Bills Mailbag: How will the team fare in the all-important next four games?

Jay: Brandon Beane got into some trouble during the offseason when he answered a hypothetical question similar to this. Beane, if you remember, said that if releasing an unvaccinated player meant the Bills would be able loosen Covid-related restrictions because it got them to a certain threshold of vaccinated players, he’d do that. The league then spoke with Beane to communicate that a player’s vaccination status could not be the sole reason he makes or gets cut from a team. The problem for the league has always been, though, Beane simply verbalized a decision that the league would never be able to prove. Turnover at the bottom of the roster is common throughout the NFL, and there is no way for the league to prove the true motivation for those transactions. As we’ve seen, if a player is good enough, a team will keep him regardless of vaccination status. Beane told me earlier this month the team has between five and 10 unvaccinated players. That’s true because in each case, the Bills have determined those players are worth keeping on the roster. Surely, they’ve weighed the option of cutting those players, and determined doing so would make them a worse team. So, no, I don’t see much changing next year. Those players who aren’t entirely sure of their status on the team should get vaccinated, if for no reason other than increased job security. Also, keep in mind that players ending up on the Covid list does not necessarily mean they are unvaccinated. Breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals testing positive can happen.