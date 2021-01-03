Bills Mailbag: How should the offense go about replacing Cole Beasley?

Welcome to the first Bills Mailbag of 2021. We're leading this week with plenty of questions about the condition of Cole Beasley. Let's get right to it ...
Mark F. asks: What happened to Kenny Stills?
Jay: It takes days to go through protocols related to Covid-19 testing, so there is no reason to think that anything happened other than Stills, a free agent wide receiver who visited the Bills on Wednesday, is currently going through that process. The team will not confirm anything else until that’s done.
Nick Rosenberg asks: Kenny Stills’ role when Cole Beasley is healthy?
Jay: In that case, I’d say insurance more than anything. Of course, John Brown’s status factors into that, as well. If those two are healthy, they join Stefon Diggs as the obvious top three receivers for quarterback Josh Allen. Rookie Gabriel Davis is the clear No. 4, too, and I don’t see Stills unseating him at this point. Things look a lot different if Beasley and/or Brown aren’t able to play, though. In that case, Davis could move into the slot. That could open a spot outside for Stills, who had averaged 14.5 yards per reception over his previous three seasons coming into 2020. Even the threat of a deep ball could open things up for the other receivers.
David asks: What do you think about all these wide receivers being brought in? Week 17 starter rest or injury concerns?
Jay: A little bit of both. Given what happened to Beasley last week – and Diggs the week before – it’s understandable if head coach Sean McDermott wants to play it safe in Week 17. Beasley being listed as week to week also calls into question his availability for the start of the postseason. With practice squad players being able to join the active roster at a moment’s notice, it makes sense for Beane to give the coaching staff as many options as possible.
Thomas Larsen asks: When they bring in someone midseason like Kenny Stills, do they measure character as much as skill? Like, will he fit in the locker room?
Jay: As much as possible, of course. General Manager Brandon Beane relies on his staff for that. Paths cross frequently in the NFL, so it’s a good bet someone either knows the player well, or knows someone working in the league who does. In Stills’ case, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen was working as Miami’s director of player personnel in 2015 when Stills was acquired by the Dolphins. It’s a good bet the Bills know plenty about Stills’ character.
Beulah Jo asks: What are the chances of getting that 14th touchdown scorer this weekend?
Jay: Pretty good. They should have had it last week, but Taiwan Jones dropped a would-be touchdown catch. Nevertheless, targets to Jones and Andre Roberts showed the Bills are aware of the record – even if they would never acknowledge that publicly. Players without a touchdown catch this season include Devin Singletary, Roberts and Jones – as well as every offensive linemen. Keep in mind that Ty Nsekhe appeared to be the primary target of a play a few weeks ago, but he was covered, so Allen looked elsewhere. Dion Dawkins has touchdown catches in each of the last two seasons, as well, so we know that’s a page in Brian Daboll’s playbook.
cannoncbs asks: Why won’t the NFL set up a draft lottery like the NHL? It won’t guarantee tanking teams the first pick! Then allegations might cease and put more trust in the game. Thoughts, Jay?
Jay: How about making it even better? This idea, which was floated last year by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, is one I like: Make the 18 nonplayoff teams part of a straight lottery – one ball per team. That way, there is no incentive for teams to want to lose for better lottery odds. If that were the case this season, it would be fascinating. The one-win Jaguars would have the same chance to land the No. 1 overall pick as an 11-win AFC team that could miss the playoffs (which is crazy). The NFL could then turn that into another huge offseason event. It’s strange that the league seems content to incentivize losing with the current system in place.
Kevin Thompson asks: It seems like the Bills have not had as many players on the injured list compared to other teams. Do you think the state-of-the-art training facility the Pegulas built has had a significant impact on this? Also, if Beasley can’t play who is the best replacement?
Jay: Yes, I do believe there is a direct correlation between the investment in the training facility and the team’s ability to stay healthy. The organization has done everything possible to put a high priority on avoiding the types of injuries that can be – at least to some degree – avoided. That team’s sports science and strength-and-conditioning departments deserve a lot of credit for that, as do owners Terry and Kim Pegula for investing in the new training facility. As for Beasley, the logical replacements are Davis and possibly Isaiah McKenzie.
Jeff Kamien asks: Happy New Year, Jay. In looking at the Bills’ unrestricted free agents, Matt Milano, Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams appear to be the biggest priorities. Might the Bills sacrifice Mitch Morse and John Brown in order to clear room for the three mentioned?
Jay: Absolutely that is on the table. Let’s start with Brown first. He’s a good player. He had a great season in 2019. We can’t ignore how the offense has functioned without him, though. With a potential savings of more than $8 million, moving on from him this offseason has to be a consideration.
In regards to Morse, the potential savings would be either $4.875 million or $7.625 million depending on whether the Bills decided to take his dead money cap hit of $5.5 million over one year or split it over two. The Bills benched Morse earlier this season. If not for an injury to Cody Ford, he might not even be in the lineup.
Those two moves would provide a substantial savings and provide Beane with some flexibility as he attempts to re-sign Milano, Feliciano and Williams.
IDiggIt asks: The Bills’ offensive line seems to have finally come together as a cohesive unit once the constant shuffling and rotation of the guards stopped after Cody Ford’s injury and the return of Jon Feliciano. What do you foresee for the ‘21 Bills offensive line with a flat cap and free agents to sign?
Richard S. asks: Early prediction and rationale for Bills’ O-line starters next season?
