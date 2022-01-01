Bills Mailbag: How much will Isaiah McKenzie be used moving forward?

Jay: Given that it was fourth down, you’re right in saying that knocking it down was the right play in that situation. Hyde’s human, though, and I get why he made the interception. Right or wrong, stats are a big part of how these guys get paid. I’m not saying that was going through his mind as the ball was in the air, but I don’t blame him one bit for taking an interception that was there for him. Let’s face it, the situation was different from the Arizona game in that the play was not going to determine the outcome of the game. Even if disaster struck, the Patriots still would have had to recover an onside kick to have a chance to come back. Not impossible, but unlikely. As for the offensive line, if we go with the current starters being Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams and Spencer Brown, the top backups are Cody Ford, Ryan Bates, Tommy Doyle and Bobby Hart. Ford, a former second-round draft pick, was activated from the Covid list Thursday. Doyle is a rookie fifth-round draft pick and Hart is a seventh-year veteran with 67 career starts. Both of them are offensive tackles. That would make Bates the top interior backup, so it’s possible the Bills could elevate an offensive lineman from the practice squad from the game. Jacob Capra and West Seneca’s Evin Ksiezarczyk are the two linemen currently on the practice squad. As for the comments section, I like to think of the mailbag as my weekly engagement!