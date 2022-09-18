Bills Mailbag: How should the coaching staff deal with James Cook's fumble?

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. A word to the wise for those planning on attending Monday’s home opener against the Tennessee Titans: Leave early. The Orchard Park and Frontier school districts absolutely made the right call in having a half day so students can safely get home. It’s going to be a zoo around Highmark Stadium. Let’s get to your questions …

Andrew in Illinois asks: It seems James Cook made an impression in his lone carry. How does the coaching staff approach this?

Jay: Coach Sean McDermott isn’t asking for my advice – even though it’s given weekly in the mailbag! – but if it were up to me, I’d give him the ball early against the Titans. There will come a time this season when the Bills need Cook to produce. He was basically benched after his fumble against the Rams, although he did come back on the field for a couple more plays. That should have sent the message that carelessness with the football won’t be tolerated. Now, it’s time to build his confidence back up. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was passionate when we talked to him Monday about the faith he has in both Cook and Zack Moss, who also lost a fumble against the Rams. It would be good to show it early against Tennessee.

Bob from Missouri asks: When Jon Feliciano was with the Bills, he was regarded as the “nasty” leader or enforcer on the offensive line. With Feliciano gone to the big city, who now on the offensive line most resembles that nasty enforcer figure, someone to stand in the face of the defense when Josh Allen is being tackled?

Jay: Without a doubt, it’s Spencer Brown. A clip that made the rounds on social media showed Brown giving a healthy shove to one of the Rams’ defensive players who got a bit too close to Allen after a play in the season opener. Under former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, it was well known the Bills liked offensive linemen with some sandpaper. It’s not as clear what new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer prefers, but protecting the quarterback is job No. 1 for any big guy up front. When push comes to shove, they’re all going to do it – especially for Allen, who takes care of his bodyguards well.

Brian S. asks: It seemed that against the Rams, Josh Allen audibled a fair bit. It also seemed that he called his own number, which would explain why he ran in the fourth quarter. It seems doubtful that Ken Dorsey would ask Allen to run when the game was in hand. Thoughts?

Phil asks: Do you think Ken Dorsey is really calling all those running plays for Allen, or does Allen audible to run plays at the line of scrimmage, or simply keep the ball instead of handing off to a running back? Either way, he has to stop running so much, especially because I don’t think he knows what the word slide means. He is so competitive.

Jay: Dorsey was asked about this Monday. He said of Allen’s 10 rushing attempts against the Rams, very few were designed runs. He didn’t indicate how many of them came on “run-pass option” plays, known as RPOs, but the point was clear: Not all – or even most of Allen’s runs – came from the coaches. Allen definitely has the trust of the coaching staff to audible into plays that he feels set the offense up for success, so knowing who is to “blame” for each and every play in which Allen took a hit on is difficult to do. Nevertheless, it has to be a priority for the Bills to eliminate the amount of punishment Allen takes in the running game.

Paul Basinski asks: Another question about the perils of Josh Allen running too much and risking injury. Is it really that much more dangerous than staying in the pocket? Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was not rushing when he injured his hand in Week 1, putting him out of action for some time. Isn't it likely statistically that most serious injuries to quarterbacks happen while in the pocket, not while they are rushing? Beside, let's face it, this game has inherent risks. Do the Bills really want to take away one of the main offensive threats when Allen could just as likely go down while behind the line?

Jay: This conversation has never been about totally preventing Allen from running the football. That’s a terrible idea, because you’re right, Paul, he’s darn good at it and it’s become a huge part of the offense. You’re also right that a quarterback is at risk every time he drops back to pass, and that more injuries happen in the pocket, simply because a quarterback spends far more time there than he does on the run. What this is about, though, is limiting the needless hits, the likes of which were mentioned above. Allen and the Bills have to realize that leading by 21 points with 6 minutes left in a game is never the time for the quarterback to take off running. It’s not about running less, it’s about running smarter.

Paul Chlebowski asks: Who are the Bills’ backups for kicking field goals, points after and kickoffs? Also, who's our backup holder and punter? How much practice do they get?

Dan De Federicis asks: I can't remember the last time I enjoyed a Bills game or opening weekend as much as I did over the last several days. Seeing Chiefs safety Justin Reid pressed into kicking duties for the injured Harrison Butker got me wondering who are the Bills' backups at kicker, punter, long snapper and holder? Who is the disaster quarterback? Switching gears, while one game is not much of a sample size, there were several noteworthy results in the AFC over the past weekend. Have you adjusted any thoughts on the Bills’ regular-season (and possible playoff) AFC opponents this season?

