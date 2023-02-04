Welcome to a football-free weekend (unless you count the Pro Bowl flag football games).

The Bills Mailbag never stops though, so let’s get right to your questions …

Phil asks: I’ve read the Bills are already over the new salary cap. I also read it is going to cost the Bills more than $7 million to sign their upcoming new draft choices. With this in mind, do you think there is any way the Bills can keep Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White and Tremaine Edmunds? If they can’t keep all three, who do you feel is the most important to sign? Also, I think the reason Patrick Mahomes did so well throwing the football against the Bengals is he had so much time in the pocket. That wasn’t the case for Josh Allen. He was harassed most of the game with little time to throw. I know you feel the Bills should use the draft to improve their offensive line, but do you have any idea if they are going to do so?

NFL sets 2023 salary cap at record $224.8 million. Here's what that means for the Bills The Bills and the NFL’s other 31 teams gained spending flexibility Monday when the league set the 2023 salary cap at a record $224.8 million.

Jay: Regarding the rookie contracts, keep in mind that in the offseason, only the top 51 players on the roster count against the salary cap, so the amount needed for the rookie class will not be that much. Once the regular season starts, all contracts – including players on the practice squad and injured reserve – count against the cap.

Regarding your second point, of those three players, White is already signed for next season, so the only way the Bills wouldn’t keep him is if they decided to release him for savings under the salary cap. I’d consider that unlikely, although it’s possible the Bills restructure White’s contract by converting some of his scheduled $8.6 million base salary to a signing bonus, which would then be spread out over the remaining three years of his deal.

After that, when it comes to Poyer and Edmunds, I’d keep Edmunds, with the main reason being age. Edmunds is entering his age-25 season, while Poyer will be 32 at the start of next year. Poyer has been an absolute warrior for the Bills, but injuries caught up to him in 2022, and there has to be some long-term concern about that from the organization. Both players are team captains and respected leaders who, in a perfect world, would return. The realities of the salary cap, however, make that unlikely.

As for your last question, I have no idea if General Manager Brandon Beane will take my advice and upgrade the offensive line. Doing so in the draft requires a player Beane and his staff like being available at the time the Bills pick. I will say, however, that I’m sure it’s not lost on Beane the investments the Chiefs and Bengals – the Bills’ biggest competition in the AFC – have made to their respective lines. Protecting Allen as much as possible should be priority No. 1 for the organization.

John Jarzynski asks: Their record aside, did the Bills regress this year?

Jay: No. They won more games in the regular season than they did in 2021 despite numerous obstacles. They finished second in the league in points scored and yards gained in 2022, a year after finishing third and fifth, respectively, in those categories. The defense, which led the league in points and yards allowed in 2021, did take a slight step back in 2022, finishing second and sixth in those categories in 2022. Still, that’s very, very good. Additionally, the special teams finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Statistically, against a much harder schedule, they were a better team, and that’s before taking into account all the adversity they faced.

Now, I get it, the last game is going to leave a very sour taste until the 2023 season starts, for good reason. The Bills played probably their worst game of the past three seasons in a huge spot. That’s not easily forgotten. It’s what they do from here that counts, though. This is a massive offseason for Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.

Liz Wolasz asks: A lot is being said about Stefon Diggs’ outburst at the end of the Cincinnati game and a tale of history repeating itself – his exit from the Vikings! Is this scenario just smoke and mirrors? With all that has transpired this season with this team, it appears that a lot of unraveling is going on. Your thoughts?

Jay: I wouldn’t worry about it, Liz. Everyone in the organization who has been asked about it – Beane, McDermott, Allen – have all said that they love Diggs’ competitiveness. None sounded bothered in the slightest. The reality is, the Bills signed Diggs to a long-term extension less than a year ago. He’s going to be here, so it’s up to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Allen to figure out ways to properly utilize him. He is one of the game’s best receivers.

Analysis: Bills' vulnerability vs. blitz put sour end on Josh Allen's big season As the Bills found out in their playoff loss to the Bengals, there was a limit to Allen’s success under pressure. When blitzed, Allen still produced big numbers, a ton of yards and touchdowns. But he was not an efficient quarterback overall when the defense brought extra rushers.

Ed Helinski asks: When a team like Buffalo is in need of cap relief, are contract restructurings and money shifting from salary to signing bonus actual dollars being moved? Or is just creative and approved NFL paper maneuvers? How long did it take you to understand all this creative football hocus pocus?

Jay: Let’s take the example above of White’s contract, which runs through the 2025 season. White is scheduled to count $16.2 million against the salary cap in 2023. That includes a base salary of $8.6 million. If the Bills reduce that to, say, $2 million, they can convert $6.2 million to a signing bonus. White would receive that money as soon as he signs the contract, which is one of the reasons players have no problem with this type of contract restructuring. That $6.2 million is then prorated over the remaining three years of the contract, meaning $2.07 million is added to each of the three years. In 2023, that would result in a cap savings of about $4.13 million. Of course, the tradeoff is that White’s cap figure increases in the last two years of his contract, to roughly $18.7 million and $18.8 million in the final two years of his contract. If he were to be released before the 2025 season, the Bills would also be left with more “dead money” on their cap – which is money already paid to players who are no longer on the roster. Understandably, teams want to carry as little dead money as possible.

As for understanding all these maneuvers, I’m still learning, although I do have a pretty good feel for them that gets better each year. The details can, at times, be unnecessarily complicated.

