Bills Mailbag: How Von Miller's contract practically guarantees he'll be in Buffalo at least two more years

Welcome to this week's Bills Mailbag. Let's get right to your questions ...

Ken R. asks: Since Von Miller will be out the rest of this year and almost all of next, how much of his contract is guaranteed? Anything covering injury? Cap considerations?

Jay: Miller’s six-year contract contains a maximum possible value of $120 million. It includes $45 million fully guaranteed at signing – his $18.525 million signing bonus; his base salaries in 2022 and 2023 of $1.12 million and $1.3 million, respectively; his 2023 roster bonus of $13.345 million; and $10.71 million of his 2024 base salary. Miller’s cap hit next season is scheduled to be $18.705 million. Once next regular season starts, Miller will count against the salary cap, just like all players on the active roster, injured reserve and practice squad do. The remainder of Miller’s 2024 base salary guarantees in March 2024. That’s why Miller’s contract is best viewed as “three years, then we’ll see.” There is no guaranteed money on his deal starting with the 2025 season.

Bob Rusinko asks: It seems like dropped passes are and have been a problem, including four against against the Patriots. Could this be part of the decision to sign John Brown and look into Odell Beckham Jr.? Do you have the stats on Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, and Dawson Knox on year-to-date drops? Would you conclude that Josh Allen’s last-play long bomb to Davis in the Jets’ game was also a drop?

Jay: Keeping in mind that drops are somewhat of a subjective stat, here is how many analytics website Pro Football Focus has assigned to those you mentioned: Diggs 8, Davis 5, McKenzie 2, Knox 2. By percentage of on-target passes, it breaks down like this: Diggs 8.1%, Davis 12.5%, McKenzie 5.4%, Knox 5.7%. I suspect those numbers for Diggs are a bit higher than people might expect, and those numbers for McKenzie and Knox are a bit better than people might expect. As a team, the Bills have 24 drops.

Here are how the other three teams in the AFC East compare: New Yorks Jets 17, New England Patriots 9, Miami Dolphins 24. The Bills have attempted 450 passes, followed by the Jets (432), Miami (430) and New England (368). To compare those numbers to one more team, the Chiefs have attempted 472 passes and have 22 drops. So the Bills are dropping the ball at a higher rate than they would like.

As for my opinion on the deep ball to Davis against the Jets, my opinion doesn’t matter as much as his. He said after the game that’s a play he should make, so I’d call it a drop, and he would, too. The number of drops is one reason why the Bills are kicking the tires on Beckham, but the bigger reason is he’s a proven playmaker who, if healthy, showed last season with the Rams that he can be a weapon in the right offense.

Ron Winter asks: What I heard is that Von Miller went under the knife by a Dr. Cooper for “exploratory” surgery. While in there, the damage to the ACL was discovered. I have not heard definitively that Miller then had reconstructive knee surgery to fix the ACL. Having had that surgery several years ago, I know that one must first harvest a ligament to replace the offending tissue (mine was a strip of my patellar tendon). That likely was not done prior to the original incision. Did they stop and restart? I ask because each passing hour is significant in the timetable for Miller’s return. We know the story of Tre’Davious White and his ACL tear. As it stands, Miller would likely not return before November or December 2023. So, has Miller had his right knee merely scoped for damage assessment? Or has he had the full-blown reconstruction?

Jay: We asked General Manager Brandon Beane about this Wednesday. The response was that Miller’s injury was treated in the same fashion that a completely torn ACL would be (even if it’s not entirely clear that is what the injury was, versus a partial tear that left Miller at risk for a full tear). That means his timeline to return should be between nine months and a year, though Miller said this week he projects six to seven months. That will depend on Miller’s progress during rehabilitation. Given that the initial surgery was to treat a torn meniscus, and the extent of the ACL damage was then discovered, the surgeon had to shift gears during the procedure. In an interview with Pat McAfee on Thursday, Miller noted the patellar tendon in his right knee was used to repair the ACL in that knee in 2013 so the surgeon had to use the patellar tendon from his left knee to repair his right knee this time. He said he knew that was what happened when he emerged from surgery because he had incinsions in both knees.

Jeff Miller asks: It seems to me that center has to be the second-hardest position on the field. Within seconds, you have to communicate your instructions to the line, get the ball into the quarterback’s hands, not forgetting the shotgun, and then dealing with 300 or 600 pounds coming at you with that split-second head start while he is snapping the ball. True? How many of our linemen are trained at center and do they take snaps at least every week? Also, my memory isn’t anything to put money on, but weren’t we the projected Super Bowl favorites at the start of the season before Von Miller signed, or was that a dream?

Jay: Your reasoning for what makes center such a difficult position is spot on. It’s also what makes Mitch Morse such a valuable piece for the Bills’ offense. Morse’s return to the lineup against the Patriots stabilized things on the interior of the offensive line. As for who else takes snaps at center, the next two up at the position are Ryan Bates, the usual starting right guard, and veteran Greg Van Roten. When Morse was out against the Lions on Thanksgiving, Bates shifted over to center and Van Roten came in at guard. As for the Super Bowl favorites, it depends on what sports book you are using, but the Bills were generally either the favorite or had the second-best odds the day after Super Bowl. LVI. At Draftkings Sportsbook, for example, the Chiefs opened at plus-700, meaning a $100 bet would return $800 (the original $100, plus $700) if Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII. The Bills were right behind at plus-750.

Brenda Alesii asks: After just one year with the Bills, Rodger Saffold tweeted that he will do whatever he has to do to remain with the Bills. At age 34, how realistic is it for Saffold to remain with the team? The line seems to lack depth. Along with receivers, the offensive line has to be at the top of Brandon Beane’s priority list. Agree?

