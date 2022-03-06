Bills Mailbag: Is going after Rob Gronkowski in free agency the right move?

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. We’re back from a busy few days in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine. While attention there was on draft prospects, it will soon turn to free agency, which is less than two weeks away. Let’s start there this week …
Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, does signing a high-priced, high-profile and aging player like Rob Gronkowski really make sense for Buffalo? At this stage of his career, what does he bring to the table?
Jay: Gronkowski does make sense for the Bills, in my mind. At his end-of-season news conference, General Manager Brandon Beane said the team wants to improve its depth at tight end behind Dawson Knox. I’d say adding arguably the greatest tight end of all time would do just that.
Gronkowski, an Amherst native, will be 33 in May, but still put up 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s been one of the best blocking tight ends ever, although his grade in that category slipped a bit last year, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. Nevertheless, Gronkowski’s presence would allow the Bills to run more two tight end sets with Knox. The fact that it would be a homecoming is a cool part of the story.
“With a year off, I was able to focus on my body and mind. Eating healthy and getting the right nutrition is key to recovering no matter who you are. Unless you have a very severe illness, your body can do amazing things if you treat it right," Gronkowski said.
As for the price tag, that could be a sticking point. Gronkowski has made a bunch of money in his career, and by all accounts managed it wisely. If he’s willing to accept a contract more in line with the role of a part-time player, it increases the odds of a deal. If he's looking to be paid like a starter, which would be well within his rights, it might not be as good of a fit for the Bills, who figure to be judicious in free agency given that they're tight to the NFL salary cap.
Obviously, the Bills would want to run the potential addition of Gronkowski by cornerback Tre’Davious White, who was on the receiving end of a vicious cheap shot by the then-Patriots tight end in 2017. Gronkowski did apologize afterward, but it would be understandable if White held a grudge, given how dangerous the play was. It's unknown if those two have cleared the air, but as one of the Bills' best players, the Bills should certainly talk to White to make sure he would be comfortable with Gronkowski joining the locker room.
Finding the right chemistry has been big for the Bills, and they shouldn't make a move that potentially disrupts that. If he's cool with it, adding Gronk for a year would be more than just a good story, it would be a logical move for the Bills.
GV in Lewiston asks: With all the crabbing mostly over about the 13 seconds, it’s time to move on. Combine is in progress as I write this, so, would it be worth drafting a punter? Matt Araiza sounds interesting. Save money with rookie contract?
With rough weather on deck, the Bills will need a clean day on special teams against the Patriots in Orchard Park.
Jay: I’ll raise you, GV. The Bills should absolutely draft a punter. Matt Haack was uninspiring, to put it kindly last year. Drafting a punter makes all kinds of sense in the middle or late rounds, especially when considering a position player picked in that spot may very well not even make the 53-man roster. I love the idea.
Araiza, who attended San Diego State, had a record-setting 2021 season. He holds NCAA records for average in a season (51.19), punts of 50-plus yards (39) and punts of 60-plus yards (18). That’s pretty amazing when you consider he had punted only one time before this season. He won the Ray Guy Award as college football’s top punter.
Warren Filer asks: I know this is way overdue, but I would like to know if you have an opinion on the Bengals’ touchdown where the receiver tackled the defender, and possibly face masked him too, before the catch. The first holding call on the winning drive, no jersey like the second one.
Coaching, the Bengals’ first drive, going on fourth down like it was going to be a shootout, then first-and-goal at the 8, three incomplete passes, field goal, one run, end of quarter, like a free timeout. Sean McVay on winning drive – if he runs on first down, the Bengals use a timeout. Next year, please do the report card for the Super Bowl, hopefully a continuation of the Bills’ season. P.S. Eric Clapton for halftime. He can bring his friends and do a great medley.
Jay: Let’s take these one by one. On Tee Higgins’ 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter, there isn’t much to say other than the officials missed an obvious penalty. It happens. I thought it was a classic case of a makeup call on the holds. That it came on third down and gave the Rams a crucial first down was a huge reason why they were able to win the game.
We in Buffalo should all welcome this breakthrough for hip-hop and look forward to a Super Bowl featuring the Buffalo Bills that boasts a halftime show headlined by Buffalo hip-hop emissaries like Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine, writes Jeff Miers.
