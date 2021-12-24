Bills Mailbag: Is Cole Beasley a distraction in the locker room?

Bill Ryan asks: I have two questions. The first starts with the location of the stadium. I think the downtown location should be a natural selection, where it would rejuvenate the area and clean up some of the vacant buildings and land that have been sitting there for years. However, my question is why is it destined to be in a location within Erie County? If we are going to put in an open-air stadium, why is it located in the Snowbelt? My idea would be to locate it north of the Pembroke exit on the Thruway, a bit west of Oakfield. Several advantages come with this, mainly, much better weather. Secondly, we would offer better access to fans from Rochester and Syracuse, where we need them to support the fan base. Time-wise, I don’t think it would add much travel time to a Canadian fan, either. Second question is about Jake Fromm. I was sorry to see him go without getting the opportunity to see his ability. I thought Josh Allen and Fromm would have been a dynamic duo. Do the Bills get any compensation for losing him? And if so, is it based on his time played with his new team (the Giants)? Once the Giants get back to full strength with their quarterbacks, and he may be sent back to the practice squad, can the Bills grab him back?