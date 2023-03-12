Welcome to free agency! The Buffalo Bills aren’t expected to be big players during the NFL’s annual spending spree, meaning it could be more about the players they lose instead of gain over the coming days. With that, let’s get right to this week’s Bills Mailbag …

John Jarzynski asks: Beside the fact that Aaron Rodgers is a “deep thinker" while the rest of us are mere mortals, how does his potential of joining the Jets affect the AFC East?

Jay: It means the Jets' goal for 2023 should be to make the playoffs, but I would still consider the Bills the favorites to win the division. Rodgers took over as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008. Excluding two seasons in which he was injured and played less than than 10 games, his 3,695 passing yards last year were the fewest he’s thrown for in a single season. Additionally, his touchdown passes (26) and interceptions (12) were the second fewest and second most he’s thrown in a season, respectively. The point is, Rodgers, 39, regressed rather significantly last season. He’s not completely washed up, and if he’s healthy in 2023, he’s still better than what the Jets had at quarterback, but he’s not prime-level Rodgers anymore, either.

Phil from Long Island asks: Tremaine Edwards and Matt Milano as a duo are said to be among the league's best at pass coverage, and Taron Johnson is heralded for his ability covering the slot, yet short-area pass defense has been exposed as a liability (witness the Cincinnati playoff game, but really, all season long.) Where is the disconnect, and what is the fix for Sean McDermott, the likely new defensive signal caller?

Jay: Perception and reality are a bit different here, Phil. According to the NFL’s official stats, the Bills had a top-five defense in the regular season against short passes to the middle of the field and the left of the field. Over the middle, the Bills faced 92 passes (24th in the NFL), allowing an average gain of 6.13 yards on those plays that ranked third. They faced 212 passes to the short right of the field (third most) and allowed an average gain of 5.07 yards, which ranked fifth. The short-left area of the defense wasn’t as good, as the Bills faced 172 plays (16th in the league) and allowed an average of 6.2 yards, which ranked 22nd. Perhaps those plays are the ones you are remembering, Phil.

GM for a Day: Complete road map for the Buffalo Bills' offseason Stepping into Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s shoes this year, even for a mock exercise such as this, is tough work. Here's what Jay Skurski would do if he were GM for a day.

I know the third-down play against the Bengals in which the Bills played soft coverage, leading to an easy completion and conversion has received a ton of run on social media and been used as an example to point out a flaw in the scheme. I also understand, however, the season stats tell a slightly different story, so we have to focus on the entire body of work, and not just one massively disappointing loss. That’s not to excuse what happened against Cincinnati, because the defense has to get better.

I think the organization knows that, too, which is why we shouldn’t be entirely surprised by defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepping away. Even so, I wouldn’t expect some massive philosophical shift. It’s always been McDermott’s defense, after all. Keep in mind, too, that Tre’Davious White should be 100% at the start of 2023, which could help in this area, too.

Sam Ruggerio asks: Jay, one name I haven’t seen you guys mention is Trey Palmer, a wide receiver from Nebraska. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he has the size we need, but he also ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, so he’s been known to run by secondaries! They are projecting him in the fourth round, so he may be a hidden gem. What do you think?

Jay: Palmer’s combine measurements weren’t quite as big as you mentioned, Sam, which sometimes happened. His official height and weight is listed at 6 foot, 192. His speed, however, was actually a tick faster, a blazing 4.33 seconds. That’s an element the Bills should want to add more of to their offense, so if Palmer is available in the middle rounds, he’s an intriguing prospect. We’ll have a clearer understanding of the Bills’ need at wide receiver heading into the draft after free agency. If the Bills don’t make a significant investment in the position there, it increases the likelihood of using a premium draft pick.