I didn’t have a problem with Zac Taylor going for a first down on his first drive. I lean toward being aggressive in those situations. As for McVay calling a run, I thought the Rams did too much of that during the game. Given how unsuccessful they were moving the ball on the ground for large stretches, I can understand why he was hesitant.
I’ll take into advisement the request for a Super Bowl report card, and as for the Clapton recommendation … I’m not exactly his target market, but I’m fine with mixing it up. I loved this year’s halftime show, especially with the game being in Los Angeles.
Michael Terranova asks: Off-the-wall question: Why on ALL radio broadcasts – local and national – do they always say the Bills (or any other team) are operating left to right, or right to left? Anyone listening couldn’t care less, and if anyone in the stadium still listens to the radio feed (I did in the 1990s) they obviously know which team is going in which direction. Is this a radio guy joke?
Jay: I enlisted Sal Capaccio, the Bills’ beat writer for WGR-550 and the team’s field analyst on game-day broadcasts, for this question. Here’s his answer: “Basically to paint a picture, from where they/we are located in the broadcast booth. So it can be imagined as if you’re watching on TV.”
Big shout out to Sal for the help.
I’d also add that, in Buffalo, if a team is moving left to right, that’s toward the tunnel end of the stadium and is usually with the wind. When it’s right to left, that’s toward the scoreboard end and more into the wind. That can certainly be a factor in games.
Greg Vogelsang asks: It seems that every time a pass is underthrown, the defender gets penalized for being in the way of the receiver coming back to the ball. It happened in overtime in the Bucs’ game. I think that when a ball is underthrown, there should be no penalty on the defender. It just should be ruled a mistake by the quarterback. What say you?
Jay: At first I wasn’t sure if I liked the idea because adding more subjectivity to the game is usually a bad idea. The more I think about it, though, it’s not so bad. I agree that defenders seem to be penalized more often on the type of throws Greg is talking about.
Instead of throwing more flags on the offensive player who initiates the contact by coming back to the ball – which he has a right to do – the fair thing on those plays might be to just let them play on more often. There is no doubt the play being described is one of the toughest to consistently call fairly.
Support Local Journalism
Larry Schiro asks: In the old days, the running game dominated NFL offenses. It seems like other than Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor, there are no game-changers at running back. A running back with talent like O.J. Simpson in the backfield would certainly make Josh Allen even more dominant of a quarterback. Do you think there is any one in the college ranks with that kind of talent?
Jay: This draft class definitely does not look to have any O.J. Simpson-like talents. Here is my colleague, Mark Gaughan, in Friday’s edition, along with thoughts from NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
After Devin Singletary's strong finish to 2021, a new feature back isn't likely a necessity for Buffalo. But this year's draft class is deep in mid-round running back talent, Mark Gaughan writes.
“There aren’t many workhorse, superstar, lead backs in the 2022 class, but there are a load of players who fit a niche role – speed or power – who will be available in the fourth to seventh rounds,” Gaughan wrote.
“I love this running back group,” Jeremiah said recently. “I don't think there's going to be one that goes in the first round. I think this is a really deep group.”
The Bills landed on a good mix of the running game working in with the passing game late in the season. It’s more likely they try to continue that success, led by Devin Singletary, than drastically overhaul the position this offseason.
Jeff Cooke asks: In two of the last tennis majors, the U.S. Open and the now completed Australian Open, Jessica Pegula made great showings, being able to play in retractable-roof stadiums in both events. Fans in the stands as well as a worldwide TV audience were able to witness the events free of nature’s elements, cancellations or weather delays. Why do the Pegulas feel that what is good for their daughter is not good for the rest of us and what is their hang-up on a roof?
Jay: Money. It’s that simple. Adding a dome adds hundreds of millions to the price tag. They don’t want to pay for that, and taxpayers shouldn’t be thrilled with footing the bill, either. I’ve been on record as saying I’m in favor of a dome. I know I’m not alone in that preference, either. Unfortunately, you and I reading this – unless you’re Terry or Kim Pegula reading it (and if so, hi, and thanks) – don’t have much of a say in the matter.
By now, fans need to reach the acceptance stage – the new stadium is going to be outdoors in Orchard Park.
