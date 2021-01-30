Bills Mailbag: Is Devin Singletary guaranteed to be back in 2021?

Jay: Wade is an option. He is allowed to play. I fully expect him to be a part of training camp. However, it’s a stretch to think that he will be the key to providing the type of boost that Beane is looking for. Wade’s story is great. He’s a world-class athlete. His teammates love him. Even with all of that being true, it’s hard to imagine him taking a regular turn in the backfield in 2021. Stranger things have happened, but it seems far more likely that the Bills look for a different upgrade at running back. Wade will get a chance, but it would be a massive surprise if he earned a meaningful role.

Jay: For those who missed it, Rudolph did a podcast recently where he was asked about taking on more of a blocking role recently as opposed to being an option in the passing game. This was his response: “You go back to the beginning of (the 2019) season and I’m like, ‘I can either get really good at the only thing I’m asked to do or I can complain about it and I can cause a scene (and) throw a fit. What’s going to be more productive for our team and for this organization?” The “throw a fit” part of that answer has been perceived by some to be a shot at Diggs, who made it clear he was not happy with his role in Minnesota’s offense. My question is: Can you blame him? Diggs proved in his first season with the Bills that he’s one of the three or four best receivers in the NFL (I’d put him up there with Green Bay’s Davante Adams, Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins) when given enough opportunities. His frustration with the Vikings is understandable. He thought he could be doing more – and he was right. However, I don’t blame Rudolph for being frustrated and disappointed in how Diggs handled things. If it ended up being a distraction that the whole team had to deal with, Rudolph has every right to be upset. In the end, both teams can be happy with how things worked out. The Bills got the No. 1 receiver their offense lacked, while the Vikings got a stud rookie receiver, some more draft capital and rid themselves of a disgruntled player. As Beane has said, the trade was a win-win.