Jay: The above question touches on this. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Bills move on from Morse, then re-sign Feliciano to play center. The franchise loves Feliciano’s toughness, and he’s close with Allen. Ford should be back to play left guard and Dawkins is set at left tackle. That leaves questions on the right side. Brian Winters is a free agent whom I wouldn’t expect back. I’d prioritize re-signing Williams to play right tackle and then have a competition at right guard, including Ike Boettger and whoever else Beane brings in.
Paul Catalano asks: Does Josh Allen get an extension this offseason or next and where do you think ballpark he will be money wise?
Jay: We will revisit this question plenty after the playoffs, because Allen has the opportunity to make himself even more money with a deep postseason run. As it is, the Bills have time on their side right now. The final year of Allen’s rookie contract next season comes with a low cap number. It’s a guarantee the Bills will pick up his fifth-year option. The use of the franchise tag after that means he’s under team control for at least the next three seasons. Given that, the Bills can negotiate a long-term extension from a position of strength. After that, it’s up to Allen. He seems genuine in his desire to be here for a long time. Whatever contract he signs next is going to make his kids rich. Given all that, I would not be surprised if the two sides reach an agreement this offseason. If not, though, fans don’t need to panic. Allen isn’t going anywhere any time soon. As for the money – I’d expect Allen to be paid the way he’s played this season, which is (at worst) like a top-five quarterback. That will put him somewhere in the neighborhood of $35 million per season. Parents, teach your kids to throw a tight spiral.
Rick McGuire asks: I don't think we're going to see offensive coordinator Brian Daboll back with the Bills next year. He's most definitely earned a shot at being a head coach. Is Ken Dorsey ready to be an offensive coordinator? If he's not promoted, will he leave and go elsewhere, perhaps with Daboll as his OC?
Jay: All of that is a possibility, Rick. There is no doubt McDermott has a list of candidates to replace Daboll, should he get a head-coaching job. I would expect Dorsey to be on that list, although the only one whose opinion matters on if he’s ready for such a role is McDermott. Allen’s development and the seemingly strong working relationship he has with Dorsey works in the quarterback coach’s favor. Keeping Allen happy and on the right track should be the top priority of whoever takes over as the next offensive coordinator, if Daboll departs.
Pat Reale asks: What direction do you think the Bills go in the first round of the 2021 draft?
Jay: With the No. 32 pick? Kidding, kind of. There’s a lot of time and important football between now and then, Pat, not to mention free agency. As it stands, though, the team has needs – or potential needs – at offensive line, cornerback and linebacker. Of those three, my preference would be to continue to protect Allen at all costs, so I’ll go with an offensive lineman.
John Jarzynski asks: I am fascinated by Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady. Does he have it in him to rebuild the team at age 68? Where do they go for a quarterback?
Jay: I’m tempted to say never doubt the Hoodie, but I’m over here seriously doubting him. Did you see what a mess that team was Monday night? They are absolutely in quarterback purgatory right now – a place the Bills found themselves for basically the entirety of New England’s reign atop the AFC East. Now, if Belichick manages to find a quarterback the way the Patriots did with Brady, perhaps they turn it around quickly. If I had to choose right now, though, I’d say New England is in for a lengthy downturn.
Luigi Mike Speranza asks: One of the most exciting plays in the NFL is the kickoff return, which was greatly limited due to the head injury concerns. Any chance it might make a comeback as it is appearing from time to time now?
Jay: I don’t see much of a change in that regard. As long as teams continue to kick off from the 35-yard line to start games or after scores, touchbacks are going to be recorded a high percentage of the time. If anything, I could see the NFL continuing to move toward eliminating the kickoff altogether in an effort to make the game safer. As long as the rules stay the way they are, though, the Bills have an advantage with Andre Roberts as their returner. A good example of that came after the Patriots took a 3-0 lead on their opening drive Monday night. Roberts responded with a big return out near midfield, giving the offense a short field to start the game off on a positive note.
Robert Goodwin asks: Watching the ball drop had me wondering: Biggest ball drop in Bills history? Ronnie Harmon vs. Cleveland, Stevie Johnson vs. Pitt, the person who thought the whammy weenie was a good idea, or other?
Jay: I had to dig into the history of the whammy weenie and … wow … that’s a heck of a story. As far as on-field drops, Harmon’s is much bigger than the one by Johnson. The Bills were 2-8 when Johnson dropped the pass against the Steelers, followed by the infamous “God” tweet. They might have gone to the Super Bowl had Harmon held on against the Browns.
X-Jbuss81 asks: Which uniforms would you like the bills to wear for the playoffs?
Jay: I’m not a huge uniform guy, but the team’s best look to me is the all-whites with the red standing buffalo helmet.
Colt Snyder asks: Will you take me to the game with you?
Jay: I will not. Happy New Year, though!
Louis Stromberg asks: Happy New Year’s Eve Eve to you as well. In honor of such an occasion please rank the following Eves: Keanu Reeves, Steve Miller Band, Cleveland, pet peeves, breaking even. Thanks and go Bills!
Jay: 5. Pet peeves. Mine is people calling it the “first annual” anything. There is a word for that. It’s inaugural. Please use it. 4. Breaking even. It’s better than losing, I guess. 3. Steve Miller Band. “The Joker” is one of those songs everyone sings along to. 2. Cleveland. I bet the Browns regret not taking Josh Allen. 1. Keanu Reeves. Positive: He filmed “Henry’s Crime” in Buffalo in 2010. Negative: Here’s what Jeff Simon wrote of the movie in The News in 2016: "Buffalo couldn’t have possibly looked colder and grayer in the film and Reeves couldn’t possibly have looked more wooden.” Hey, they can’t all be home runs. Reeves seems like a good dude. Happy New Year, everyone!