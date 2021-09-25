Bills Mailbag: Is it time to give A.J. Epenesa more snaps? Can Matt Breida carve out a role?

As for why the Bills moved on from Bojorquez, it appears to be a fiscal issue. The team was tight against the salary cap in the offseason, and Bojorquez (or his agent) valued his performance more than the team did. Bojorquez punted just 41 times last year, but did it well, with a net average of 44.0 yards.

Jeff Miller asks: Novice question, if not nefarious: At halftime I assume the players break into offense and defense and discuss the adjustments they need to make and then at the end get together and coach McDermott gives his thoughts. Does one side or the other ever say, “Keep doing what you’re doing, it’s up to (the other side) to do their part.” I’d like to add: It’s OK that the WFT doesn’t have a name. After the whooping we’re going to give them, nobody would have remembered it anyway.

Jay: Jeff, for all your answers to halftime questions, be sure to read the front-page story in Sunday’s sports section. Also, stop reading my mind.

TNFP69 asks: NFL question: Do you think teams don’t show a replay right after a questionable call on the stadium scoreboard that would affect the other team throwing the challenge flag on them but replay it right away so the staff can see it and decide before the other rushes to line?