Bills Mailbag: How Star Lotulelei's return has lit a fire under the defense

Kevin Hartnett asks: I'm beginning to question if too much was thrust on Tremaine Edmunds' plate at such a young age. First, in the NFL, can the defensive signal caller be a player other than the middle linebacker? Couldn't Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde handle that job? I ask because I'm wondering if Edmunds would be a more effective player if he were relieved of that extra responsibility? In other words, get him turned loose on defense!

Jay: To be fair, Kevin submitted this question at 7 a.m. last Sunday – right before Edmunds went out and won AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Texans. The short answer is, yes, another player could make the defensive calls. It could be Poyer, Hyde or anyone else on the defense, but it’s typically the job of the middle linebacker. We’ll see where Edmunds goes from here, but his performance against the Texans was promising. He needs to back that up with another good game against the Chiefs.

Scott Fierle asks: In the AFC championship game last year, part of the Chiefs’ game plan was to be physical and get the Bills off their game. Do you anticipate the Bills to counter that this year or stay within their scheme?