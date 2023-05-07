It’s been an exciting week for Bills fans. The NFL draft is annually one of the best weekends in sports, and that was followed by the news that the team’s new stadium is officially a go, with construction beginning immediately.

The week ahead also promises to be a busy one, with the NFL schedule expected to be unveiled Thursday and the start of rookie minicamp Friday. Until then, let’s get to your questions for this week’s Bills Mailbag …

Gerry asks: Well, the draft has come and gone. I, for one, can’t believe how well they did with the limited amount of picks. I was surprised when they picked a tight end No. 1 until I dug deeper. Dalton Kincaid played mostly in the slot in college. I hope that’s what their plan is for him. Sean McDermott doesn’t like to play rookies unless forced by injuries. O’Cyrus Torrence should be able to upgrade the weakest link in the offensive line, yet after reading that Voice of the Fan article by Pete Rosen, “In the Driver's Seat or On the Hot Seat?” it reminded me of my feelings as last season went on. McDermott once said of Ken Dorsey: “everyone has a first year.” What’s your opinion? Was it a predetermined bad year because of the injuries, or did Dorsey shrink to the occasion? Or a little of both?

Jay: I’ll respectfully disagree with the idea that it was a bad year for the offense. They finished second overall in points and yards! Now, that doesn’t mean the offense always passed the eyeball test. There were series, quarters or even halves in which things looked out of sorts far too often. Scoring 10 points in a home playoff loss solidified the offense needed some reinforcements, and that’s what Bills GM Brandon Beane has done. Every offensive position – offensive line, wide receiver, tight end and running back – has been significantly rebuilt. It’s on Dorsey to assemble the new parts into a finely tuned machine. The addition of Kincaid is perhaps the biggest part of the offensive equation. How he’s deployed from the slot and what he can add as a rookie will be big for the group.

John G. asks: Now that the dust has settled from the draft, I am impressed with the signings of veterans Latavius Murray and Poona Ford. As important as the draft picks are for the future, acquiring depth players is critical to having a well-rounded squad to weather the grind of the long season. Do you see any more signings to come – perhaps at linebacker?

Jay: At the moment, no, I don’t see that happening. The top remaining inside linebacker is probably Deion Jones, who played last season for the Cleveland Browns. He doesn’t move the needle much for me. It’s possible there is some more activity in free agency after June 1. That date is significant because teams can split the “dead money” on players who are released over two seasons, in this case 2023 and 2024.

John asks: First, the Bills broke the playoff drought, then became one of the upcoming teams to watch. Last year, they were favored to win it all, but were embarrassed by the Bengals. I question if this team has the mental toughness to overcome this. Do you think the veteran leadership in place is good enough to finally get the team over the hump? Also, wondering in this age of specialization if a head coach can truly also be an effective coordinator. Sean McDermott is not my first choice of current coaches who could pull this off.

Jay: Veteran leadership is not a problem. Von Miller has won a pair of Super Bowls. Josh Allen has grown into a leader. The duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer could call the defense in their sleep. You can go through just about every position on the roster, and there is an experienced veteran in the meeting room. As for coaches who call plays, the easiest example to point to in making the case that it can be done is Andy Reid in Kansas City, who just so happens to be McDermott’s mentor. Of course, just because Reid has succeeded with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback doesn’t automatically mean this move will work for the Bills. McDermott is putting the pressure on himself to keep the defense playing at an elite level while also managing the other responsibilities of a head coach.

John asks: Matt Patricia was hired as a senior defensive assistant by the Eagles. Should the Bills be looking to do something similar now that McDermott is also filling the defensive coordinator role? I wouldn’t want Patricia, but perhaps an experienced former defensive coordinator would be helpful to have on board. Not filling the defensive coordinator role, but as a resource to help shoulder the burden in case McDermott finds the dual roles harder than anticipated. Your thoughts?

Jay: The Bills actually did that in February, hiring Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant. Holcomb served as the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator in 2018 and last year was the Carolina Panthers’ interim defensive coordinator after Matt Rhule was fired. That was Holcomb’s second stint with the Panthers. The first overlapped with McDermott from 2013-17. Holcomb should fill the type of role you’ve described, John.

Ed Helinski asks: In today’s pro football landscape, do the Bills and other NFL clubs scout or pay attention to XFL, USFL and CFL players? Might there be any hidden gems in these leagues in which their college and pro scouting reports were incorrect or should be amended? And in your opinion, might the Bills sign any of these players to fill out their 90-man training camp roster or will it be filled out by draft picks, undrafted players and the next wave of free agents?

Harry Kozlowski asks: Do the Bills, or any other NFL teams, scout the XFL and USFL? What do NFL personnel people think of these leagues? I read last year 51 USFL players were invited to NFL camps. Most were cut but a handful made practice squads. And one, kick returner Kavontae Turpin of the Cowboys, last year's USFL Player of the Year, made it. Quarterback PJ Walker and tight end Donald Parham are 2020 XFL alums.

Jay: The Bills and every other NFL team scout these leagues. On Friday, the XFL announced 19 of its players had been invited for NFL tryouts, although none of those announced invitations were sent by the Bills. Nevertheless, that many players having tryouts shows NFL personnel departments are well aware of what is going on in these spring leagues. To answer Ed’s question, I’d expect that of the Bills’ remaining 12 roster spots will be filled by rookie undrafted free agents. That class is expected to be announced before the start of rookie minicamp next weekend. Beane might keep a spot or two open for any other veteran free agent he might want to bring in.

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter to @JaySkurski.