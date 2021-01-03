Bills Mailbag: How should the offense go about replacing Cole Beasley?

Jay: We will revisit this question plenty after the playoffs, because Allen has the opportunity to make himself even more money with a deep postseason run. As it is, the Bills have time on their side right now. The final year of Allen’s rookie contract next season comes with a low cap number. It’s a guarantee the Bills will pick up his fifth-year option. The use of the franchise tag after that means he’s under team control for at least the next three seasons. Given that, the Bills can negotiate a long-term extension from a position of strength. After that, it’s up to Allen. He seems genuine in his desire to be here for a long time. Whatever contract he signs next is going to make his kids rich. Given all that, I would not be surprised if the two sides reach an agreement this offseason. If not, though, fans don’t need to panic. Allen isn’t going anywhere any time soon. As for the money – I’d expect Allen to be paid the way he’s played this season, which is (at worst) like a top-five quarterback. That will put him somewhere in the neighborhood of $35 million per season. Parents, teach your kids to throw a tight spiral.