Jay: I agree. While understanding that draft needs can and will change during free agency, the offensive line is my biggest area to look to improve. I’d be surprised at this point if the Bills brought back Saffold. The veteran does lead all offensive players with 800 snaps this season. Pro Football Focus has graded Saffold at just 50.7 (out of 100), however, making it a real possibility the Bills would look to upgrade at left guard, either through free agency or with an early draft pick. Protecting Josh Allen has to be priority No. 1 for Beane. To that point, Saffold and right tackle Spencer Brown would be the two positions along the offensive line most vulnerable to a change in starters, in my mind.

Kathleen Hutton asks: Why do all offensive linemen in college wear knee braces, but not in the pros? If the Rams and Chargers and Jets and Giants can share a stadium how come the 49ers and Raiders couldn't?

Jay: The practice is known as prophylactic bracing and is near universal in colleges across the country. A 2017 article in the New York Times provided some background on the practice. From the article: “Brian Moore, a longtime executive at DonJoy, which manufactures braces, said he believed the practice of prophylactic bracing began in the early 1990s, though it did not gain traction at the highest level of college football until later that decade. The premise is that the braces are needed to protect the vulnerable joints of linemen, who are often hit on the side or the back of a knee by other players who are falling in the so-called trenches, near the line of scrimmage. In fact, according to Moore, just about every Division I team in the country now requires its linemen to wear knee braces in practice, if not in games, even if those players have never had a knee injury.

“It’s true; the participation rate is near 100 percent,” said Brian Pietrosimone, an assistant professor of exercise and sports science at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill who has studied prophylactic bracing at length. “But they’re using these things without much evidence to support that it works. In fact, the evidence is troublingly inconclusive.”

As for the Raiders and 49ers, the Raiders got a boatload of public money to go to Las Vegas, a market they could have all to themselves, so surely that was more appealing than being the little brother to the 49ers in their new stadium.

Sam Ruggiero asks: There has been in my opinion, very little talk of Sean McDermott as coach of the year this season. It was astonishing that he kept the team focused under extremely tough circumstances recently and we won three road games in a 12-day stretch to keep us in the thick of the playoff picture. Do you think he is in the conversation for this prestigious award?

Jay: You’re spot on with your assessment, Sam, that this recent stretch should put McDermott in the conversation. He probably should have been in it as is, but this particular award tends to go to a coach who has led a big turnaround from one season to the next. In that way, the Bills’ recent run of success actually hurts McDermott’s chances of winning the award. Currently, the betting favorite, by a lot, is Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni. Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell is next, followed by the Jets’ Robert Saleh. The Eagles went 9-8 last year, and are off to an 11-1 start this season. The Vikings are 10-2 this season after going 8-9 last season, while the Jets are 7-5 currently a year after going 4-13. If the Bills finish strong and get the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Eagles stumble late, I could see McDermott making a late charge. According to Vegas Insider, Sirianni is minus-175 to win the award (meaning to win $100, you have to bet $175), while McDermott is plus-6600.

Everett Herbeck, age 13, asks: I am trying to figure out what is going on with Bills receiver Khalil Shakir. Is there something he did that made the coaches mad at him, or give up on him? Even when he gets into the game, Josh Allen hardly ever throws to him. Do you think he still has a future with the Bills?

Jay: You’re right, Everett, that Shakir has not drawn a large target share. In 10 games, he’s been thrown to just 14 times, making eight catches for 128 yards. Shakir has run routes on 108 plays, which ranks seventh on the team. I don’t believe he has done anything to fall out of favor with the coaches. As a fifth-round rookie, he’s simply behind other players on the depth chart. It’s much too soon to give up on him. I don’t think fans should go into the remaining games this year or even next season expecting some major breakout from Shakir. Instead, he provides depth and competition. His presence should not change the Bills’ plan at the position, both in the short and long term.

Alan Arena asks: Now that punter Matt Araiza, the Bills’ sixth-round draft choice in 2022, has not been charged with rape, can any team sign him or do his rights still belong to the Bills. If not do they receive any compensation?

Jay: Araiza is an unrestricted free agent who can sign with any NFL team at any point. The Bills do not own his rights, and they will not receive any compensation if Araiza does sign with another team.

Al Runkel asks: You have been a reporter for over a decade. Is there a player or coach you loved to interview because of their sense of humor or wisdom?

Jay: There have been a lot of them. Generally, the Bills’ locker room has had plenty of “good” interviews, players who understand that reporters are there to do a job and assist as best they can. Eric Wood, Kyle Williams and Fred Jackson all had well-deserved reputations for being go-to interviews, for good reason. On the current team, Morse, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde all fit that description. Picking just one favorite is hard to do, but it’s a question that deserves an answer, so I’ll go with … Stefon Diggs. The funny thing about this is answer is I’ve never interviewed Diggs one-on-one. If we passed each other in the Galleria Mall, I’m not sure Diggs would even recognize me. Of course, this is the first year we’ve been back in the locker room since he was acquired. I’m not against an interview subject making a reporter work a little, and that certainly is Diggs’ style. There are times he doesn’t speak after games. That can be frustrating for me and the rest of the media covering the team. Diggs, though, generally gives thoughtful responses to every question, with a mix of humor and wisdom. Part of the reason I’m so fascinated by his interviews is because I’d like the opportunity to speak to him in greater depth. He’s a fascinating individual, and obviously a spectacular player.

Thanks for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter, @JaySkurski.