Jay: The Bills don’t have a defined backup at kicker or punter, although Micah Hyde, Matt Barkley and Dawson Knox all took turns making an extra point during training camp. If you asked Hyde, he’d tell you he could do it with no problem in a game, although it remains to be seen what McDermott would do if Tyler Bass were to get hurt. Barkley punted in the preseason when the Bills elected not to play Matt Araiza against the Panthers, but that also doesn’t seem like it would fly in the regular season. For starters, Barkley is on the practice squad and isn’t going to be elevated and active most weeks. The backup long snapper has been defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the past, although McDermott said recently the Bills have a few other options there, without divulging names. Backup quarterback Case Keenum is the backup holder behind punter Sam Martin.

Practice is closed now to the media outside of a 15-minute viewing window that involves individual drills, but if training camp is any indication, the Bills don’t spend very much time getting backups for those positions ready. That’s just not something any NFL team practices much.

John asks: Regarding the current roster, who is “new” on the Bills’ roster this year? Who is gone from last year’s final roster? What teams are the former players on as of now?

Jay: In alphabetical order, here are the players who will play in their first home game as a member of the Bills on Monday night: Christian Benford, Terrel Bernard, James Cook, Jamison Crowder, Kaiir Elam, DaQuan Jones, Case Keenum, Sam Martin, Von Miller, Quintin Morris, David Quessenberry, Rodger Saffold, Tim Settle, Khalil Shakir, Baylon Spector and Greg Van Roten. Players who were on the Bills’ 53-man roster at the end of the 2021 season who are currently on other teams include: Jerry Hughes (Texans), Mario Addison (Texans), Mitchell Trubisky (Steelers), Matt Haack (Colts), Harrison Phillips (Vikings), Levi Wallace (Texans), Jon Feliciano (Giants), Cody Ford (Cardinals), Efe Obada (Commanders), Matt Breida (Giants) and Nick McCloud (Giants).

Freddie K. asks: Our defense was No. 1 last year, but we have had a problem with stopping the run for a while. Poor tackling heads the list. The worse case was our playoff game against Kansas City. While many blame the “13 seconds,” if you watch that game, there was poor tackling all game. Yes, the last 13 seconds hurt, but we should never have been in that situation, and poor tackling was the culprit. Against the Rams all three units played with an attitude. They need to keep that, and tackle better all season. Derrick Henry is coming to town. Your thoughts?

Jay: According to advanced statistics kept by the website Pro Football Reference, the Bills missed 118 tackles, which tied for 10th most in the NFL. That is an area that the defense can improve on. It’s a small sample size, but the good news against the Rams is the Bills did just that. The team had just one missed tackle in Week 1, according to PFR. Two teams – the Chargers and Raiders – had zero, while the Bills and Titans were next with just one each. You’re right, Freddie, against Henry and the Titans, tackling will be a big priority for the defense.

Bill Kelley asks: Before I ask this question, I want to establish my Bills credentials. I have been a season ticket holder since 1987. I attended all four Super Bowls in person. I see that Jim Kelly is the legend of the game on Monday. I think the past should be remembered and honored, but isn’t it time to move on? Every year, we are constantly reminded of those teams. They were great, but we have a great team and players now who should be our focus. Can we stop living in the past?

Jay: I’ll respectfully disagree here, Bill. Part of what makes sports great are the memories it creates. For example, I’ll never forget sitting on the glass with my best friend when Sabres defenseman Brian Campbell leveled RJ Umberger in the 2006 playoffs, or sitting on the Green Monster for Game 2 of the World Series between the Red Sox and Cardinals. Those are with me for life. Part of the reason the Bills teams of the 1990s are so celebrated is because of all those memories they created for fans. My first real football memory is Wide Right. I know, not the best one, but the point remains. The team has a “Legend of the Game” before every home game, which is a simple way of recognizing those who have worn the uniform before. Ahead of a much-anticipated home opener, it’s totally reasonable that it’s Jim Kelly this week. Recognizing those teams in this way isn’t overboard in my mind. It’s true we don’t need to hear from them about everything that happens with the current team, but there is a balance to be found there. As for focusing on this year’s team, I’m quite sure we’ve written about every player on the 53-man roster in The Buffalo News in some form or fashion. Some of them, extensively. Honoring those in the past for their accomplishments doesn’t overshadow what the current team is doing.

