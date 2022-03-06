Bills Mailbag: Is going after Rob Gronkowski in free agency the right move?

Jay: It’s Daboll’s playbook, so it goes with him. The Bills play the Giants at home in 2023, so that will be a fun game. It’s just a hunch, but don’t be surprised if the two teams meet this year in the preseason. The Bills’ trainers would be free to go to other teams if the Bills let them out of their contracts, or they expired. To your point, Ken, the Bills would be wise to keep them around, because what they are doing has proved to be effective.

Mickey P. asks: Last week I sent you a question about the value Mitch Morse has to the Bills. Unfortunately, I still have that question. His intangibles, character, knowledge of the center position, etc., not to mention skill level, would indicate to me to be a keeper for at least his final year of contract.

Piggybacking on that, I heard about a center named Keegan Cryder from Wyoming. Seeing that we have been very fortunate with Cowboy draft choices in the past, (see Allen, Josh), might Brandon Beane consider dipping back into the well there for a future replacement for Mitch or for that matter possibly Cody Ford? I was told he centered for Josh in 2018. Maybe that chemistry might be of value.