Bills Mailbag: Is first-round pick Kaiir Elam destined to be a Day 1 starter?

Well, that went by fast.

The only “down” time on the NFL calendar – the break between the end of mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp – is over for the Buffalo Bills, who will be on the field Sunday morning for their first practice at St. John Fisher University.

I’m the last person to rush along summer, but I can understand why fans are so excited for the start of the most eagerly anticipated Bills season since … the early 1990s? A season that, hopefully for fans, won’t end until the bitter cold and that begins with a return to “real” training camp away from the team’s Orchard Park facility. I’m back, too, after a few weeks of relaxation, and ready for another edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let’s get to your questions …

Bob from Missouri asks: If Tre’Davious White is recovered from surgery and able to start the season, who emerges as the second cornerback starter? Does the first-round draft choice start ahead of Dane Jackson?

Jay: History would suggest Kaiir Elam will be the starter very early in his Bills career. Under Sean McDermott, the Bills have made five first-round draft choices – Tre’Davious White, Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau – not counting Elam. Of those five, White, Edmunds and Rousseau started every game in their rookie season. Allen, of course, wasn’t the starter for the 2018 season opener, but came in at halftime of a Week 1 loss to Baltimore because Nathan Peterman imploded and, other than an absence because of an elbow injury later that year, has been the starter at quarterback. Oliver, meanwhile, started seven of 16 games as a rookie, but given how much the Bills rotate along the defensive line, that’s a bit of a misleading number. Two things would have to happen in my mind for Elam not be the starter opposite White: No. 1, he’s have to struggle quite and bit, and No. 2, Jackson would have to hold him off with a really good training camp and preseason.

Dale from Williamsville asks: Quite a revelation that it looks like Von Miller really wanted to be a Cowboy. Think this causes an issue in the locker room and something that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane wished never came out or something that goes on all the time with free agents?

Also, I enjoyed your breakdown on the special teams and it brought me to wonder if you think we’ll ever see a ESPN documentary on “13 seconds” similar to the numerous shows on the “Immaculate Reception” game with inside information on what really happened. It sure would be a ratings hit locally!

Jay: I give it about a .01% chance that Miller’s reported interest in joining the Cowboys would create any sort of issue in the locker room. As long as he shows up to work every day and does everything he can to help the Bills win games, I can’t imagine his teammates caring one bit about where he might have wanted to play. There’s no reason to think Miller won’t do just that. As for McDermott and Beane, if this story even crossed their desks, I doubt they’d care very much, either. Heck, Beane might even take some pride in it, that he was able to land his guy. It’s a total non-issue at this point.

As for a “13 seconds” documentary, I guess it’s possible because plenty of people have said it was one of the greatest games of all time. If a project like that were to happen, it would have to be through that lens. One reason it might not happen is because the Chiefs were eliminated in the next round by the Bengals, so for as great as that game was between Buffalo and Kansas City, neither team won anything of significance. For now, the Bills have said all they’re going to say publicly about what happened, but as we get further removed from the game, more about precisely what happened will come out. Lips that are now sealed have a tendency to loosen once players and/or coaches move on to the next stop in the careers.

Sam Ruggiero asks: What do we know about Ken Dorsey? He was endorsed by Josh Allen, so that’s a plus, but does his game plan differ from Brian Daboll? With the addition of James Cook, a talented running back who can catch passes out of the back field, will his plan be to hopefully take pressure off Allen to not scramble as often?

Jay: Regarding Dorsey’s tendencies as a play caller, we don’t know anything, because he hasn’t done it before for an NFL team. We do know, though, that his comfort level with Allen is such that the quarterback publicly campaigned for him to get the job, and the Bills wisely listened. Certainly, Dorsey’s game plan will differ at least slightly from that of Daboll. It’s only natural that Dorsey will have plays and concepts that he wants to either use more frequently or scale back. One thing he’ll want to do is avoid the temptation to make the offense too much of “his own.” He’s getting handed the keys to a Ferrari. He just needs to keep it on the road, not see how much faster he can drive it.

Cook’s addition should help Allen in the manner you mentioned, Sam. The expectation right now is he’ll be a big part of the third-down offense. If he can earn Allen’s trust as a safety valve, perhaps the quarterback will run less by getting the ball in Cook’s hands when a first down is needed. Whether Cook is capable of doing more than that will be determined in training camp, the preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season.

Jeff Miller asks: It’s a given that offensive line coach Aaron Kromer and running backs coach Kelly Skipper work hand in hand. How does it work exactly? Does Skipper call the play and Kromer figures out the blocking scheme?

Also, after reading Wednesday’s article, I think we’ve had the only explanation we’re going to get regarding the infamous 13 seconds. Although it’s the reporters’ prerogative, if not their job to keep on asking, I say “good luck.”