“Joe knows the fall grades, how our scouts had 'em and he knows the December looks, but he doesn't know the tweaks that we've made in February,” Beane said. “We just met for nine days with the scouts. He'll have his own ideas and that stuff.”
Ken Radens asks: When Brian Daboll left to go to the Giants, who has the property rights to the playbook? What season will the Bills play the Giants? The Bills have had some of the fewest injuries in the league the last few years. Can other teams pursue the Bills trainers?
Jay: It’s Daboll’s playbook, so it goes with him. The Bills play the Giants at home in 2023, so that will be a fun game. It’s just a hunch, but don’t be surprised if the two teams meet this year in the preseason. The Bills’ trainers would be free to go to other teams if the Bills let them out of their contracts, or they expired. To your point, Ken, the Bills would be wise to keep them around, because what they are doing has proved to be effective.
Mickey P. asks: Last week I sent you a question about the value Mitch Morse has to the Bills. Unfortunately, I still have that question. His intangibles, character, knowledge of the center position, etc., not to mention skill level, would indicate to me to be a keeper for at least his final year of contract.
Piggybacking on that, I heard about a center named Keegan Cryder from Wyoming. Seeing that we have been very fortunate with Cowboy draft choices in the past, (see Allen, Josh), might Brandon Beane consider dipping back into the well there for a future replacement for Mitch or for that matter possibly Cody Ford? I was told he centered for Josh in 2018. Maybe that chemistry might be of value.
Jay: I'm in favor of keeping Morse for the final year of his deal. It's possible he's slightly overpaid, but he adds the value you mentioned, Mickey, in the locker room. Moving on from him simply opens up another hole the team has to fill. New offensive line coach Aaron Kromer and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will have a big say in that, depending on the type of blocking scheme they want to run.
As for Cryder, the Bills need depth on the interior of the offensive line, so that sounds like a good idea to me. He didn't center for Allen, whose last season with the Cowboys was 2017, the year Cryder redshirted. Surely, though, Allen has some familiarity with him, which would be helpful.
Team owners Kim and Terry Pegula can apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs, up to $150 million of which could be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises.
Doug Proctor asks: I read somewhere that the field at the new stadium would be natural grass. Do you have any information on that?
Jay: That’s correct. My colleague, Jason Wolf, who has done extensive reporting on the new stadium, reiterated this week that the new stadium will have a grass field.
Bruce Patterson asks: This year, I listened to Dallas teams being covered by Troy Aikman, New Orleans games covered by Drew Brees and Cincinnati games called by Cris Collinsworth. This is absurd! None of those guys is remotely objective in their calls. When is pro football telecasting going to embrace the ethics that medicine has? You don’t operate on a family member because your insights can’t penetrate your emotions! Time to call out the networks, don’t you think?
Jay: Honestly, Bruce, I haven't noticed. I don't listen to the game broadcast of any game involving the Bills, and I guess I just haven't paid close enough attention to the games involving those broadcasters and their former teams. I understand your point, I just don't feel all that passionate about it either way. Football's not life and death, so I feel like the medical example is taking it a bit too far. If you have specific examples to point to of their favoritism, I'd be interested in hearing them.
The Buffalo Bills’ head coach and his former offensive coordinator both largely downplayed any significant differences during their respective news conferences Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine.
Jobil asks: Do you think Sean McDermott should step down to defensive coordinator and let Leslie Frasier be the head coach, just to snag an extra third-round pick? Nothing would change except a name badge. McDermott would win the locker room and promote Bills culture.
Jay: I'm honestly not sure if this question was submitted with the sarcasm font on. I'll assume it wasn't. Of course McDermott shouldn't step down. He's the best coach the team has had since Marv Levy, and it's not even close. Everyone is understandably disappointed by the way this season ended, and a good chunk of the fan base feels like it deserves an answer for the "13 seconds" debacle, which is fair. However, that shouldn't overshadow how far this franchise has come.
By the way, the scenario laid out here wouldn't even qualify for a compensatory third-round draft pick. That would come from a minority hire being made from outside the organization, which means Frazier doesn't qualify.
Thanks, as always, for the questions. They can be submitted via Twitter, @JaySkurski, or via email to jskurski@buffnews.com. Have a great week!