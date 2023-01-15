Bills Mailbag: If Ken Dorsey leaves for a head coaching job, who's up next as offensive coordinator?

Welcome to a postseason edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to tackling your questions …

Ken R. asks: So after the playoffs, there may be a good chance of Ken Dorsey being interviewed by the Panthers. Have you heard any rumblings of coordinators from the Chiefs or Bengals possibly being grabbed by other teams? Are there any possible quarterback coaches as a coordinator prospect? How about Frank Reich?

Jay: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed for several head-coaching jobs the past few offseasons, and has already interviewed with the Colts while the Chiefs had the bye week and the Broncos have requested mission to interview him. He figures to have other opportunities beyond those as well. If Dorsey were to leave, Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady would figure to at least be considered for the offensive coordinator job. Brady has experience in that position from his time in Carolina, and Josh Allen has spoken fondly of the job Brady has done this season. Reich figures to be back in the NFL next season as an offensive coordinator somewhere. If the Bills did look outside the organization, he would be an intriguing candidate.

Krista asks: I have some wide receiver-related questions. I haven’t found Gabe Davis or Isaiah McKenzie to be reliable or consistent in production. Outside of an injury, do you see either being inactive? Do you see John Brown and Cole Beasley getting more playing time? If the Bills win and Jamison Crowder is available next week, do you see him playing? Whose spot would he take? Will Jake Kumerow be returning for the playoffs?

Jay: McKenzie might be inactive this week, but it would be related to the hamstring injury he suffered during the practice week. He’s officially listed as questionable. There is no chance of Davis being inactive. The Bills ask him to do a lot, and even though he has dealt with some inconsistency, he is very firmly established as the No. 2 receiver on the roster. With Beasley being added to the 53-man roster, I do expect him to play a bigger role in the postseason. The Bills would have to release someone from the 53-man roster to add Crowder back. That feels unlikely before the divisional round, given how much time he’s missed. The Bills still have not started Kumerow’s practice window, so I don’t expect him to return any time soon.

Ed Helinski asks: How’s this for putting the band back together for the Miami playoff game – Cole Beasley, John Brown, Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie as the wide receivers? Do Brown and Beasley have enough left in the tank? Is Davis going to break out of his funk? Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this.

Jay: As mentioned above, McKenzie’s availability because of a hamstring injury is in question. Otherwise, that grouping certainly looks possible, Ed. Brown showed the ability to go get the ball last week against the Patriots. It will be interesting to see what the Bills get from Beasley in the playoffs. He had just two catches for 18 yards in the two full games he played during the regular season, but has now had time to get in “football shape” and should be more involved Sunday. As for Davis, I mentioned him in Saturday’s roundtable as the offensive player I need to see step up. If defenses key on Diggs – and why wouldn’t they? – Davis has to win his matchup more often. Last week against New England, he finished with just three catches on 10 targets. That has to get better. We’ve seen him raise his game before in the playoffs, so I do expect him to be a big part of the Bills’ offense, starting against Miami.

William Pidgeon asks: Why do the Bills play at Kansas City again next season?

Jay: William, you're one of many who wonder about this. The NFL uses a rotating schedule that guarantees every team plays every other team at least once home and away every eight years. In 2020, the rotation called for AFC East teams to play AFC West teams. The Bills played Kansas City and the Chargers at home, Vegas and Denver on the road. So in 2023, AFC East teams play AFC West teams again, and the Bills travel to the Chiefs and Chargers this time. Every season, teams play one team from the other two divisions in the AFC – not your rotation division – based on the standings the year before. This is done on a two-year rotating basis. So in 2018 and 2019, the Bills played AFC West teams at home (which turned out to be the Chargers and Broncos). In 2021 and 2022, the Bills played the AFC West team on the road, which turned out to be Kansas City both times. The Bills play the AFC South same-place finisher at home in 2022 and 2023 (Tennessee and Jacksonville). In 2024-2025, the Bills should play the same place-finisher in the AFC West at home.

Josh M. asks: Ike Boettger played some offensive and special teams snaps in the Chicago game, but was inactive against Cincinnati and New England. I haven’t seen his name on the injury report. Why isn’t he playing?

Jay: With no injuries on the offensive line right now, it comes down to a coaching decision. Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey must feel there are better options ahead of Boettger on the depth chart. There are tough decisions to make every week on who will be part of the game-day roster, and sitting Boettger is one of them.

Mike Kirkland asks: If the Bills are to make a deep run in the playoffs and have a shot to win it all, you have to hope Sean McDermott will be 100% aggressive and not try to trade touchdowns for field goals like he did on fourth-and-3 in the red zone in the Cincinnati game. I know it was early in the game, so I’m trying not to overreact to one call, but the attitude needs to be zero hesitation in those situations. We’ve got Josh Allen and there are no tomorrows. Thoughts?

