaySkurski. Have a great weekend!