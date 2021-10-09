Bills Mailbag: How Star Lotulelei's return has lit a fire under the defense

The Buffalo Bills have played in some big games over the past few seasons, but at least when it comes to the regular season, very few surpass Sunday's trip to Arrowhead Stadium in terms of hype. The rematch of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been circled on the calendar since the schedule came out in May. It's finally here, so let's get right to your questions ...
Michael Lenhard asks: With all the hype surrounding the Bills, people need to remember the opposing teams’ cumulative record is 5-11 and the Bills obviously lost to one of those teams. While I’m cautiously optimistic about Sunday night, what is your prediction, especially with Matt Milano out?
Jay: I have the Chiefs winning, 31-27. I keep going back to one thing – I don’t know how the Bills stop Kansas City’s passing attack – particularly tight end Travis Kelce. He’s a handful in any situation, but that’s particularly true with linebacker Matt Milano potentially not at 100%. For as much as we’ve talked about this as a measuring-stick game for the Bills – and it is – Kansas City has plenty at stake, too. If the season ended today, the Chiefs would miss the playoffs. Of course, nobody expects that, but it shows they have not gotten off to a great start. The Chargers don’t look like they’re going away in the AFC West race, so the Chiefs will be inspired to put on a great show in front of their home fans, perhaps knowing a tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in the conference – and the home-field advantage that comes with it – could be at stake.
Sam Ruggiero asks: Will the Bills having Star Lotulelei back this season slow down that Kansas City running game? That could be the difference in this huge game on Sunday night!
Jay: There is no doubt the Bills missed Lotulelei last season. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said as much this week. “It's been great,” Frazier said Monday of having Lotulelei back. “I showed the guys a clip today of Star from the game (against Houston). He was in a one-on-one situation with the opposing team's guard. He just destroyed the guy and then he stood up and had a few words for him as well.
“Just that whole attitude shift that he brings along with his play. He's just a physical presence, big, powerful man who is a very intelligent football player, as well. He has a quiet demeanor, but when you're around him and you get to know him a little bit, you see his other qualities, his leadership, the way he practices, the way he prepares. He's helped us tremendously up front and as a defense, just bringing a presence about him, that we were missing. I'll be frank with you – we missed that. It's great to have him back.”
The Chiefs invested heavily in their offensive line this offseason and it has paid off. Kansas City ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per rush (5.06) and eighth in yards per game (130.8).
The Bills’ run defense, however, has been even better, ranking fourth in yards per game (68.0) and yards per rush (3.24) allowed. Lotulelei’s return plays a big part in that.
Dennis Strimple asks: I’m wondering about Cole Beasley’s day Sunday after he was booed – was it a protest of sorts, or was he just downcast because he was bummed about the fans?
Jay: The last thing I’d try to do is get inside the head of Beasley, because very few of the things he’s said recently have made any sense to me. Being disappointed in the home fans booing you is one thing – expressing that frustration on social media is quite another. Picking a fight with fans just doesn’t seem like it’s going to end well. What is Beasley hoping to gain? The receiver has been the most outspoken NFL player regarding vaccine hesitancy, and is playing in front of nearly 70,000 people who have all been vaccinated. Does he really not think at least some might have equally strong opinions about the same topic?
Brenda Alesii asks: With Cole Beasley’s unnecessary and distracting tweets about the Covid-19 vaccine and fans booing him, do you think the Bills have actually considered cutting him?
Jay: Not really, because if they haven’t done it yet, there’s no reason to think they will. That would create a problem for the offense because Beasley is a reliable option in the slot. It’s impossible, however, to think of a more needless distraction than insulting the home fans after a 40-0 victory, but that’s what Beasley did with his tweet. He’s still on the roster, though, so it’s clear General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott have determined his talent is worth the trouble. I’m sure the two of them would love to find a way to change Beasley’s Twitter password.
Beasley has 25 catches for 210 yards this season, but finished with just two catches for 16 yards against Houston.
Ed Helinski asks: So far in your estimation, what part of the Bills’ defense has impressed the most? Linebacker, defensive line or defensive back play? On the other hand, what area might need work?
Jay: The defensive backs have impressed the most. Granted, they’ve had a run against three consecutive backup quarterbacks, but they’ve done exactly what you’d hope in that time. Buffalo leads the league in allowing just 148.8 yards per game through the air. That’s a great number, regardless of who is playing quarterback for the other team.