Jay: You nailed it, Mike. Field goals aren’t going to beat Patrick Mahomes and they’re not going to beat Joe Burrow, either. This is one area I feel like McDermott has grown a good deal in as a head coach, but to your point, it was slightly concerning to see him kick in the game against the Bengals, especially considering how easy Cincinnati’s offense made it look on its first drive of the game. I wouldn’t be surprised if McDermott learned from that. I think he’ll make the right call in the playoffs when a similar situation arises.

Jeff Rochwarger asks: In Jim Kubiak’s column this week, he states: “Bill Belichick’s plan was based around the idea that he wasn’t going allow Josh Allen to scramble for any big plays. This meant more zone coverages and pass-rush schemes designed to push Allen to the left side of the field.” The result was one of Allen’s lowest rushing totals for the year and he was basically contained except, of course, for the incredible pass and catch to John Brown. If they are to play Kansas City for the conference championship, do you think that is the way to defend Patrick Mahomes?

Jay: The Bills still have a lot of work left before they start worrying about that, but the best way to defend Mahomes is probably to copy what the Bengals did in last year’s AFC championship game. Cincinnati mixed up its coverages and rushers to try to give Mahomes as many different looks as possible. They also frequently used a spy on him. Mahomes has hurt the Bills on the ground in the past, so should those two teams meet again, it’s possible defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier goes with some variation of that game plan.

Jeff Miller asks: Last week, you gave us your heartfelt feelings on being at the stadium. Having Damar Hamlin on the road to recovery obviously gave our entire community a whole new outlook. Watching on TV this week, you could feel the electricity, even before the game. After the kickoff run back, it was indescribable. It had to be twofold or more at the stadium. Tell us. If there’s room for a football question, what does it mean to be a team captain? Is there more than the deserved respect that it shows? During last week it was mentioned that they stepped up and did their part.

Jay: As writers, we often say we’re rooting for the best story. There is no doubt Hines’ opening touchdown provided that. There was a collective laugh in the press box and a lot of people saying, “You can’t make this up.” For our jobs, it was too good to be true. As for the captains, their primary responsibility is to communicate messages from the head coach to the rest of the team and vice versa. It’s not always possible for McDermott to meet with the 70-plus players the Bills have on the active roster, practice squad and injured reserve.

Joe from G.I. asks: I was at the New England game and have to admit I was a little underwhelmed by the tribute to the first responders and the pregame mention of Damar Hamlin. I know other people who feel the same way. Just wondering, since Damar was well enough to watch the game from a chair in his room in Cincinnati, and to FaceTime with the guys in the locker room after the game, why do you think the Bills didn't put him live (or even taped) on the Jumbotron for a few seconds before the game? The place would've really gone nuts.

Jay: It’s possible that Hamlin didn’t feel up to it, or maybe he just didn’t want to. Given what he’s been through, that’s understandable. I thought the recognition of the medical staff was nice. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them were a bit sheepish about being the center of attentions – even if it was so well-deserved. With Hamlin now home, perhaps he makes an appearance at some point in the postseason.

Peter Maras asks: My wife and I were so relieved to see the remarkable progress Damar Hamlin made in recovering from the cardiac arrest he suffered during the Bills–Bengals game last week. It is a testament to the medical care he received as well as the prayers that were offered on his behalf! I’ve heard of cases where a chest impact at a “perfect” point in time could cause a cardiac arrest, particularly with youth sports. I don’t think that it’s been determined if that was what happened to Damar, but I wonder if there is any protective equipment or padding that might help prevent an incident of this type in the future. Are you aware of anything that has been developed for that purpose? Go Bills!

Jay: What you’re referring to is commotio cordis, which is defined by the American Heart Association as “a phenomenon in which a sudden blunt impact to the chest causes sudden death in the absence of cardiac damage.” According to the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut, “commotio cordis is seen mostly in athletes between the ages of 8 and 18 who are partaking in sports with projectiles such as baseballs, hockey pucks, or lacrosse balls. These projectiles can strike the athletes in the middle of the chest with a low impact but enough to cause the heart to enter an arrhythmia. … Without immediate CPR and defibrillation the prognosis of commotio cordis is not very good. This condition is extremely dangerous with rare survival.”

You are correct, Peter, that it has not been established that commotio cordis is what happened to Hamlin. If that is the eventual determination, it underscores just how incredible the response was from the athletic trainers and emergency medical personnel.

Research and product development has been done on chest protectors for catchers in baseball and goaltenders in lacrosse and hockey.

Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter, @JaySkurski.