Brenda Alesii asks: What is a $5 billion stadium like? Did SoFi live up to the hype? With that price tag, it’s hard to believe the stadium does not have air conditioning. Were the conditions a definite advantage for the Rams? For an announcer who has often been maligned as anti-Bills by a lot of fans, I’m curious about your take on Cris Collinsworth comparing Josh Allen to Tom Brady. Also, when you’re in the press box or interview rooms, do you often chat with the national broadcast crew?

Jay: The game against the Rams was actually the second straight game at SoFi I’ve covered, following the Super Bowl. It’s exactly what you would expect – amazing. Selfishly, the food served was the best I’ve had since the Thanksgiving game in Dallas, which probably will never be topped. Interestingly, it’s been exceptionally hot for both games, including in February, when there were record highs in Los Angeles. The stadium is open air, even though it has a roof, so it really can’t be air conditioned. I wasn’t on the field, but I’ve heard from those who were that the conditions were quite warm. Clearly, though, it wasn’t much of an advantage for the Rams. The Bills pay quite a bit of attention to things like that, and I’m sure were properly hydrating players leading up to the game.

As for Collinsworth, I don’t hear his commentary live in the press box. The Allen-to-Brady comparison is a bit of a strange one, but any Bills fan should take that as the ultimate compliment. We’re talking about, arguably, the greatest quarterback of all time, after all. Allen does play a different style, though, with how he runs the ball. It’s fairly rare that I chat with the national broadcast crew, unless they happen to be around on a Friday. Part of that could be the general aura of standoffishness I possess. That’s not intentional, I promise!

Jeff Cooke asks: Do you see Miami as the team to beat in our division or New England? Also, rate the Miami and New England quarterbacks.

Jay: I see the Bills as the team to beat in the division. Behind them, I see the Dolphins as the second-best team, and a definite wild-card contender. As for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, I put them in the same category. You can win with them, but you need a lot to go right around them. That’s part of why I like the Dolphins over the Patriots. Miami has done a nice job of surrounding Tagovailoa with talent, including receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins have a big game in Week 2 against Baltimore. If they beat the Ravens, get ready for plenty of “can they challenge the Bills” chatter heading into their Week 3 matchup.

Jeff Rochwarger asks: Under the heading of pleasant surprises, was the play of Jamison Crowder or the first-time starting cornerbacks the biggest surprise?

Jay: The biggest surprise has to be Christian Benford, a sixth-round draft pick from Villanova, starting over first-rounder Kaiir Elam. It’s up to you whether that’s a good or bad surprise. A case can be made on either side. Crowder is a proven veteran. While he had a quiet summer, nobody should be that surprised he contributed when called upon.

Carmen Juliano asks: The Bills can be criticized for four turnovers, giving up 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown to Cooper Kupp and allowing Josh Allen to run the ball in the fourth quarter when the game was in hand. But the biggest mistake Sean McDermott made was activating his new punter, Sam Martin, when they were not going to use him. They could have activated a more useful player. Jay, do you think Sean will make this mind-blowing mistake in future games?

Jay: The Bills haven’t punted three times in their past four games – the first time that’s ever happened in the NFL since punts began being tracked individually in 1939. While that’s a fun stat to repeat, it’s worth mentioning turnovers played a part in it. Nevertheless, it does highlight the explosiveness of the team’s offense. Enjoy it. We’ve come a long way from the dark days of the drought.

Mike Smith asks: I've been asked to "trust the process" and the process cost us a chance at an AFC championship game last year. Should I trust the process again, because in the first game of the next season the most important player on the team is running the ball in the fourth quarter while up by 21 points. The coach’s explanation is unacceptable. Is on-the-job training of our head coach part of "the process?" That's two mistakes, which is the start of a pattern. Is Sean McDermott the right coach?

Jay: Darn, Mike, way to bring everyone down at the end of the mailbag. Yes, I believe McDermott is the right coach. He’s the best coach this team has had, by far, since Marv Levy. That doesn’t mean he’s perfect. The failure at the end of last season will be on him unless, or until, the Bills get back to that stage and advance beyond it. Of course on-the-job training is as important for McDermott as it is for the players. I believe he has gotten better as a coach. It took McDermott’s mentor, Andy Reid, six years to reach the Super Bowl in his first job with the Eagles. McDermott is in his sixth season as the Bills’ coach. Reid didn’t win his first Super Bowl until his 21st season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Success doesn’t always happen overnight. The Bills were a laughingstock before Brandon Beane and McDermott arrived. I believe they will ultimately bring a championship to Buffalo.

Thank you for all the questions, as always. They can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or by email to jskurski@buffnews.com.