As for the area that needs work, the pass rush still needs to find more consistency. Buffalo dominated Miami’s offensive line in Week 2, but hasn’t come close to duplicating that effort in the following two games. Given that the franchise put a huge emphasis on improving the pass rush this offseason, there is still work to be done there.
Jeff Cooke asks: What is your opinion on a roof or no roof for a new Bills stadium?
Jay: I’m team roof. If there is going to be public money used on this project – which feels like an inevitability – the facility should be used for more than just a dozen or so football games a year. Yes, outdoor concerts and other activities are possible in the summer months, but a true dome would open up a lot more possibilities.
I also don’t believe in the idea of a real home-field advantage from playing in the elements. Sure, Josh Allen has a strong arm, but he would benefit just as much as any other quarterback from playing in a controlled climate. The Bills want to be a pass-first team – as they should with a quarterback on a contract that could pay him more than $250 million. Playing outdoors in the wind can sometimes make that a challenge.
Scott Campbell asks: Despite the last two blowout games, I still feel the Bills are not yet a solid enough team to go all the way ... though I think they could. The running game, Dawson Knox, and Tyler Bass have all been bright spots. I'm concerned with Josh Allen’s inconsistency. He seems to be missing several really easy throws, yet makes some nearly impossible ones. I'm hoping Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs will play bigger roles against Kansas City. We've benefited from the sloppy play of our opponents the last two weeks, but I doubt we'll see that this Sunday. Do you believe it will all come together this week?
Jay: It’s fair to say the Bills have had some inconsistency, especially on offense, during their 3-1 start. Still, it’s better to work through that after wins, and the reality is, Miami, Washington and Houston are so bad, the Bills haven’t had to play close to a perfect game. Certainly, Kansas City will require something much closer to that. I’m not picking the Bills to win, but that’s based more on the respect I have for Kansas City than anything else. The Bills are a very good team that should repeat as AFC East champions. Even though this game could have a big impact on postseason positioning, the Bills are right when they say it won’t define them. The Bills want to peak in late January and February, not right now.
Friedrj716 asks: Something has to be done about obvious bad calls by NFL referee crews. Shouldn’t head coaches have a right to have them included in red-flag reviews? Is there a system to hold referees accountable by the NFL?
Jay: There is an evaluation system for officials. In fact, it is used to determine who works the Super Bowl each year. Officials with the highest seasonlong grade get that honor. Officials work on a year-by-year basis, so if they are graded low, there is no guarantee they will have a job in the coming season. I’m not in favor of coaches being able to challenge penalties. That would add another layer of subjectivity to what is a judgment call. It’s not an easy sport to officiate, and yes, some mistakes will be made.
Herb Kauderer asks: How do we make sure “Robo Josh” shows up Sunday night, and not “emotional Josh?”
Jay: “Robo Josh” sounds like it could be Allen’s Halloween costume. It sounds like this question is Allen’s tendency to try to do too much in crucial moments. That has been something he’s battled at times during his first three seasons. The best way for that to happen is with the support of his teammates. A stronger running game than the Bills had last year in the AFC championship game will help, as will a defense that gets off the field on third down. The Bills also need to avoid the big mistake on special teams that they’ve had a couple of times this season. Allen needs to trust those around him will do their job, which in turn should allow him to do his.
Nick Clearwater asks: As a newly minted road warrior – I have a new job that requires frequent travel – I find myself at a loss trying to catch the Bills games on Sundays that are not on national TV. What is the best way to watch the games while traveling outside of Western New York? Thanks!
Jay: If you’re just hanging out on a Sunday, your best bet is to find a sports bar. Typically, they have Sunday Ticket and all the games are playing. Depending on where you are, check the Bills’ website for a complete list of “Bills Backers” bars. There are chapters throughout the country, and you’ll be guaranteed to find the game on wherever they meet. If you’re actually working and can’t do that, DirecTV has rights to Sunday Ticket, giving you access to all of the out-of-market games. It’s not cheap, but you should be able to stream it from anywhere.
Dave Elhop asks: During the ’80s and ’90s, Jim Kelly seemed to develop friendships with Dan Marino, John Elway and other on-field opponents. Come game day, there were many fierce battles with those opposing quarterbacks, but off the field they hung out a bit, attended each other's charity events, and seemed to have genuine friendships. Does Josh Allen have off-field friendships with Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and his other marquee opponents – similar to Jim Kelly?
