Bills Mailbag: Is Devin Singletary guaranteed to be back in 2021?

Welcome to the first Bills Mailbag of the offseason. While the end to the 2020 season was a disappointment, there is plenty of reason for optimism in the future.
We'll have time to preview free agency and the draft in the weeks ahead, but first let's wrap up some of your questions from how the season ended ...
Mike in Amherst asks: Not sure if yards after initial contact is an official, trackable stat, but I'll bet Devin Singletary's YAIC number is lower than his official 156 carries number. He goes down like an overloaded aluminum lawn chair and never breaks a tackle. He's not a burner, not a bruiser, rarely shows any twitchy, shake 'n bake moves, so how does he stay on the roster next year?
Jay: You would be surprised. It’s not an official statistic, but analytics website Pro Football Focus does track yards after initial contact. Singletary finished with 494 of them, which ranked 18th in the NFL. He averaged 3.17 yards after contact per rush, which ranked 15th. These are both better than I would have expected. I agree with Mike that Singletary did not pass the eyeball test a lot this season. Even on decent gains, it seemed like he left yardage on the field. While it’s true he didn’t always have good blocking ahead of him, Singletary did not seem to have the same elusiveness that he had as a rookie. The Bills were pretty clear at the end of the season that they want to run the ball better in 2021. Given that he was a third-round draft pick in 2019, Singletary should at least come to training camp with a chance of earning the role. I would not, however, be at all surprised if the team were to start 2021 without him. For that to happen, they would need to make a big addition to the position, either through the draft or free agency. Given that money will be tight in free agency, the draft seems more likely.
Tom Acara asks: Brandon Beane spoke of the need to improve the running game next year. Is Christian Wade an option? Is he allowed to play next season? Will he? Do you think he’s got the skills after two years on the practice squad?
Jay: Wade is an option. He is allowed to play. I fully expect him to be a part of training camp. However, it’s a stretch to think that he will be the key to providing the type of boost that Beane is looking for. Wade’s story is great. He’s a world-class athlete. His teammates love him. Even with all of that being true, it’s hard to imagine him taking a regular turn in the backfield in 2021. Stranger things have happened, but it seems far more likely that the Bills look for a different upgrade at running back. Wade will get a chance, but it would be a massive surprise if he earned a meaningful role.
Dan in Saratoga asks: Was Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph's recent not-so-veiled swipe at Stefon Diggs a case of "we had a superstar on our roster and we were too dumb to know it," or simply an example of 10½ months of tundralike weather hampering brain function up there?
Jay: For those who missed it, Rudolph did a podcast recently where he was asked about taking on more of a blocking role recently as opposed to being an option in the passing game. This was his response: “You go back to the beginning of (the 2019) season and I’m like, ‘I can either get really good at the only thing I’m asked to do or I can complain about it and I can cause a scene (and) throw a fit. What’s going to be more productive for our team and for this organization?” The “throw a fit” part of that answer has been perceived by some to be a shot at Diggs, who made it clear he was not happy with his role in Minnesota’s offense. My question is: Can you blame him? Diggs proved in his first season with the Bills that he’s one of the three or four best receivers in the NFL (I’d put him up there with Green Bay’s Davante Adams, Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins) when given enough opportunities. His frustration with the Vikings is understandable. He thought he could be doing more – and he was right. However, I don’t blame Rudolph for being frustrated and disappointed in how Diggs handled things. If it ended up being a distraction that the whole team had to deal with, Rudolph has every right to be upset. In the end, both teams can be happy with how things worked out. The Bills got the No. 1 receiver their offense lacked, while the Vikings got a stud rookie receiver, some more draft capital and rid themselves of a disgruntled player. As Beane has said, the trade was a win-win.
Bob Rusinko asks: I believe the press has been too harsh on Josh Allen’s performance. As reported, he was certainly outplayed by Patrick Mahomes, but Josh had less time to throw, better-covered receivers and no running game support. I also thought that covered receivers was a big factor in the Ravens game. Do we need to replace John Brown, but with whom?
Jay: If the Bills move on from Brown, the replacement is probably already on the roster. Gabriel Davis had seven touchdown catches as a rookie – and a few more called back by penalties. The Bills used him in multiple roles, so they have at least some idea of whether Davis is ready for such a promotion. If that’s the decision they make, a big reason will relate to the salary cap. Cutting Brown would save more than $8 million in a year that cap space is going to be at a premium. It’s one of the biggest decisions facing Beane this offseason. My two cents: I’d see if Brown is open to a pay cut first. I like the idea of giving Allen as many weapons as possible. Even in an injury-plagued year, Brown was a big factor in the passing game some weeks. He’s still a player opposing defenses have to account for. If the team gets to training camp and it’s clear Brown has lost a step and/or Davis has surpassed him, the Bills can make a move then.
dapriore asks: While the ending of this Bills season was disappointing, I think they showed great improvement and the future looks promising. However, one thing they’ll need to work on is covering tight ends, which was a problem all year and not more noticeable than in the AFC title game. What is the big issue there and what do they need to do to fix this?
Jay: To be fair, every team in the NFL struggled to cover Travis Kelce. He’s ridiculously good. The issue is fairly simple: The Bills’ linebackers weren't good enough in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of 129.9 when throwing at Tremaine Edmunds, according to PFF. Just three linebackers in the league allowed a higher rate than that. Matt Milano was hurt, which impacted his overall performance. The Bills’ inability to adequately defend opposing tight ends seems to go beyond just the 2020 season. How they fix it depends on Edmunds improving next year and what they decide to do with Milano, who could walk as an unrestricted free agent.
Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, what player or what aspect of this year’s Buffalo Bills has been the biggest surprise?
Jay: It has to be the evolution of Allen. I thought he would improve in his third year. I would not have guessed coming into the season, though, that he would end it as a legitimate MVP candidate.
Mike Katashuk asks: Are you and @WNYwatercooler ever going to agree on anything?
Jay: Shaq and Kobe were able to work things out, so there’s still hope for us.
Bob Rajczak asks: Rate the following bills: Tax bills, Bill Belichick. Bills Mafia. Billy Beer. Bill Gates. Billy the Kid. Buffalo Bills.
Jay: 7. Tax bills. Obviously. 6. Bill Belichick. (Muffled grumbling sounds). 5. Billy the Kid. Not a guy you wanted to come across. 4. Billy Beer. Never had it, but I’m betting it’s no Resurgence Brewing Co. 3. Bill Gates. 2. Buffalo Bills. A great season ended in disappointing fashion, but they are set up well for the future. 1. Bills Mafia. They’ve got some quirks, like jumping through tables, and I’d prefer if they cleaned up their garbage. For the most part, though, they are dedicated, loyal fans who love their team and their community. I can get behind that. Thanks for all the questions this week!