Jeff Miller asks: “There was no real energy, juice, no momentum,” Matt Milano said after the loss to the Bengals. “Usually, we’ll get a stop. Offense will score. Or offense will score, defense will make a turnover, something to make a change of momentum. There was none of that this week.” That’s exactly what I was seeing and feeling as the game went on. They didn’t have anything inside of them so to speak. Yourself? About when did the spectators feel the game was over? In your report card, under coaching, you stated “It is ultra-concerning that the Bills’ last two playoff losses fall largely on McDermott’s shoulders.” Could you expound on that? Do you feel there should be some coaching changes? No, I’m not alluding to McDermott.

Jay: There is no question the Bills looked flat. Is that because they hit the emotional wall? We can’t rule out that possibility. Of course, it’s also possible the team just responded poorly to getting punched in the mouth early by the Bengals. The Bills simply lacked any kind of counterpunch. It felt to me like fans knew it was over when the Bills punted on fourth-and-2 from their own 20-yard line in the waning seconds of the third quarter. I can’t say I blame them. That felt like a give-up move – and that leads me to my criticism of McDermott. For all the strides he’s made in terms of aggressiveness in the regular season, that seems to get lost in the playoffs.

Plenty has been written and said about the future of both of his coordinators, but it’s easy to make a case that neither should be replaced. See the Bills’ offensive stats above in Dorsey’s first season, and let’s not forget that it’s ultimately McDermott’s defense. I’m not advocating for coaching changes as much as I am a more aggressive approach. That can be true for both game situations such as when to go for it on fourth down, as well as playcalling.

Joe Ciminelli asks: The elbow injury that Brock Purdy sustained sure looks like what happened to Josh Allen. Purdy is going to have surgery and be out for six months. Allen is golfing at Pebble Beach. I know you are not a doctor, but do you have any comments?

Jay: Absent any new information, Joe, there is nothing to see here. Allen said he won’t need surgery. McDermott and Beane seconded (and thirded?) that. It seems pretty clear that if golfing was going to put Allen’s elbow at any more risk, he wouldn’t be doing it. I know teams do their best to keep pertinent injury information as confidential as possible, but in this case, it seems like what has been reported about Allen – that he sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow – is what happened.

Michael Preziuso asks: The Bills play a nickel defense. They have drafted and acquired players to fit that scheme. Due to injuries, this defense was not allowed to be proficient. Why didn't we change the defense? Not having the talented defensive backs active to make this scheme work and not changing it up does not make sense. The Bills only use two linebackers. Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds defend from the center to the sidelines. They have both been Pro Bowl players. How good would these two be if they played in a normal 4-3? How much better would the defensive line be in a normal NFL defense?

Jay: Respectfully, Mike, I’ll disagree here. The Bills’ nickel cornerback is Taron Johnson. He wasn’t hurt much this season, so the other injuries in the secondary really don’t apply. The Bills were going to be forced to play backups because of those injuries, and changing to a 4-3 scheme means taking Johnson off the field. That is something McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have shown they’re reluctant to do. The Bills believe they are at their best defensively with Johnson on the field. They believe in him as a tackler, and feel as if the benefit of a fifth defensive back when it comes to defending the pass outweighs what the team might give up in run defense by not having a third linebacker on the field. Put it another way – would you rather have Johnson or A.J. Klein on the field? The Bills’ answer to that question the last two seasons has overwhelmingly been Johnson. I don’t think having another linebacker on the field would dramatically change things for either Milano or Edmunds, either.

Bruce Kloc asks: My wife and I enjoy reading the Mailbag every week. We know the schedule for each season is determined by a set formula and that there are no nefarious attempts at NFL headquarters or the networks to undermine the Bills because we're a small market. However, it seems that we have an extraordinarily difficult schedule next year, especially with Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Kansas City (of course) all on the road. Throw in the Chargers for good measure. Has any analysis been done yet about who in the AFC has the toughest-to-weakest 2023 schedules based solely on 2022 results? If so, what's your opinion about how the home/away opponents may affect the ranking? Go Bills. Go Sabres. Thanks.

Jay: According to the website EDSfootball.com, the Philadelphia Eagles have the toughest strength of schedule in 2023. The Bills rank No. 7. Teams from the NFC East and AFC East make up the top eight spots, which isn’t a big surprise because those divisions play each other, and each division was strong in 2022. Strength of schedule only factors in the won-lost record of teams, so it does not account for those games that you mentioned for the Bills being on the road. You’re right that increases the challenge for Buffalo. The Eagles, Bengals and Chiefs were three of the four remaining teams in the NFL, and they went a combined 20-4 at home in the regular season.

Brenda Alesii asks: I thought it was interesting when Sean McDermott cited the specific incidence of calf injuries among several players on defense. Did you view that comment as his dissatisfaction with the team’s trainers/athletic staff? Seemed like there were so many injuries in general this season. Among the possible changes for the next season, do you think the Bills will revamp that department?

Jay: Quite the opposite, Brenda. I chalk this up to simple bad luck. Over the past couple of years, the Bills have been one of the healthiest teams in the league. That’s partially because of the investments they’ve made in a state-of-the-art performance center, partially because of the work of the athletic training staff and sports science department and partially because of good luck. This season, that ran out. The Bills simply couldn’t catch a break with injuries, but the two most impactful – to Micah Hyde and Von Miller – couldn’t have been avoided. I believe the team has complete confidence in its athletic trainers and doctors – as it should.

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, I’m still catching up on all the questions from the end of the season. Those that still apply will be in future editions of the Mailbag. Your patience is appreciated. Questions can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter, @JaySkurski.