Jay: Allen is very close with Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. They train together in the offseason in Southern California and have in the past rented homes within walking distance of one another. Last year during Covid-19 quarantine, Allen rented a home with Washington quarterback Kyle Allen (no relation). He’s also friendly with plenty of other quarterbacks, but his relationships with Darnold and Kyle Allen are particularly close.
Christopher Payne asks: I’m curious, has there been an NFL rule change? I’ve watched four NFL games so far this season and I’m seeing wide receivers getting literally mugged out there and I saw only my first two pass-interference calls in the Giants game and the Jets game all season and both were in overtime. In all fairness, pass-interference calls were getting way out of hand to the point of ridiculousness for the past couple of seasons, but it appears the referees are just letting guys play, so I’m not complaining. Just wondering what the rule changes are.
Jay: According to nflpenalites.com, there were 314 defensive pass-interference penalties called during the 2020 season, an average of just more than 18 per week – a little more than one a game. According to the website, 84 flags for defensive pass interference have been thrown through Thursday Night Football of Week 5, which projected over 17 weeks, comes out to 357 flags, so it’s actually being called a bit more based. It’s possible the games you’ve watched in full have had officials who have been slower to call pass interference and other games have had officials throw more flags.
Tom Ernst asks: This isn’t strictly speaking a Bills question, but why do the TV networks have such love affairs with Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones, always showing them in their owners’ boxes?
Jay: Because they’re two of the most powerful people in the NFL who each owns one of the NFL’s marquee franchises. Especially with Jones, he’s never come across a TV camera he’s been shy to get in front of, and Kraft employs the best head coach ever – and for a long time the best quarterback, too. Given the falling out they had, it’s not a surprise the owner is in the spotlight.
Kevin Hartnett asks: I'm beginning to question if too much was thrust on Tremaine Edmunds' plate at such a young age. First, in the NFL, can the defensive signal caller be a player other than the middle linebacker? Couldn't Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde handle that job? I ask because I'm wondering if Edmunds would be a more effective player if he were relieved of that extra responsibility? In other words, get him turned loose on defense!
Jay: To be fair, Kevin submitted this question at 7 a.m. last Sunday – right before Edmunds went out and won AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Texans. The short answer is, yes, another player could make the defensive calls. It could be Poyer, Hyde or anyone else on the defense, but it’s typically the job of the middle linebacker. We’ll see where Edmunds goes from here, but his performance against the Texans was promising. He needs to back that up with another good game against the Chiefs.
Scott Fierle asks: In the AFC championship game last year, part of the Chiefs’ game plan was to be physical and get the Bills off their game. Do you anticipate the Bills to counter that this year or stay within their scheme?
Jay: Stay within their scheme. That’s exactly what wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said the Bills have to do, and coming from a player with plenty of big-game experience, that’s valuable advice. “We're going to do everything that we possibly can do to win games, and let the work speak for itself. I'm not a big believer in this psychological mentality of, 'Oh, I got to do this.' I just go to work every day, and I stick to my routine, and I hope the rest of the team is doing the same,” Sanders said. “We've just got to go out and execute at a high level in a hostile environment. It's not going to be easy, but at the same time, these are the challenges you want. It shows what type of football team we can be.”
The Bills need to stay within themselves, keep their composure and trust in the game plan developed by their coaches.
Jim Regtor asks: It's starting to look like Spencer Brown was a steal in the third round. Please rank the following steals: Bethlehem Steel, Steely Dan, Pittsburgh Steelers, Stihl chainsaws, "Steal Away" (1980 song by Robbie Dupree), Buns of Steel.
Jay: 6. Buns of Steel. Jim, please, this is a family mailbag. 5. "Steal Away." Has a very yacht rock feel to it. My buddy Patrick Hammer probably digs it. 4. Stihl chainsaws. This feels like a cheap plug for them. 3. Pittsburgh Steelers. We’re going to ask ourselves in January how the Bills lost to them. 2. Steely Dan. More yacht rock! 1. Bethlehem Steel. Gotta keep it local.
Thanks for all the questions this week! As always, they can be submitted to me via email, jskurski@buffnews.com, or on Twitter – @JaySkurski.