Gerry in Lewiston asks: He we go!! Free agency. You ready? I can’t be the only one that doesn’t know the answer to this, so with a guaranteed contract, if Lamar Jackson (should he receive one) or Deshaun Watson tears up their knee to a point where they no longer can play at a high level, does that money still count on the salary cap if no longer in the NFL? Also, you get a closer view than us, is Terrel Bernard a viable replacement for Tremaine Edmunds if he leaves in free agency?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Jay: Every penny of Watson’s contract is fully guaranteed. That includes for injury, so yes, even if he were to suffer a career-ending injury, that money has to be accounted for on the Browns’ cap. Fun with numbers: If the Browns released Watson tomorrow, they would have a cap charge of $219.8 million, known as “dead money.” Personally, I’d love to see that for the humor alone.

As for Bernard, my view isn’t much closer than yours, Gerry. We don’t get to see the team portion of practice after the regular season begins, and given that Bernard’s time on defense last season was so limited, that’s where much of the coaching staff’s evaluation of him as a player took place.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said at the NFL scouting combine that Bernard can play middle linebacker, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the team views him as a potential replacement for Edmunds. That would be a big projection at an important position. If I were in charge, I’d be in the market for a veteran stopgap to replace Edmunds, should he leave as a free agent, rather than rely on the unproven Bernard.

Don Pautler asks: Do the Bills not scout certain players because they have no chance of drafting them? For example, the Bills have their franchise quarterback in Josh Allen signed for the foreseeable future. So how much effort do they spend scouting someone like C.J. Stroud of Ohio State? He is projected to go in the first five picks, so the Bills have no chance of drafting him and probably would not be interested in drafting him even if they had a high draft pick because of who they have on their roster. Do they spend any time on scouting him so they know his abilities if he is drafted by a future opponent (say the Jets)?

Jay: Good question. Stroud, or any of the quarterbacks expected to be chosen in the top 10, are certainly on the Bills’ radar. The Bills conduct mock drafts to try to have a sense of who might be available when their turn comes up. As such, they know the quarterbacks in the class, but you’re right in assuming they probably aren’t doing deep scouting reports on them since they have basically zero chance of: 1. Falling to the Bills and; 2. Actually being chosen by the Bills if they did.

Jeff Miller asks: When a reporter is “stuck” with an out-of-town assignment such as the combine, owners’ meetings, etc., how much off time is there to be a tourist? Or maybe this is a subject that isn’t talked about out loud. Ha ha, wink wink. If a running back is drafted early with expectations to be a starter, is Devin Singletary gone?

Free agency preview: If Tremaine Edmunds moves on, where to look at linebacker? If Edmunds walks, the Bills could be reluctant to spend at a premium on a player who will have to acclimate himself to the defense.

Jay: For a normal Sunday game, I usually travel on Saturday, which is one of my days off during football season. So, depending on the city, there is time Saturday afternoon and/or evening to do tourist-related activities. Getting to see other cities is definitely a part of the job I enjoy. As most of you know, I’m a big golfer, so sometimes that’s on the agenda if time allows the day before the game. At the combine, a big part of the week is networking. That occurs at dinners, and later drinks. Indianapolis is a great restaurant city and the downtown area is walkable, so it’s not uncommon to run into coaches, general managers, scouts and agents while out and about.

As for Singletary, we’ll know about his status way before the draft. James Cook looks ready to assume the role of No. 1 running back, so I’d be surprised if Singletary returns. The Bills would then have an opening at the position, but I would expect them to try to address that in free agency instead of pouring another high pick into the position. General Manager Brandon Beane has used two third-round picks (Singletary, Zack Moss) and one second-round pick (Cook) on running backs.

Ed Helinski asks: With free agency starting only days away and the need to be cap compliant, please gaze into your crystal ball, dust off the ouija board and tarot cards, check with your NFL sources and a few psychic mediums, make some educated guesses and maybe rely on your gut as to what will be some of the Bills’ next moves in player subtractions, additions and contract modifications.

So what do you come up with?

Jay: Thanks for the question, Ed. Self promotion time: I’m going to direct you to my annual “GM for a Day” column in Sunday’s edition. That contains more than 3,700 words on that very topic. Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or by email to jskurski@buffnews.com. Enjoy the start of free agency!