Jay: Dorsey is the one making the play calls for the offense. Kromer and Skipper are in charge of making sure their players know what they’re doing on each play that is called. Neither of them has any play-calling responsibilities that I’m aware of. As for your “13 seconds” thought … I agree. People will keep asking, and not just locally, but I don’t expect any great revelations any time soon.

Luigi Mike Speranza asks: ESPN reported the Bills’ yards after catch is at the bottom of the league. Is this system or personnel related and are you surprised? I am.

Jay: Any time an offense as good as the one the Bills possess is at the bottom of the league in any category, it’s surprising. For what it’s worth, though, that stat might not be entirely accurate. For example, the invaluable website Pro Football Reference has the Bills ranked 19th in the NFL in yards after catch during the 2021 season, with 1,760. That’s not great, but it’s also not last in the league, which was shared by Chicago and the New York Giants with 1,609. Nevertheless, improving in the “YAC” category is a goal for the offense in 2022.

“Myself especially, making sure I'm on time, making the right reads and giving our guys good enough balls to get some more ‘YAC.’ That's one thing I think, on offense, run after catch was wasn't very high last year, but again, that's me putting the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to catch in a good position to make a run after the catch,” Allen said at the start of offseason workouts. “So working on that, that's been one of my biggest takeaways in this offseason and trying to work on just ball placement and allowing our receivers to do that.”

Bob Rajczak asks: Do you think that Matt Araiza's ability to kick a football will have an impact on the Bills’ plan? He'd provide a good backup for Tyler Bass and if he has a really strong leg could possibly be used on kickoffs and 50-plus yard field-goal attempts.

Jay: If it’s a close competition, this could tilt the scales in Araiza’s favor. Bass has a big leg, so the Bills wouldn’t need to use Araiza on long field goals or kickoffs, but the point about having someone who could handle those jobs, as well as kicking extra points, if something were to happen to Bass is a good one. Last year, the Bills watched as Carolina’s kicker was hurt in pregame warmups. That’s a freak occurrence, but there would be some comfort in knowing that if Bass were unable to play, Araiza could step into that job. Ultimately, though, the punting competition will come down to two things – obviously, who is the better punter, along with who can be a trusted holder for Bass.

Paul Basinski asks: Do you believe training camp really is the bonding experience some coaches and commentators make it out to be? After all, we're talking about young millionaires who drive Bentleys and can pay cash for an L.A. or New York condo. Does having players bunk in dorm rooms and eat cafeteria food improve preparation and performance for the regular season? Or are they better using their high-tech facility back in Orchard Park to maximum advantage?

Jay: It’s less important about what I believe and more important what McDermott believes. The Bills’ coach has been consistent in his statements about going away to training camp being good for team camaraderie. “Some people don't like going to training camp. I don't think anybody really loves sleeping in college dorms,” McDermott said last month. “At 48 years old, I can tell you I don't, but I'm willing to do it. That's what we do and that's how a team comes together through those shared experiences and we look forward to that.”

It’s fair to question whether the Bills would be better off staying in Orchard Park, where, to Paul’s point, the team has invested heavily in its workout facility. The time spent in Rochester, however, is not all that long, and if the coach believes the bonding that comes with that is worth it, I can’t disagree with that much. I also think training camp is a good opportunity for fans who simply might not be able to afford to bring a family to a game in Orchard Park can see the team. If camp ever does relocate back home, I would hope the team finds a way to keep that aspect available to fans.

Brenda Alesii asks: LeSean McCoy said in a recent interview that Josh Allen is among the most competitive people with whom he's played. He recalled different games that Sean McDermott would organize: tug-of-war, jump shot challenges, etc. What types of camaraderie-building activities have you seen the team do over the years? Do you think it makes an actual difference in team success?

Jay: Many of those activities are done away from the media, probably on purpose, and it’s been a full two years since we’ve been in the locker room, so this is a bit of a tough question to answer. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bills had a ping-pong table in their locker room that was always in use when reporters were present. Before McDermott, there also used to be a pool table and video games, but those were removed. It will be interesting to see, as reporters return to locker rooms this year, how much different it is when it comes to those activities. There is no doubt McDermott believes fully in participating in team-building activities. Probably the best example of that recently is how the team canceled a day of workouts in the spring to visit Jefferson Avenue after the mass shooting. Coaches and players handed out meals and interacted with community members as a way of showing their support. Talented players and sound game plans are the biggest factors in winning. Chemistry can sometimes be overblown, but the Bills have had tight locker rooms the last few years. McDermott believes that matters.

Thanks for all the questions this week. It’s nice to be back. You can submit questions via email to jskurski@buffnews.com, or via Twitter, @JaySkurski.