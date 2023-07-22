Football is back.

The Buffalo Bills will report to training camp at St. John Fisher in Pittsford on Wednesday. Unlike last year, they won’t carry the weight of being preseason Super Bowl favorites, but plenty will still be expected. Let’s start there with this week’s Bills Mailbag …

Bill Mahoney asks: Last year, experts predicted the AFC West would cannibalize itself due to the high level of competition within the division. Instead, Kansas City won it easily. This year, experts are predicting something similar for the AFC East. Are the Bills facing legitimate contenders or paper tigers in the division?

Jay: Between those two choices, I’ll pick legitimate contenders. The Dolphins made the playoffs last season and gave the Bills all they could handle in the wild-card round without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. If he’s healthy, Miami should reasonably be viewed as a threat in the division. The acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes the same true for the Jets, who have a championship-caliber defense. The Patriots look to be the clear fourth team, but it’s not as if two games against them are additional bye weeks. The Bills are facing a supremely challenging schedule, and the strength of their division is a big part of that.

Luigi Mike Speranza asks: Do the Bills have a potential PR disaster looming this summer if Damar Hamlin doesn’t make the team? Can he be added to the practice squad? Any other options?

Jay: This is an interesting question. My opinion is Hamlin will want to be treated like any other player, meaning he’ll need to earn a spot on the 53-man roster the same way his teammates will. Given what he went through last season, however, it would be foolish to think that might not have some impact on the Bills’ thinking.

Hamlin’s story generated international attention, and the work he has done since then to encourage CPR training has been inspirational. Is that alone enough reason for the Bills to keep him on the roster? This might come across as cold and insensitive, but I don’t think it should be. We have to see what kind of shape Hamlin is in once training camp starts. It was good to see him participate in team drills during spring practices, but his workload will need to increase in the preseason.

With Jordan Poyer re-signed and Taylor Rapp added in free agency, safety is one of the Bills’ deepest positions. It’s possible Hamlin is competing for just one spot if we assume Poyer, Micah Hyde and Rapp are the top three. That means he’ll need to beat out Zayne Anderson, Dean Marlowe and Jared Mayden. If the Bills don’t think Hamlin is physically ready at the start of the season, he could start the year on injured reserve with a designation to return. He would be eligible for the practice squad if he were released and went unclaimed through waivers. It’s safe to assume the Bills will do right by Hamlin, but I anticipate they will evaluate him solely as a football player, which is what I think he would want.

Todd from Wilson asks: Will this be the year that the Bills add another name or two to the Wall of Fame, especially if Steve Tasker makes the Hall of Fame? If you’re Terry Pegula, would everyone who is on the Wall of Fame at Highmark Stadium be carried over to the new stadium, or do you think he might pass on O.J. Simpson?

Jay: There is no indication the team plans to add to the Wall of Fame this season. Full disclosure: I am a voting member of the Wall of Fame committee. For what it’s worth, Tasker is on the Wall of Fame, so his Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy does not seem as if would have an impact on what the Bills do with the Wall of Fame.

At this point, it seems as if the Bills are going to reimagine the Wall of Fame. The opening of the new stadium is a good time to do that. The question about how – or if – they’ll honor Simpson in any way is a good one. If the Wall of Fame as we know it ceases to exist and the team chooses another way to honor its top players, there does seem to be a way that Simpson could be “forgotten about.”

Greg Nichols asks: Are the Bills not going to give John Brown even a look for this season? He had one catch for 42 yards and a touchdown at the end of last season. He had 1,060 yards in 2019 and was Josh Allen’s go-go guy before Stefon Diggs arrived.

Jay: Brown is 33 years old, and it’s a young man’s game, especially for wide receivers who rely on their speed as their primary means of getting open. It’s always possible the Bills could give him a call early in training camp if a wide receiver were to suffer an injury, but short of that, it looks as if the team has turned the page. It’s worth noting the Bills weren’t alone in doing that last year. Brown was a street free agent before coming back to Buffalo. Bills fans should appreciate the big season Brown had in 2019. He was an important part of Allen’s maturation.

Buffalo Bob asks: I’ve been thinking about Micah Hyde and his neck injury last year. I know you are not a spine surgeon, but I would like your thoughts about his situation. Although he has been cleared to play, would you think there might be some degree of hesitancy on his part to tackle at 100%?

Jay: Until Hyde makes that first full-speed tackle, it’s natural there will be that hesitation. Hyde addressed that topic during the spring, when asked about the mental process of preparing for contact again after injury. “You’ve got to be crazy,” he said. “No, you know, I’m joking around, but I’m being kind of serious. To play this game each and every week, you got to be wired different. You’ve got to have a chip on your shoulder. So for me, almost getting back last year, but then having this whole offseason to prepare, I’m excited. I’m 32. What 32-year-old comes back after neck surgery and balls out? That’s what I’m trying to do. You’ve got to be wired a little different, but a lot of guys around here (are) like that.”

It’s scary any time a player suffers a neck injury, but Hyde sounds as ready as he can be to resume his career without restrictions.

GDW asks: Were you as surprised as I was that Boogie Basham did not attend Von Miller’s defensive line camp this year? As a player who certainly needs improvement in his game, possibly to even stay on the team, he could have used the advice of Miller and other star defensive linemen at the camp. He doesn’t appear to be taking his career very seriously, does he?

Jay: It’s a stretch to say Basham isn’t taking his career seriously because of not attending Miller’s camp. A scheduling conflict prevented him from being there this year, which is rather ambiguous, but it would be wrong to simply say that he should have been there without knowing the specific reason. It is fair to expect more from Basham, though. Spoiler alert: He shows up high on my list of “10 Bills with the most to prove in 2023.” That will appear in Sunday’s training camp preview section.

Andrew in Illinois asks: It seems the Bills have a ton of talent and only so many spots they can fill. Who do you think is a prime trade candidate in the near future?

Jay: Look along both lines. In the past, General Manager Brandon Beane has had success in getting draft pick compensation for players along the offensive line who otherwise would not have made the team. There looks to be that potential again this year. Beane also might look to move a defensive lineman, because that looks to be the deepest position on the team. One player to keep an eye on is Basham. The former second-round draft pick has not made a big contribution in his first two seasons, but he’s young enough – and cheap enough — that another team might decide they can get more out of him. If Basham can’t move up the depth chart during training camp, perhaps Beane decides to recoup any value he can.

John G. asks: After seeing a team trade their 2030 first-round pick during the recent NBA draft, do you know the rules for NFL teams and their ability to use future picks in trades?

Jay: Teams are able to trade their future picks for the next three draft cycles, so that currently means the years 2024, 2025 and 2026. Compensatory picks, which are given when teams have net free agent losses, used to be prohibited from being traded, but that is no longer the case.

Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or via email to jskurski@buffnews.com.